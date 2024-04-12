Mother’s Day is a time-honored occasion dedicated to honoring the incredible women who have shaped our lives with their love, guidance, and unwavering support. As we celebrate these maternal figures, what better way to express our gratitude and appreciation than by enjoying a heartfelt movie marathon together?
From classic tearjerkers to feel-good family comedies, our curated selection of 60 Best Mom’s Day movies is sure to evoke laughter, tears, and everything in between. So grab some popcorn, snuggle up with your loved ones, and let the magic of the movies transport you into the heartwarming world of maternal love and devotion.
|Sr. No
|Movie Name & Year
|IMDb Rating
|1
|Terms of Endearment (1983)
|7.4
|2
|Stepmom (1998)
|6.8
|3
|The Blind Side (2009)
|7.6
|4
|Little Women (2019)
|7.8
|5
|Brave (2012)
|7.1
|6
|Freaky Friday (2003)
|6.3
|7
|Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)
|7.0
|8
|Erin Brockovich (2000)
|7.3
|9
|I Don’t Know How She Does It (2011)
|6.0
|10
|The Joy Luck Club (1993)
|7.6
|11
|Mamma Mia! (2008)
|6.4
|12
|Mother’s Day (2016)
|5.7
|13
|Tully (2018)
|7.0
|14
|Chocolat (2000)
|7.2
|15
|Bad Moms (2016)
|6.2
|16
|Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018)
|6.7
|17
|Steel Magnolias (1989)
|7.3
|18
|Motherhood (2009)
|4.7
|19
|Anywhere But Here (1999)
|6.2
|20
|The Kids Are All Right (2010)
|7.0
|21
|The Other Woman (2014)
|6.0
|22
|August: Osage County (2013)
|7.2
|23
|Ricki and the Flash (2015)
|5.9
|24
|Because I Said So (2007)
|5.7
|25
|The Parent Trap (1998)
|6.5
|26
|Mermaids (1990)
|6.6
|27
|One True Thing (1998)
|7.0
|28
|Mother’s Boys (1994)
|5.4
|29
|Mother (1996)
|6.3
|30
|Moms’ Night Out (2014)
|5.5
|31
|The Guilt Trip (2012)
|5.8
|32
|Ma Ma (2015)
|6.4
|33
|For Keeps? (1988)
|6.3
|34
|Mother and Child (2009)
|7.2
|35
|Mother’s Little Helpers (2019)
|5.5
|36
|The Babymakers (2012)
|5.0
|37
|Mommie Dearest (1981)
|6.7
|38
|Rambling Rose (1991)
|6.7
|39
|Mom and Dad Save the World (1992)
|5.3
|40
|Mom (2017)
|5.5
|41
|Baby Mama (2008)
|6.0
|42
|The Meddler (2015)
|6.3
|43
|Raising Mommy (2021)
|6.5
|44
|Mrs. Winterbourne (1996)
|6.2
|45
|My Mom’s New Boyfriend (2008)
|5.3
|46
|The Family Stone (2005)
|6.3
|47
|My Mom’s a Werewolf (1989)
|4.5
|48
|Our Mother’s Murder (1997)
|5.5
|49
|The Stranger Beside Me (1995)
|5.6
|50
|The Mommy Market (1994)
|4.9
|51
|Bird Box (2018)
|6.6
|52
|Where the Heart Is (2000)
|6.7
|53
|Whip It (2009)
|6.9
|54
|The Sound of Music (1965)
|8.1
|55
|Mrs. Miniver (1942)
|7.6
|56
|Jersey Girl (2004)
|6.2
|57
|Georgia Rule (2007)
|5.9
|58
|Lady Bird (2017)
|7.4
|59
|Mask (1985)
|7.2
|60
|The Manchurian Candidate (2004)
|6.6
1. Terms of Endearment (1983)
- Lead Actors: Shirley MacLaine, Debra Winger, Jack Nicholson
- Supporting Artists: Jeff Daniels, John Lithgow, Danny DeVito
- Director: James L. Brooks
- Release Date: December 9, 1983
- Run Time: 2 hours, 12 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
- Revenue: $108.4 million
- Language: English
The movie follows the complex relationship between a mother, Aurora Greenway, and her daughter, Emma Horton, over several decades. Aurora, a strong-willed and outspoken woman, navigates through various challenges in her life, including her daughter’s marriage, her romantic relationships, and Emma’s battle with terminal illness.
