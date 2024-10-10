On Wednesday 9 October 2024, the world bid farewell to a true titan of industry – Ratan Tata, who passed away at the age of 86. The man who led Tata Group into the future while staying true to its humble roots, Tata was more than just an industrialist; he was a symbol of integrity, philanthropy, and forward-thinking.
Taking over the reins from JRD Tata in 1991, Ratan Tata guided the conglomerate for 21 years, growing its influence across the globe. Under his leadership, the Tata Group made iconic acquisitions like Jaguar and Land Rover, proving that Indian companies could stand shoulder-to-shoulder with international giants. But what set him apart was that even with this monumental success, he always prioritized people over profits.
A champion of ethical business practices, Tata wasn’t interested in being featured on billionaire lists—he cared more about how the group could contribute to society. With 66% of Tata Sons’ equity held by philanthropic trusts, Ratan Tata ensured that education, healthcare, and cultural initiatives were always at the forefront of the company’s mission.
Here’s a look at the key companies owned by Tata Group across various industries:
Information Technology
- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
- Tata Elxsi
- Tata Digital
- Tata Technologies
Steel
- Tata Steel
Automobiles
- Tata Motors
- Jaguar Land Rover
- Tata Autocomp Systems
Consumer and Retail
- Tata Chemicals
- Tata Consumer Products
- Titan Company
- Voltas
- Infinity Retail
- Trent
- Zara
- Big Basket
- Westside
- Starbucks
- Zudio
- Tata Coffee
- Fastrack
- Tata 1MG
- Tata Neu
Infrastructure
- Tata Power
- Tata Consulting Engineers
- Tata Realty & Infrastructure
- Tata Housing
Financial Services
- Tata Capital
- Tata AIA Life
- Tata AIG
- Tata Asset Management
Aerospace and Defense
- Tata Advanced Systems
Tourism and Travel
- Indian Hotels
- Tata SIA Airlines
- Air India
Telecommunications and Media
- Tata Communications
- Tata Play
- Tata Teleservices
Trading and Investment
- Tata International
- Tata Industries
- Tata Investment Corporation
Fitness
Cult.fit
Ratan Tata’s leadership not only propelled the conglomerate to unprecedented heights but also reinforced its dedication to social responsibility. His legacy will continue to inspire and enrich society for generations to come.