Mother’s Day is a time-honored occasion dedicated to honoring the incredible women who have shaped our lives with their love, guidance, and unwavering support. As we celebrate these maternal figures, what better way to express our gratitude and appreciation than by enjoying a heartfelt movie marathon together?

From classic tearjerkers to feel-good family comedies, our curated selection of 60 Best Mom’s Day movies is sure to evoke laughter, tears, and everything in between. So grab some popcorn, snuggle up with your loved ones, and let the magic of the movies transport you into the heartwarming world of maternal love and devotion.

1. Terms of Endearment (1983)

Lead Actors: Shirley MacLaine, Debra Winger, Jack Nicholson

Shirley MacLaine, Debra Winger, Jack Nicholson Supporting Artists: Jeff Daniels, John Lithgow, Danny DeVito

Jeff Daniels, John Lithgow, Danny DeVito Director: James L. Brooks

James L. Brooks Release Date: December 9, 1983

December 9, 1983 Run Time: 2 hours, 12 minutes

2 hours, 12 minutes IMD b Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Revenue: $108.4 million

$108.4 million Language: English

The movie follows the complex relationship between a mother, Aurora Greenway, and her daughter, Emma Horton, over several decades. Aurora, a strong-willed and outspoken woman, navigates through various challenges in her life, including her daughter’s marriage, her romantic relationships, and Emma’s battle with terminal illness.

2. Stepmom (1998)

Lead Actors: Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon, Ed Harris

Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon, Ed Harris Supporting Artists: Jena Malone, Liam Aiken

Jena Malone, Liam Aiken Director: Chris Columbus

Chris Columbus Release Date: December 25, 1998

December 25, 1998 Run Time: 2 hours, 4 minutes

2 hours, 4 minutes IMD b Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Revenue: $159.7 million

$159.7 million Language: English

The film centers around the evolving relationship between Jackie Harrison, a mother of two, and Isabel Kelly, her ex-husband’s new girlfriend, who becomes a stepmother to her children. Jackie is initially apprehensive and defensive towards Isabel, feeling threatened by her presence in her children’s lives. However, as they navigate through the challenges of co-parenting and blending their families, they gradually develop a newfound respect and understanding for each other.

3. The Blind Side (2009)

Lead Actors: Sandra Bullock, Quinton Aaron

Sandra Bullock, Quinton Aaron Supporting Artists: Tim McGraw, Jae Head, Lily Collins

Tim McGraw, Jae Head, Lily Collins Director: John Lee Hancock

John Lee Hancock Release Date: November 20, 2009

November 20, 2009 Run Time: 2 hours, 9 minutes

2 hours, 9 minutes IMD b Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Revenue: $309.2 million

$309.2 million Language: English

Michael, a homeless and underprivileged young man, is taken in by Leigh Anne Tuohy, a compassionate woman, and her family. Despite facing skepticism and criticism from their community, the Tuohy family embraces Michael as one of their own, providing him with love, support, and opportunities he had never known before.

4. Little Women (2019)

Lead Actors: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen

Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen Supporting Artists: Timothée Chalamet, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep

Timothée Chalamet, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep Director: Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig Release Date: December 25, 2019

December 25, 2019 Run Time: 2 hours, 15 minutes

2 hours, 15 minutes IMD b Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Revenue: $216.6 million

$216.6 million Language: English

Set in post-Civil War America, the film follows the lives of the March sisters—Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy—as they navigate the trials and triumphs of growing up, pursuing their dreams, and finding their places in the world. This is the best film for Mother’s Day.

5. Brave (2012)

Lead Actors: Kelly Macdonald, Billy Connolly, Emma Thompson

Kelly Macdonald, Billy Connolly, Emma Thompson Supporting Artists: Julie Walters, Robbie Coltrane

Julie Walters, Robbie Coltrane Director: Mark Andrews, Brenda Chapman (co-director)

Mark Andrews, Brenda Chapman (co-director) Release Date: June 22, 2012

June 22, 2012 Run Time: 1 hour, 33 minutes

1 hour, 33 minutes IMD b Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Revenue: $540.4 million

$540.4 million Language: English

Princess Merida, a headstrong and independent young woman, defies tradition and challenges societal expectations to carve her path in life. When her parents announce a competition to determine which clan’s firstborn son will win her hand in marriage, Merida rebels against the idea of being betrothed and seeks to change her fate.