2. Stepmom (1998)
- Lead Actors: Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon, Ed Harris
- Supporting Artists: Jena Malone, Liam Aiken
- Director: Chris Columbus
- Release Date: December 25, 1998
- Run Time: 2 hours, 4 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.8/10
- Revenue: $159.7 million
- Language: English
The film centers around the evolving relationship between Jackie Harrison, a mother of two, and Isabel Kelly, her ex-husband’s new girlfriend, who becomes a stepmother to her children. Jackie is initially apprehensive and defensive towards Isabel, feeling threatened by her presence in her children’s lives. However, as they navigate through the challenges of co-parenting and blending their families, they gradually develop a newfound respect and understanding for each other.
3. The Blind Side (2009)
- Lead Actors: Sandra Bullock, Quinton Aaron
- Supporting Artists: Tim McGraw, Jae Head, Lily Collins
- Director: John Lee Hancock
- Release Date: November 20, 2009
- Run Time: 2 hours, 9 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
- Revenue: $309.2 million
- Language: English
Michael, a homeless and underprivileged young man, is taken in by Leigh Anne Tuohy, a compassionate woman, and her family. Despite facing skepticism and criticism from their community, the Tuohy family embraces Michael as one of their own, providing him with love, support, and opportunities he had never known before.
4. Little Women (2019)
- Lead Actors: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen
- Supporting Artists: Timothée Chalamet, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep
- Director: Greta Gerwig
- Release Date: December 25, 2019
- Run Time: 2 hours, 15 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Revenue: $216.6 million
- Language: English
Set in post-Civil War America, the film follows the lives of the March sisters—Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy—as they navigate the trials and triumphs of growing up, pursuing their dreams, and finding their places in the world. This is the best film for Mother’s Day.
5. Brave (2012)
- Lead Actors: Kelly Macdonald, Billy Connolly, Emma Thompson
- Supporting Artists: Julie Walters, Robbie Coltrane
- Director: Mark Andrews, Brenda Chapman (co-director)
- Release Date: June 22, 2012
- Run Time: 1 hour, 33 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.1/10
- Revenue: $540.4 million
- Language: English
Princess Merida, a headstrong and independent young woman, defies tradition and challenges societal expectations to carve her path in life. When her parents announce a competition to determine which clan’s firstborn son will win her hand in marriage, Merida rebels against the idea of being betrothed and seeks to change her fate.
6. Freaky Friday (2003)
- Lead Actors: Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan
- Supporting Artists: Mark Harmon, Harold Gould, Chad Michael Murray
- Director: Mark Waters
- Release Date: August 6, 2003
- Run Time: 1 hour, 37 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.3/10
- Revenue: $160.8 million
- Language: English
Anna Coleman, a rebellious teenager, and her overworked and stressed-out mother, Tess Coleman are constantly at odds with each other due to their differing perspectives on life, and they both struggle to understand each other’s point of view. However, everything changes when they mysteriously switch bodies after an encounter with a magical fortune cookie.
7. Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)
- Lead Actors: Robin Williams, Sally Field
- Supporting Artists: Pierce Brosnan, Harvey Fierstein
- Director: Chris Columbus
- Release Date: November 24, 1993
- Run Time: 2 hours, 5 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.0/10
- Revenue: $441.3 million
- Language: English
When Miranda decides to divorce Daniel due to his irresponsible behavior, he is devastated at the thought of losing custody of his children. Desperate to spend time with them, Daniel concocts a plan to pose as a British nanny named Mrs. Doubtfire and apply for the position of their housekeeper.
8. Erin Brockovich (2000)
- Lead Actors: Julia Roberts, Albert Finney
- Supporting Artists: Aaron Eckhart, Marg Helgenberger
- Director: Steven Soderbergh
- Release Date: March 17, 2000
- Run Time: 2 hours, 12 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.3/10
- Revenue: $256.3 million
- Language: English
Erin Brockovich, a struggling single mother of three, convinces her lawyer, Ed Masry to give her a job as a file clerk at his law firm. While working on a real estate case, Erin takes on a local utility company, Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) in a landmark legal battle that exposes corporate greed and negligence, ultimately resulting in a historic settlement for the residents of Hinkley.
9. I Don’t Know How She Does It (2011)
- Lead Actors: Sarah Jessica Parker, Pierce Brosnan
- Supporting Artists: Greg Kinnear, Christina Hendricks
- Director: Douglas McGrath
- Release Date: September 16, 2011
- Run Time: 1 hour, 29 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 4.9/10
- Revenue: $31.2 million
- Language: English
Kate Reddy is a finance executive at a Boston-based investment management firm, juggling the demands of her high-pressure job with the responsibilities of being a wife and mother to two young children. As she struggles to keep up with the competing demands of work and family, Kate finds herself constantly torn between her professional ambitions and her desire to be there for her family.
