On Wednesday 9 October 2024, the world bid farewell to a true titan of industry – Ratan Tata, who passed away at the age of 86. The man who led Tata Group into the future while staying true to its humble roots, Tata was more than just an industrialist; he was a symbol of integrity, philanthropy, and forward-thinking.

Taking over the reins from JRD Tata in 1991, Ratan Tata guided the conglomerate for 21 years, growing its influence across the globe. Under his leadership, the Tata Group made iconic acquisitions like Jaguar and Land Rover, proving that Indian companies could stand shoulder-to-shoulder with international giants. But what set him apart was that even with this monumental success, he always prioritized people over profits.

exchange4media

A champion of ethical business practices, Tata wasn’t interested in being featured on billionaire lists—he cared more about how the group could contribute to society. With 66% of Tata Sons’ equity held by philanthropic trusts, Ratan Tata ensured that education, healthcare, and cultural initiatives were always at the forefront of the company’s mission.

Here’s a look at the key companies owned by Tata Group across various industries:

Information Technology

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Elxsi

Tata Digital

Tata Technologies

Steel

Tata Steel

Automobiles

Tata Motors

Jaguar Land Rover

Tata Autocomp Systems

Consumer and Retail

Tata Chemicals

Tata Consumer Products

Titan Company

Voltas

Infinity Retail

Trent

Zara

Big Basket

Westside

Starbucks

Zudio

Tata Coffee

Fastrack

Tata 1MG

Tata Neu

Infrastructure

Tata Power

Tata Consulting Engineers

Tata Realty & Infrastructure

Tata Housing

Financial Services

Tata Capital

Tata AIA Life

Tata AIG

Tata Asset Management

Aerospace and Defense

Tata Advanced Systems

Tourism and Travel

Indian Hotels

Tata SIA Airlines

Air India

Telecommunications and Media

Tata Communications

Tata Play

Tata Teleservices

Trading and Investment

Tata International

Tata Industries

Tata Investment Corporation

Fitness

Cult.fit

Ratan Tata’s leadership not only propelled the conglomerate to unprecedented heights but also reinforced its dedication to social responsibility. His legacy will continue to inspire and enrich society for generations to come.