6. Freaky Friday (2003)

Lead Actors: Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan

Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan Supporting Artists: Mark Harmon, Harold Gould, Chad Michael Murray

Mark Harmon, Harold Gould, Chad Michael Murray Director: Mark Waters

Mark Waters Release Date: August 6, 2003

August 6, 2003 Run Time: 1 hour, 37 minutes

1 hour, 37 minutes IMD b Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Revenue: $160.8 million

$160.8 million Language: English

Anna Coleman, a rebellious teenager, and her overworked and stressed-out mother, Tess Coleman are constantly at odds with each other due to their differing perspectives on life, and they both struggle to understand each other’s point of view. However, everything changes when they mysteriously switch bodies after an encounter with a magical fortune cookie.

7. Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

Lead Actors: Robin Williams, Sally Field

Robin Williams, Sally Field Supporting Artists: Pierce Brosnan, Harvey Fierstein

Pierce Brosnan, Harvey Fierstein Director: Chris Columbus

Chris Columbus Release Date: November 24, 1993

November 24, 1993 Run Time: 2 hours, 5 minutes

2 hours, 5 minutes IMD b Rating: 7.0/10

7.0/10 Revenue: $441.3 million

$441.3 million Language: English

When Miranda decides to divorce Daniel due to his irresponsible behavior, he is devastated at the thought of losing custody of his children. Desperate to spend time with them, Daniel concocts a plan to pose as a British nanny named Mrs. Doubtfire and apply for the position of their housekeeper.

8. Erin Brockovich (2000)

Lead Actors: Julia Roberts, Albert Finney

Julia Roberts, Albert Finney Supporting Artists: Aaron Eckhart, Marg Helgenberger

Aaron Eckhart, Marg Helgenberger Director: Steven Soderbergh

Steven Soderbergh Release Date: March 17, 2000

March 17, 2000 Run Time: 2 hours, 12 minutes

2 hours, 12 minutes IMD b Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Revenue: $256.3 million

$256.3 million Language: English

Erin Brockovich, a struggling single mother of three, convinces her lawyer, Ed Masry to give her a job as a file clerk at his law firm. While working on a real estate case, Erin takes on a local utility company, Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) in a landmark legal battle that exposes corporate greed and negligence, ultimately resulting in a historic settlement for the residents of Hinkley.

9. I Don’t Know How She Does It (2011)

Lead Actors: Sarah Jessica Parker, Pierce Brosnan

Sarah Jessica Parker, Pierce Brosnan Supporting Artists: Greg Kinnear, Christina Hendricks

Greg Kinnear, Christina Hendricks Director: Douglas McGrath

Douglas McGrath Release Date: September 16, 2011

September 16, 2011 Run Time: 1 hour, 29 minutes

1 hour, 29 minutes IMD b Rating: 4.9/10

4.9/10 Revenue: $31.2 million

$31.2 million Language: English

Kate Reddy is a finance executive at a Boston-based investment management firm, juggling the demands of her high-pressure job with the responsibilities of being a wife and mother to two young children. As she struggles to keep up with the competing demands of work and family, Kate finds herself constantly torn between her professional ambitions and her desire to be there for her family.

10. The Joy Luck Club (1993)

Lead Actors: Ming-Na Wen, Rosalind Chao, Lauren Tom, Tamlyn Tomita

Ming-Na Wen, Rosalind Chao, Lauren Tom, Tamlyn Tomita Supporting Artists: Kieu Chinh, Tsai Chin, France Nuyen

Kieu Chinh, Tsai Chin, France Nuyen Director: Wayne Wang

Wayne Wang Release Date: September 8, 1993

September 8, 1993 Run Time: 2 hours, 19 minutes

2 hours, 19 minutes IMD b Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Revenue: $33.7 million

$33.7 million Language: English

This Mom’s Day movie weaves together the stories of four Chinese immigrant women—Suyuan Woo, An-Mei Hsu, Lindo Jon, and Ying-Ying St. Clair, who form a social club in San Francisco known as the Joy Luck Club. Through a series of flashbacks, their experiences growing up in China and immigrating to the United States are revealed, highlighting their struggles, sacrifices, and hopes for their daughters’ futures.