10. The Joy Luck Club (1993)
- Lead Actors: Ming-Na Wen, Rosalind Chao, Lauren Tom, Tamlyn Tomita
- Supporting Artists: Kieu Chinh, Tsai Chin, France Nuyen
- Director: Wayne Wang
- Release Date: September 8, 1993
- Run Time: 2 hours, 19 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
- Revenue: $33.7 million
- Language: English
This Mom’s Day movie weaves together the stories of four Chinese immigrant women—Suyuan Woo, An-Mei Hsu, Lindo Jon, and Ying-Ying St. Clair, who form a social club in San Francisco known as the Joy Luck Club. Through a series of flashbacks, their experiences growing up in China and immigrating to the United States are revealed, highlighting their struggles, sacrifices, and hopes for their daughters’ futures.
11. Mamma Mia! (2008)
- Lead Actors: Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth
- Supporting Artists: Stellan Skarsgård, Julie Walters, Christine Baranski
- Director: Phyllida Lloyd
- Release Date: July 18, 2008
- Run Time: 1 hour, 49 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.4/10
- Revenue: $615.7 million
- Language: English
Sophie, a young woman is about to get married and wants her father to walk her down the aisle. The catch? She’s not exactly sure who her father is. She discovers her mother’s old diary and learns that her mother, Donna, had romantic liaisons with three men around the time she was conceived. Determined to find out which of the three men is her father, Sophie invites all three to her wedding without her mother’s knowledge.
12. Mother’s Day (2016)
- Lead Actors: Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, Julia Roberts, Jason Sudeikis
- Supporting Artists: Timothy Olyphant, Britt Robertson, Shay Mitchell
- Director: Garry Marshall
- Release Date: April 29, 2016
- Run Time: 1 hour, 58 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 5.7/10
- Revenue: $48.4 million
- Language: English
The movie follows multiple characters in the days leading up to Mother’s Day, exploring the complexities of motherhood and family relationships. Each character’s story intertwines with the others, creating a tapestry of interconnected narratives centered around the theme of motherhood. This is one of the best movies Mother’s Day.
13. Tully (2018)
- Lead Actors: Charlize Theron, Mackenzie Davis
- Supporting Artists: Ron Livingston, Mark Duplass
- Director: Jason Reitman
- Release Date: May 4, 2018
- Run Time: 1 hour, 35 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.0/10
- Revenue: $15.6 million
- Language: English
Marlo, a mother of three, grapples with the demands of caring for her newborn baby, as well as her two other children. Overwhelmed and exhausted, Marlo’s life takes a surprising turn when her wealthy brother offers to hire a night nanny named Tully to help her cope with the newborn’s care during the night.
14. Chocolat (2000)
- Lead Actors: Juliette Binoche, Johnny Depp
- Supporting Artists: Judi Dench, Alfred Molina
- Director: Lasse Hallström
- Release Date: January 19, 2001 (USA)
- Run Time: 2 hours, 1 minute
- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
- Revenue: $152.7 million
- Language: English, French
Vianne, a free-spirited chocolatier, opens a chocolate shop, La Chocolaterie Maya, much to the disapproval of the conservative mayor, Comte de Reynaud, who sees her arrival as a threat to the traditional values of the village. Despite the mayor’s attempts to shut down her shop, Vianne’s irresistible chocolates soon win over the villagers, bringing joy and liberation to their lives.
15. Bad Moms (2016)
- Lead Actors: Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn
- Supporting Artists: Christina Applegate, Jada Pinkett Smith
- Directors: Jon Lucas, Scott Moore
- Release Date: July 29, 2016
- Run Time: 1 hour, 40 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.2/10
- Revenue: $183.9 million
- Language: English
Amy Mitchell is a stressed-out working mother who becomes fed up with the pressures of being a “perfect” mom and decides to rebel against societal expectations. She along with her fellow “bad moms” Carla and Kiki, embarks on a journey of self-discovery and liberation, challenging the unrealistic standards imposed on mothers. This is the best film Mother’s Day.
16. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018)
- Lead Actors: Amanda Seyfried, Lily James
- Supporting Artists: Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth
- Director: Ol Parker
- Release Date: July 20, 2018
- Run Time: 1 hour, 54 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.7/10
- Revenue: $395 million
- Language: English
This mom’s day movie primarily revolves around Sophie Sheridan, who is now renovating the hotel on the Greek island of Kalokairi that her mother Donna owned. As Sophie prepares for the hotel’s grand reopening, she reflects on her mother’s life and her journey to motherhood.
17. Steel Magnolias (1989)
- Lead Actors: Sally Field, Dolly Parton, Shirley MacLaine, Daryl Hannah
- Supporting Artists: Olympia Dukakis, Julia Roberts
- Director: Herbert Ross
- Release Date: November 15, 1989
- Run Time: 1 hour, 57 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.3/10
- Revenue: $95 million
- Language: English
The movie is set in the small town of Chinquapin, Louisiana, and revolves around the lives of a close-knit group of women who frequent Truvy’s Beauty Salon. The film’s central character is M’Lynn Eatenton, a strong and nurturing mother who has a close bond with her daughter Shelby, a young woman with diabetes. Shelby defies her mother’s concerns and decides to get married and start a family, despite the risks to her health.
18. Motherhood (2009)
- Lead Actors: Uma Thurman, Anthony Edwards
- Supporting Artists: Minnie Driver, David Schallipp
- Director: Katherine Dieckmann
- Release Date: October 23, 2009
- Run Time: 1 hour, 30 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 4.7/10
- Revenue: $1.1 million
- Language: English
The film follows Eliza over a single day as she prepares for her daughter’s sixth birthday party while dealing with a series of comedic and chaotic mishaps. From wrangling her children to managing the logistics of the party, Eliza navigates the challenges of modern motherhood with humor and determination.
19. Anywhere But Here (1999)
- Lead Actors: Susan Sarandon, Natalie Portman
- Supporting Artists: Shawn Hatosy, Bonnie Bedelia
- Director: Wayne Wang
- Release Date: November 12, 1999
- Run Time: 1 hour, 54 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.2/10
- Revenue: $18.7 million
- Language: English
The film revolves around the complex relationship between Adele, a free-spirited and eccentric woman with big dreams, and Ann, her more reserved and practical daughter. Adele is determined to escape their small Wisconsin town and make a better life for herself and Ann in Beverly Hills, California, despite Ann’s reluctance to leave her friends and familiar surroundings behind.
20. The Kids Are All Right (2010)
- Lead Actors: Annette Bening, Julianne Moore, Mark Ruffalo
- Supporting Artists: Mia Wasikowska, Josh Hutcherson
- Director: Lisa Cholodenko
- Release Date: July 30, 2010
- Run Time: 1 hour, 46 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.0/10
- Revenue: $34.7 million
- Language: English
Nic and Jules, a lesbian couple living in California have two teenage children, Joni and Laser. The children were conceived using a sperm donor, and their biological father’s identity has always been kept a secret. When Joni turns 18, Laser convinces her to contact the sperm donor, Paul without telling their mothers. Paul, a laid-back restaurant owner and bachelor, becomes intrigued by the idea of connecting with his biological children and forms a bond with them, much to the initial discomfort of Nic and Jules.
21. The Other Woman (2014)
- Lead Actors: Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann, Kate Upton
- Supporting Artists: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Don Johnson
- Director: Nick Cassavetes
- Release Date: April 25, 2014
- Run Time: 1 hour, 49 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.0/10
- Revenue: $196.7 million
- Language: English
The movie follows the story of three women who discover they are all involved with the same man and decide to team up to seek revenge. As their friendship grows stronger, the women find empowerment and liberation in their newfound solidarity. This is one of the best movies mothers day.
22. August: Osage County (2013)
- Lead Actors: Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts
- Supporting Artists: Ewan McGregor, Chris Cooper, Juliette Lewis
- Director: John Wells
- Release Date: December 27, 2013
- Run Time: 2 hours, 1 minute
- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
- Revenue: $74.2 million
- Language: English
Violet Weston, the sharp-tongued and pill-addicted matriarch of the Weston family, struggles with cancer and addiction. Her three daughters—Barbara, Ivy, and Karen return home to support her. As the family gathers under one roof, tensions run high, and long-buried secrets and resentments come to the surface.
23. Ricki and the Flash (2015)
- Lead Actors: Meryl Streep, Kevin Kline
- Supporting Artists: Mamie Gummer, Rick Springfield
- Director: Jonathan Demme
- Release Date: August 7, 2015
- Run Time: 1 hour, 41 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 5.9/10
- Revenue: $41.4 million
- Language: English
Ricki, a struggling rock musician who left her family years ago to pursue her dreams of fame and fortune, receives a call from her ex-husband, Pete informing her that their daughter, Julie is going through a rough time after her husband leaves her. Reluctantly, Ricki returns home to Indiana to reunite with her estranged family.
