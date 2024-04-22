Motherhood is a journey like no other, filled with anticipation, joy, and a profound sense of responsibility. As Mother’s Day approaches, celebrating the expectant mothers in our lives becomes a heartfelt gesture of recognition and support. Whether she’s embracing the wonders of pregnancy for the first time or adding to her growing family, finding the perfect gift to honor her journey can be a delightful challenge.

To ease the search and ensure every mom-to-be feels cherished, we’ve curated a list of the 50 Best Mother-To-Be Mothers Day Gift Ideas.

1. Pregnancy Journal

etsy

With prompts for reflections, spaces for ultrasound photos, and room to jot down thoughts and feelings, it’s a heartfelt way for moms-to-be to capture the anticipation, joy, and even challenges of pregnancy. It is a beautiful keepsake for expecting mothers to document their journey from conception to birth.

2. Maternity photoshoot session

memories by barkha

A maternity photoshoot session is a wonderful gift for mothers-to-be to capture the beauty and essence of pregnancy. With the expertise of a professional photographer, they can celebrate their journey into motherhood with stunning images that reflect their unique glow and excitement. This is one of the best mother to be mothers day gift.

3. Everything For Baby With Suitcase Gift Box

This brand is there for every mom who wants the best for her baby. This Baby Pampering Suitcase gift box contains 7 natural & toxin-free essentials for both skin & hair. Enriched with Calendula, Chamomile, Jojoba oils & other nourishing ingredients, it helps you take complete care of your baby’s delicate skin.

4. Baby bump casting kit

Ubuy India

This kit includes materials and instructions for creating a lifelike cast of their baby bump, capturing the beauty and uniqueness of their pregnancy silhouette. Once completed, the cast serves as a cherished memento, a symbol of the love and anticipation felt during this special time.

5. Customized maternity necklace

etsy

Personalized with initials, birthstones, or meaningful charms, this necklace serves as a beautiful reminder of the precious life growing within. Crafted with care and attention to detail, it’s a timeless piece that can be worn throughout pregnancy and cherished for years to come. This is one of the best mother to be mothers day gift.

6. Cozy maternity robe

nurtured 9

Made from soft, breathable fabrics, this robe is designed to accommodate a growing bump while offering warmth and coverage. With its relaxed fit and elegant design, it’s perfect for lounging at home, getting ready for the day, or even for wearing during labor and delivery.

7. Pregnancy pillow

amazon

The pregnancy pillow is one of the best gift ideas for pregnant women, offering unparalleled comfort and support throughout pregnancy. Designed to alleviate discomfort and promote better sleep, this specially shaped pillow provides targeted support to the back, hips, and belly, helping to relieve pressure and align the spine for a more restful night’s sleep.

8. Complete Care Kit

The Moms Co. Mom-to-be Complete Care Gift Set is a lovely nest gift box that includes natural and toxin-free essentials for mom-to-be nd new moms. It takes care of stretch marks, dryness and itchiness, morning sickness, and provides natural relief for those overtired feet.

9. Subscription to a pregnancy or parenting magazine

LoveToKnow

This is one of the best gift ideas for pregnant women, offering a wealth of knowledge and support as they prepare for their new arrival. Each issue is filled with expert advice, helpful tips, and inspiring stories tailored to the unique journey of pregnancy and early parenthood.

10. Birthing ball

emma’s diary

This inflatable ball provides a comfortable and supportive surface for various pregnancy-friendly exercises, including gentle stretching, pelvic tilts, and strengthening movements. It helps improve posture, alleviate back pain, and promote relaxation during pregnancy.

11. Maternity photo frame

etsy

Crafted with care and attention to detail, this frame features space for displaying ultrasound images alongside heartfelt messages or decorative elements. It serves as a beautiful reminder of the joy and anticipation of pregnancy, allowing expectant mothers to proudly display their growing baby’s first glimpses.

12. Prenatal yoga classes

motherhood centre

This is one of the best mom to be gift ideas. Yoga classes offers expectant mothers a nurturing environment to support their physical and emotional well-being during pregnancy. Led by certified instructors experienced in prenatal care, these classes provide gentle exercises, breathing techniques, and relaxation practices tailored to the needs of pregnant women.

13. Belly band

amazon



The belly band is a practical and supportive gift for expectant mothers, providing comfort and relief during pregnancy. Designed to gently support the abdomen and lower back, the belly band helps alleviate discomfort associated with the weight of the growing baby. It offers gentle compression and stability, helping to reduce strain on the muscles and ligaments, particularly during physical activities or prolonged standing.

14. Personalized baby name book

personalisation mall

It is a thoughtful and sentimental gift for mothers-to-be, offering a curated collection of names along with their meanings and origins. Tailored specifically to their preferences, this book allows expectant parents to explore a wide range of options and find the perfect name for their little ones.

15. Natural Nipple Butter

Made with a Lanolin-free and Fragrance-Free combination of oils and waxes, Natural Nipple Butter is carefully crafted to soothe sore & cracked nipples, increase skin elasticity, and prevent skin dryness & damage with Kokum Butter, Calendula Oil, Rice Bran Oil, Wheat Germ Oil & Vitamin E. Infused with completely safe ingredients, you'll never need to worry about washing before breastfeeding your baby.