11. Mamma Mia! (2008)

Lead Actors: Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth

Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth Supporting Artists: Stellan Skarsgård, Julie Walters, Christine Baranski

Stellan Skarsgård, Julie Walters, Christine Baranski Director: Phyllida Lloyd

Phyllida Lloyd Release Date: July 18, 2008

July 18, 2008 Run Time: 1 hour, 49 minutes

1 hour, 49 minutes IMD b Rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Revenue: $615.7 million

$615.7 million Language: English

Sophie, a young woman is about to get married and wants her father to walk her down the aisle. The catch? She’s not exactly sure who her father is. She discovers her mother’s old diary and learns that her mother, Donna, had romantic liaisons with three men around the time she was conceived. Determined to find out which of the three men is her father, Sophie invites all three to her wedding without her mother’s knowledge.

12. Mother’s Day (2016)

Lead Actors: Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, Julia Roberts, Jason Sudeikis

Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, Julia Roberts, Jason Sudeikis Supporting Artists: Timothy Olyphant, Britt Robertson, Shay Mitchell

Timothy Olyphant, Britt Robertson, Shay Mitchell Director: Garry Marshall

Garry Marshall Release Date: April 29, 2016

April 29, 2016 Run Time: 1 hour, 58 minutes

1 hour, 58 minutes IMD b Rating: 5.7/10

5.7/10 Revenue: $48.4 million

$48.4 million Language: English

The movie follows multiple characters in the days leading up to Mother’s Day, exploring the complexities of motherhood and family relationships. Each character’s story intertwines with the others, creating a tapestry of interconnected narratives centered around the theme of motherhood. This is one of the best movies Mother’s Day.

13. Tully (2018)

Lead Actors: Charlize Theron, Mackenzie Davis

Charlize Theron, Mackenzie Davis Supporting Artists: Ron Livingston, Mark Duplass

Ron Livingston, Mark Duplass Director: Jason Reitman

Jason Reitman Release Date: May 4, 2018

May 4, 2018 Run Time: 1 hour, 35 minutes

1 hour, 35 minutes IMD b Rating: 7.0/10

7.0/10 Revenue: $15.6 million

$15.6 million Language: English

Marlo, a mother of three, grapples with the demands of caring for her newborn baby, as well as her two other children. Overwhelmed and exhausted, Marlo’s life takes a surprising turn when her wealthy brother offers to hire a night nanny named Tully to help her cope with the newborn’s care during the night.

14. Chocolat (2000)

Lead Actors: Juliette Binoche, Johnny Depp

Juliette Binoche, Johnny Depp Supporting Artists: Judi Dench, Alfred Molina

Judi Dench, Alfred Molina Director: Lasse Hallström

Lasse Hallström Release Date: January 19, 2001 (USA)

January 19, 2001 (USA) Run Time: 2 hours, 1 minute

2 hours, 1 minute IMD b Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Revenue: $152.7 million

$152.7 million Language: English, French

Vianne, a free-spirited chocolatier, opens a chocolate shop, La Chocolaterie Maya, much to the disapproval of the conservative mayor, Comte de Reynaud, who sees her arrival as a threat to the traditional values of the village. Despite the mayor’s attempts to shut down her shop, Vianne’s irresistible chocolates soon win over the villagers, bringing joy and liberation to their lives.

15. Bad Moms (2016)

Lead Actors: Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn

Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn Supporting Artists: Christina Applegate, Jada Pinkett Smith

Christina Applegate, Jada Pinkett Smith Directors: Jon Lucas, Scott Moore

Jon Lucas, Scott Moore Release Date: July 29, 2016

July 29, 2016 Run Time: 1 hour, 40 minutes

1 hour, 40 minutes IMD b Rating: 6.2/10

6.2/10 Revenue: $183.9 million

$183.9 million Language: English

Amy Mitchell is a stressed-out working mother who becomes fed up with the pressures of being a “perfect” mom and decides to rebel against societal expectations. She along with her fellow “bad moms” Carla and Kiki, embarks on a journey of self-discovery and liberation, challenging the unrealistic standards imposed on mothers. This is the best film Mother’s Day.

16. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018)

Lead Actors: Amanda Seyfried, Lily James

Amanda Seyfried, Lily James Supporting Artists: Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth

Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth Director: Ol Parker

Ol Parker Release Date: July 20, 2018

July 20, 2018 Run Time: 1 hour, 54 minutes

1 hour, 54 minutes IMD b Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Revenue: $395 million

$395 million Language: English

This mom’s day movie primarily revolves around Sophie Sheridan, who is now renovating the hotel on the Greek island of Kalokairi that her mother Donna owned. As Sophie prepares for the hotel’s grand reopening, she reflects on her mother’s life and her journey to motherhood.

17. Steel Magnolias (1989)

Lead Actors: Sally Field, Dolly Parton, Shirley MacLaine, Daryl Hannah

Sally Field, Dolly Parton, Shirley MacLaine, Daryl Hannah Supporting Artists: Olympia Dukakis, Julia Roberts

Olympia Dukakis, Julia Roberts Director: Herbert Ross

Herbert Ross Release Date: November 15, 1989

November 15, 1989 Run Time: 1 hour, 57 minutes

1 hour, 57 minutes IMD b Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Revenue: $95 million

$95 million Language: English

The movie is set in the small town of Chinquapin, Louisiana, and revolves around the lives of a close-knit group of women who frequent Truvy’s Beauty Salon. The film’s central character is M’Lynn Eatenton, a strong and nurturing mother who has a close bond with her daughter Shelby, a young woman with diabetes. Shelby defies her mother’s concerns and decides to get married and start a family, despite the risks to her health.

18. Motherhood (2009)

Lead Actors: Uma Thurman, Anthony Edwards

Uma Thurman, Anthony Edwards Supporting Artists: Minnie Driver, David Schallipp

Minnie Driver, David Schallipp Director: Katherine Dieckmann

Katherine Dieckmann Release Date: October 23, 2009

October 23, 2009 Run Time: 1 hour, 30 minutes

1 hour, 30 minutes IMD b Rating: 4.7/10

4.7/10 Revenue: $1.1 million

$1.1 million Language: English

The film follows Eliza over a single day as she prepares for her daughter’s sixth birthday party while dealing with a series of comedic and chaotic mishaps. From wrangling her children to managing the logistics of the party, Eliza navigates the challenges of modern motherhood with humor and determination.

19. Anywhere But Here (1999)

Lead Actors: Susan Sarandon, Natalie Portman

Susan Sarandon, Natalie Portman Supporting Artists: Shawn Hatosy, Bonnie Bedelia

Shawn Hatosy, Bonnie Bedelia Director: Wayne Wang

Wayne Wang Release Date: November 12, 1999

November 12, 1999 Run Time: 1 hour, 54 minutes

1 hour, 54 minutes IMD b Rating: 6.2/10

6.2/10 Revenue: $18.7 million

$18.7 million Language: English

The film revolves around the complex relationship between Adele, a free-spirited and eccentric woman with big dreams, and Ann, her more reserved and practical daughter. Adele is determined to escape their small Wisconsin town and make a better life for herself and Ann in Beverly Hills, California, despite Ann’s reluctance to leave her friends and familiar surroundings behind.

20. The Kids Are All Right (2010)

Lead Actors: Annette Bening, Julianne Moore, Mark Ruffalo

Annette Bening, Julianne Moore, Mark Ruffalo Supporting Artists: Mia Wasikowska, Josh Hutcherson

Mia Wasikowska, Josh Hutcherson Director: Lisa Cholodenko

Lisa Cholodenko Release Date: July 30, 2010

July 30, 2010 Run Time: 1 hour, 46 minutes

1 hour, 46 minutes IMD b Rating: 7.0/10

7.0/10 Revenue: $34.7 million

$34.7 million Language: English

Nic and Jules, a lesbian couple living in California have two teenage children, Joni and Laser. The children were conceived using a sperm donor, and their biological father’s identity has always been kept a secret. When Joni turns 18, Laser convinces her to contact the sperm donor, Paul without telling their mothers. Paul, a laid-back restaurant owner and bachelor, becomes intrigued by the idea of connecting with his biological children and forms a bond with them, much to the initial discomfort of Nic and Jules.