24. Because I Said So (2007)
- Lead Actors: Diane Keaton, Mandy Moore
- Supporting Artists: Gabriel Macht, Tom Everett Scott, Lauren Graham
- Director: Michael Lehmann
- Release Date: February 2, 2007
- Run Time: 1 hour, 42 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 5.6/10
- Revenue: $69.5 million
- Language: English
Daphne Wilder, a loving but overbearing mother takes it upon herself to find the perfect man for her youngest daughter, Milly. Using an online dating website, she creates a profile for Milly without her knowledge and begins screening potential suitors. Along the way, she meets and interviews a series of eligible bachelors, each with their quirks and flaws.
25. The Parent Trap (1998)
- Lead Actors: Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid, Natasha Richardson
- Supporting Artists: Elaine Hendrix, Lisa Ann Walter, Simon Kunz
- Director: Nancy Meyers
- Release Date: July 29, 1998
- Run Time: 2 hours, 8 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.5/10
- Revenue: $92.1 million
- Language: English
The movie follows the story of identical twin sisters, Annie James and Hallie Parker, who are separated at birth when their parents, Nick Parker and Elizabeth James, divorce and each take one of the girls. The girls are unaware of each other’s existence until they accidentally meet at a summer camp in Maine. Upon discovering they are twins, they both hatch a plan to switch places and reunite their long-divorced parents.
26. Mermaids (1990)
- Lead Actors: Cher, Bob Hoskins, Winona Ryder
- Supporting Artists: Christina Ricci, Michael Schoeffling
- Director: Richard Benjamin
- Release Date: December 14, 1990
- Run Time: 1 hour, 50 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.6/10
- Revenue: $35.4 million
- Language: English
Rachel is a non-conformist and unconventional mother who encourages her daughters to embrace their individuality and pursue their dreams. As the story unfolds, the Flax family navigates a series of ups and downs, including Rachel’s romantic entanglements, Charlotte’s coming-of-age experiences, and Kate’s unique quirks and obsessions.
27. One True Thing (1998)
- Lead Actors: Meryl Streep, Renée Zellweger, William Hurt
- Supporting Artists: Tom Everett Scott, Lauren Graham
- Director: Carl Franklin
- Release Date: September 18, 1998
- Run Time: 2 hours, 7 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.0/10
- Revenue: $26.6 million
- Language: English
Ellen Gulden is a young and ambitious journalist living in New York City. When her mother, Kate, is diagnosed with terminal cancer, she reluctantly returns to her hometown to care for her. As Ellen struggles to come to terms with her mother’s illness, she finds herself reconnecting with her family and confronting long-buried emotions.
28. Mother’s Boys (1994)
- Lead Actors: Jamie Lee Curtis, Peter Gallagher, Joanne Whalley
- Supporting Artists: Vanessa Redgrave, Luke Edwards
- Director: Yves Simoneau
- Release Date: January 18, 1994
- Run Time: 1 hour, 36 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 5.4/10
- Revenue: $11.1 million
- Language: English
Jude is devastated when her husband Robert leaves her for his former flame, Callie. Determined to win back her family, Jude moves to a new town with her three sons and begins to plot her revenge.
29. Mother (1996)
- Lead Actors: Albert Brooks, Debbie Reynolds
- Supporting Artists: Rob Morrow, Lisa Kudrow
- Director: Albert Brooks
- Release Date: December 25, 1996
- Run Time: 1 hour, 44 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.9/10
- Revenue: $19.1 million
- Language: English
John’s decision to move back in with his mother is met with skepticism and concern from his friends and family, who worry that he is making a mistake. However, John sees the move as an opportunity to reconnect with his mother and gain insight into his life.
30. Moms’ Night Out (2014)
- Lead Actors: Sarah Drew, Sean Astin
- Supporting Artists: Patricia Heaton, Trace Adkins
- Director: Andrew Erwin, Jon Erwin
- Release Date: May 9, 2014
- Run Time: 1 hour, 38 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 5.5/10
- Revenue: $10.5 million
- Language: English
The movie follows the story of three mothers who embark on a night out for some much-needed relaxation, only to find themselves caught up in a series of comedic misadventures.
These movies resonate with audiences of all backgrounds and experiences.