16. Spa day package

belle sante

Tailored to their specific needs, this package typically includes pampering treatments such as prenatal massages, facials, and manicures performed by skilled therapists trained in prenatal care. It provides a tranquil environment where expectant mothers can relax, unwind, and indulge in self-care. This is one of the best mom to be gift ideas.

17. Baby heartbeat monitor

johns hopkins medicine

This portable device uses advanced technology to detect and amplify the sound of the baby’s heartbeat, providing a comforting and reassuring experience for expectant parents. With its easy-to-use design and clear audio quality, it offers a precious opportunity for parents to connect with their little one and tangibly experience the joy of pregnancy.

18. Maternity clothes

momzjoys.com

Designed to accommodate a growing bump, these clothes include stretchy waistbands, roomy tops, and flattering silhouettes that adapt to a changing body shape. From casual essentials like jeans and t-shirts to elegant dresses and professional attire, maternity clothes offer a wide range of options for every occasion.

19. Nursing bra gift set

indiamart

The nursing bra gift set is a practical and thoughtful gift for mothers-to-be, providing comfort and convenience during pregnancy and breastfeeding. This set typically includes several nursing bras designed with soft, stretchy fabrics, adjustable straps, and easy-to-open cups for breastfeeding access. This is one of the apt mother to be gift ideas.

20. Baby memory book

amazon

This beautifully designed book typically includes pages for recording milestones such as ultrasounds, baby showers, and the baby’s firsts – from smiles to steps. With space for photos, mementos, and handwritten notes, it becomes a cherished keepsake that documents the unique journey of parenthood.

21. Pregnancy milestone stickers

amazon

It provides a fun and creative way to capture and celebrate each stage of pregnancy. These stickers feature adorable designs and milestone markers, such as “Baby’s First Kick” or “Due Date,” that can be affixed to the belly for photoshoots or added to a pregnancy journal.

22. Maternity subscription box

refinery29

The maternity subscription box is one of the delightful mother to be gift ideas, delivering a curated selection of pregnancy essentials and treats right to their doorstep. Each box is carefully curated with items such as skincare products, healthy snacks, maternity wear, baby gear samples, and self-care items tailored to the unique needs of expectant mothers.

23. Prenatal vitamins subscription

natalist

It ensures mothers to be have essential nutrients to support their health and the healthy development of their baby throughout pregnancy. With a convenient subscription service, expectant mothers receive a regular supply of prenatal vitamins delivered directly to their door, making it easy to stay consistent with their supplementation routine.

24. Portable fetal doppler

amazon

This handheld device uses ultrasound technology to detect and amplify the sound of the baby’s heartbeat, providing expectant parents with peace of mind and a deeper connection with their little ones.

25. Maternity photography book

picsy

The maternity photography book is a beautiful and inspiring gift for mothers-to-be, showcasing stunning images that celebrate the beauty and wonder of pregnancy. Filled with captivating photographs captured by talented photographers, this book offers a visual journey through the various stages of pregnancy, from the early days of anticipation to the joyous moments of expecting a newborn.

26. Prenatal workout DVD

mom loves best

Designed specifically for expectant mothers, this DVD features a variety of safe and effective exercises tailored to the needs of pregnancy. From gentle stretches to low-impact cardio routines and strength training exercises, the workouts are suitable for all fitness levels and can be modified to accommodate the changing needs of the body during pregnancy. This is one of the best gift ideas for mother to be.

27. Personalized baby blanket

amazon

Made from soft and cuddly materials, this blanket is customized with the baby’s name, birth date, or other meaningful details, making it a truly special and unique gift. Whether used for cuddling, swaddling, or as nursery decor, the personalized baby blanket becomes a beloved memento that celebrates the arrival of a new bundle of joy.

28. Maternity leggings

nike

Made from stretchy and breathable fabrics, these leggings are designed to accommodate a growing bump while providing gentle compression and support to the legs and lower back. With their versatile and flattering design, these are perfect for everyday wear, whether running errands, attending prenatal classes, or lounging at home.

29. Baby shower planning book

ASOS

This book typically includes tips, checklists, and creative ideas for everything from selecting a theme and invitations to choosing decorations, games, and favors. With its expert advice and helpful resources, the baby shower planning book helps expectant mothers navigate the process of hosting a baby shower with ease and confidence.

30. Pregnancy affirmation cards

luna roo

Each card contains empowering affirmations, encouraging messages, and inspirational quotes designed to boost confidence, reduce anxiety, and promote a positive mindset during pregnancy.

31. Prenatal relaxation gift set

etsy

This carefully curated set typically includes pampering items such as scented candles, bath salts, aromatherapy oils, and herbal teas, all chosen for their relaxing and rejuvenating properties. Each item is thoughtfully selected to provide moments of tranquility and self-care, helping expectant mothers unwind, alleviate stress, and connect with their growing babies.

32. Maternity leave survival kit

pinterest

This carefully curated kit typically includes items such as nursing pads, nipple cream, soothing teas, snacks, a water bottle, a cozy blanket, and perhaps a book or magazine for relaxation during feedings.