21. The Other Woman (2014)

Lead Actors: Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann, Kate Upton

Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann, Kate Upton Supporting Artists: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Don Johnson

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Don Johnson Director: Nick Cassavetes

Nick Cassavetes Release Date: April 25, 2014

April 25, 2014 Run Time: 1 hour, 49 minutes

1 hour, 49 minutes IMD b Rating: 6.0/10

6.0/10 Revenue: $196.7 million

$196.7 million Language: English

The movie follows the story of three women who discover they are all involved with the same man and decide to team up to seek revenge. As their friendship grows stronger, the women find empowerment and liberation in their newfound solidarity. This is one of the best movies mothers day.

22. August: Osage County (2013)

Lead Actors: Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts

Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts Supporting Artists: Ewan McGregor, Chris Cooper, Juliette Lewis

Ewan McGregor, Chris Cooper, Juliette Lewis Director: John Wells

John Wells Release Date: December 27, 2013

December 27, 2013 Run Time: 2 hours, 1 minute

2 hours, 1 minute IMD b Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Revenue: $74.2 million

$74.2 million Language: English

Violet Weston, the sharp-tongued and pill-addicted matriarch of the Weston family, struggles with cancer and addiction. Her three daughters—Barbara, Ivy, and Karen return home to support her. As the family gathers under one roof, tensions run high, and long-buried secrets and resentments come to the surface.

23. Ricki and the Flash (2015)

Lead Actors: Meryl Streep, Kevin Kline

Meryl Streep, Kevin Kline Supporting Artists: Mamie Gummer, Rick Springfield

Mamie Gummer, Rick Springfield Director: Jonathan Demme

Jonathan Demme Release Date: August 7, 2015

August 7, 2015 Run Time: 1 hour, 41 minutes

1 hour, 41 minutes IMD b Rating: 5.9/10

5.9/10 Revenue: $41.4 million

$41.4 million Language: English

Ricki, a struggling rock musician who left her family years ago to pursue her dreams of fame and fortune, receives a call from her ex-husband, Pete informing her that their daughter, Julie is going through a rough time after her husband leaves her. Reluctantly, Ricki returns home to Indiana to reunite with her estranged family.

24. Because I Said So (2007)

Lead Actors: Diane Keaton, Mandy Moore

Diane Keaton, Mandy Moore Supporting Artists: Gabriel Macht, Tom Everett Scott, Lauren Graham

Gabriel Macht, Tom Everett Scott, Lauren Graham Director: Michael Lehmann

Michael Lehmann Release Date: February 2, 2007

February 2, 2007 Run Time: 1 hour, 42 minutes

1 hour, 42 minutes IMD b Rating: 5.6/10

5.6/10 Revenue: $69.5 million

$69.5 million Language: English

Daphne Wilder, a loving but overbearing mother takes it upon herself to find the perfect man for her youngest daughter, Milly. Using an online dating website, she creates a profile for Milly without her knowledge and begins screening potential suitors. Along the way, she meets and interviews a series of eligible bachelors, each with their quirks and flaws.

25. The Parent Trap (1998)

Lead Actors: Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid, Natasha Richardson

Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid, Natasha Richardson Supporting Artists: Elaine Hendrix, Lisa Ann Walter, Simon Kunz

Elaine Hendrix, Lisa Ann Walter, Simon Kunz Director: Nancy Meyers

Nancy Meyers Release Date: July 29, 1998

July 29, 1998 Run Time: 2 hours, 8 minutes

2 hours, 8 minutes IMD b Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Revenue: $92.1 million

$92.1 million Language: English

The movie follows the story of identical twin sisters, Annie James and Hallie Parker, who are separated at birth when their parents, Nick Parker and Elizabeth James, divorce and each take one of the girls. The girls are unaware of each other’s existence until they accidentally meet at a summer camp in Maine. Upon discovering they are twins, they both hatch a plan to switch places and reunite their long-divorced parents.