33. Customized pregnancy announcement for social media

etsy

This custom announcement may include photos, graphics, or videos featuring the expectant mother and her partner, along with a heartfelt message or caption announcing the pregnancy. With its unique and thoughtful design, it captures the joy and anticipation of this special moment, creating a lasting memory for the expectant parents and their loved ones.

34. Personalized pregnancy countdown calendar

etsy

It is a fun and interactive way to track the progression of their pregnancy. Customized with the expectant mother’s name, due date, and personalized messages or photos, this calendar helps count down the days until the arrival of the little one. This is one of the best gift ideas for mother to be.

35. Baby bump painting session

pinterest

During the session, a skilled artist will use safe, non-toxic paints to create a custom design or artwork directly on the expectant mother’s belly. From whimsical designs to meaningful illustrations, the painting session provides a fun and memorable experience that allows the mother-to-be to showcase her growing bump creatively and artistically.

36. Natural Pain Relief Oil

This is enriched with Mahua Oil and Turmeric Oil that can be used for postpartum recovery, joint pain relief and muscle relaxation. A powerful blend of 15 natural oils, the pain relief oil provides relief from postpartum pain in back and limbs through essential minerals and vitamins for bone and muscle health such as Calcium, Iron, Vitamins A, C and B complex.

India mart

This device typically features various massage techniques such as kneading, rolling, or shiatsu massage, designed to target pressure points and promote relaxation. With its adjustable settings and customizable intensity levels, the foot massager offers a personalized and therapeutic experience tailored to the expectant mother’s needs.

38. Coffee Machine

amazon

For many mothers, the most peaceful time of the day is a relaxed time with a cup of coffee. While expectant mothers should limit their caffeine intake during pregnancy, many coffee machines also offer options for brewing decaffeinated coffee, herbal teas, or other hot beverages.

39. Compact Seated Elliptical

ubuy india

It offers a convenient way to stay active and maintain fitness during pregnancy. This device provides low-impact cardiovascular exercise while seated, making it safe and comfortable for expectant mothers to use.

40. Back and neck massager

women’s health

41. Crocs Classic Clogs

crocs

The Crocs Classic Clogs are a versatile and comfortable gift for mothers-to-be, offering support and ease for their feet during pregnancy. These iconic clogs feature a lightweight and durable design with a roomy fit and cushioned footbed, making them perfect for swollen feet and expanding shoe sizes.

42. Postpartum recovery essentials kit

mum’s grapevine

Give the gift of postpartum comfort and care with our essentials kit! Perfect for new moms, this kit includes soothing items like cozy socks, herbal teas for relaxation, a nourishing lotion for skin, and a helpful book on postpartum recovery. Show the mother-to-be in your life some extra love this Mother’s Day with this thoughtful and practical gift.

43. The regulator sheet set

apartment therapy

Pamper the expecting mother with a luxurious Regulator Sheet Set! Crafted from premium, breathable fabric, these sheets ensure maximum comfort during pregnancy and postpartum. Designed to regulate body temperature, they promote better sleep for the mom-to-be. Treat her to a blissful night’s rest as she prepares for motherhood.

44. Pre-Packed Hospital Birth Bag

etsy

Make the mum-to-be’s hospital stay stress-free with a Pre-Packed Hospital Birth Bag! This thoughtful gift includes all the essentials she’ll need for labor and delivery, from toiletries to comfortable clothing and snacks. With everything conveniently packed and ready to go, she can focus on welcoming her bundle of joy without worrying about last-minute preparations.

45. Mail for Mommy-to-Be

oyehappy

Surprise the new mom with an adorable Mailbox for New Moms. This charming gift is filled with letters, cards, and well wishes from loved ones, offering encouragement and support during the postpartum journey.

46. Mom to be mug

oyehappy

Toast the mom-to-be with a delightful Mom-to-Be Mug. Adorned with cute illustrations and a heartwarming message, this mug is perfect for sipping her favorite beverages as she anticipates the arrival of her little one.

47. Miracle of Life Pregnancy Milestone Gift Set

nenolo

Rejoice in this wonderful experience by weaving and protecting all the beautiful dreams you have for your little angel with this lovely Macrame Dreamcatcher.

48. Pregnancy Tumbler

etsy

Elevate her hydration game with a Pregnancy Tumbler. Designed with expecting moms in mind, this stylish tumbler keeps her favorite drinks at the perfect temperature while she navigates the joys of pregnancy.

49. Propsicle Baby Shower Theme

amazon

Add a playful twist to the baby shower with a Propsicle theme! Inspired by the sweet joys of childhood, this theme features colorful popsicle decorations, whimsical games, and tasty treats that celebrate the impending arrival of the little one.

50. Printed Keychain

Capture the joy of impending motherhood with a printed keychain. Personalized with a meaningful message or ultrasound image, this keychain serves as a constant reminder of the precious journey ahead.

From practical essentials to indulgent treats, these gift ideas for pregnant women are sure to bring smiles and warmth to the hearts of expectant mothers everywhere.