26. Mermaids (1990)

Lead Actors: Cher, Bob Hoskins, Winona Ryder

Cher, Bob Hoskins, Winona Ryder Supporting Artists: Christina Ricci, Michael Schoeffling

Christina Ricci, Michael Schoeffling Director: Richard Benjamin

Richard Benjamin Release Date: December 14, 1990

December 14, 1990 Run Time: 1 hour, 50 minutes

1 hour, 50 minutes IMD b Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Revenue: $35.4 million

$35.4 million Language: English

Rachel is a non-conformist and unconventional mother who encourages her daughters to embrace their individuality and pursue their dreams. As the story unfolds, the Flax family navigates a series of ups and downs, including Rachel’s romantic entanglements, Charlotte’s coming-of-age experiences, and Kate’s unique quirks and obsessions.

27. One True Thing (1998)

Lead Actors: Meryl Streep, Renée Zellweger, William Hurt

Meryl Streep, Renée Zellweger, William Hurt Supporting Artists: Tom Everett Scott, Lauren Graham

Tom Everett Scott, Lauren Graham Director: Carl Franklin

Carl Franklin Release Date: September 18, 1998

September 18, 1998 Run Time: 2 hours, 7 minutes

2 hours, 7 minutes IMD b Rating: 7.0/10

7.0/10 Revenue: $26.6 million

$26.6 million Language: English

Ellen Gulden is a young and ambitious journalist living in New York City. When her mother, Kate, is diagnosed with terminal cancer, she reluctantly returns to her hometown to care for her. As Ellen struggles to come to terms with her mother’s illness, she finds herself reconnecting with her family and confronting long-buried emotions.

28. Mother’s Boys (1994)

Lead Actors: Jamie Lee Curtis, Peter Gallagher, Joanne Whalley

Jamie Lee Curtis, Peter Gallagher, Joanne Whalley Supporting Artists: Vanessa Redgrave, Luke Edwards

Vanessa Redgrave, Luke Edwards Director: Yves Simoneau

Yves Simoneau Release Date: January 18, 1994

January 18, 1994 Run Time: 1 hour, 36 minutes

1 hour, 36 minutes IMD b Rating: 5.4/10

5.4/10 Revenue: $11.1 million

$11.1 million Language: English

Jude is devastated when her husband Robert leaves her for his former flame, Callie. Determined to win back her family, Jude moves to a new town with her three sons and begins to plot her revenge.

29. Mother (1996)

Lead Actors: Albert Brooks, Debbie Reynolds

Albert Brooks, Debbie Reynolds Supporting Artists: Rob Morrow, Lisa Kudrow

Rob Morrow, Lisa Kudrow Director: Albert Brooks

Albert Brooks Release Date: December 25, 1996

December 25, 1996 Run Time: 1 hour, 44 minutes

1 hour, 44 minutes IMD b Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Revenue: $19.1 million

$19.1 million Language: English

John’s decision to move back in with his mother is met with skepticism and concern from his friends and family, who worry that he is making a mistake. However, John sees the move as an opportunity to reconnect with his mother and gain insight into his life.

30. Moms’ Night Out (2014)

Lead Actors: Sarah Drew, Sean Astin

Sarah Drew, Sean Astin Supporting Artists: Patricia Heaton, Trace Adkins

Patricia Heaton, Trace Adkins Director: Andrew Erwin, Jon Erwin

Andrew Erwin, Jon Erwin Release Date: May 9, 2014

May 9, 2014 Run Time: 1 hour, 38 minutes

1 hour, 38 minutes IMD b Rating: 5.5/10

5.5/10 Revenue: $10.5 million

$10.5 million Language: English

The movie follows the story of three mothers who embark on a night out for some much-needed relaxation, only to find themselves caught up in a series of comedic misadventures.

These movies resonate with audiences of all backgrounds and experiences.