In the symphony of life, mothers compose the most beautiful melodies, weaving love, sacrifice, and unwavering support into the fabric of our existence. As Mother’s Day approaches, it’s an opportune moment to pause and reflect on these extraordinary women’s profound impact on our lives. What better way to honor their boundless love than through the timeless medium of music and mom day songs?
Today, we present over 50 mom songs for Mother’s Day that serve as a tribute to mothers everywhere. From soulful ballads that tug at the heartstrings to upbeat anthems that celebrate the joys of maternal love, these songs for mothers are a testament to the immeasurable influence of mothers in shaping our identities and nurturing our dreams.
|Sr. No.
|Song Name
|Singer Name
|1.
|Meri Maa (2013)
|K.K
|2.
|Maa (2007)
|Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan and Loy
|3.
|Luka Chuppi (2006)
|Lata Mangeshkar, and A.R. Rehman
|4.
|Aisa Kyu Maa (2017)
|Sunidhi Chauhan
|5.
|Meri Pyari Ammi (2023)
|Meghna Mishra
|6.
|Mumma (2008)
|Kailash Kher
|7.
|Maa (2017)
|Dino James
|8.
|Tu Kitni Achhi Hai (1968)
|Lata Mangeshkar
|9.
|Meri Duniya Hai Maa Tere Aanchal Mein (1969)
|S. D. Burman
|10.
|Chunar (2015)
|Arijit Singh
|11.
|Maa Da Laadla (2009)
|Master Saleem
|12.
|Usko Nahin Dekha Humne Kabhi (1966)
|Mahendra Kapoor and Manna Dey
|13.
|Maa Hai Mohabbat Ka Naam (1970)
|Mohammed Rafi
|14.
|Janam Janam (2013)
|Atif Aslam
|15.
|Mamta Se Bhari (2015)
|Bombay Jayashri
|16.
|Ohh Maa (2020)
|Nishu Yadav and Ritesh Tiwari
|17.
|Hai Na Bolo Bolo (1971)
|Mohammed Rafi, Suman Kalyanpur, Prativa, Sushma Shrestha
|18.
|O Maa Meri Maa (1971)
|Lata Mangeshkar
|19.
|Maa Ka Phone (2014)
|Sneha Khanwalkar, Priya Panchal, Mauli Dave
|20.
|Paas Bulati Hai (1999)
|Alka Yagnik, Sunidhi Chauhan
|21.
|Taro Ko Bhi Aaj
|Lata Mangeshkar
|22.
|Chanda Ki Katori Hai (2014)
|Sanjeev Srivastava, Garima Aneja
|23.
|Ek Maa Ka Dil (1987)
|Laxmikant – Pyarelal, Kavita Krishnamurthy
|24.
|Apni Maa (1999)
|Shankar Mahadevan
|25.
|Khushiyon Ka Din Aaya Hai (1991)
|Anuradha Paudwal
|26.
|Sone De Ma (2007)
|Dr. Palash Sen
|27.
|Khamoshi Hai Ek Baja Hai-B (1993)
|Nadeem-Shravan, Alka Yagnik
|28.
|Kabhi Yaadon Mein (2017)
|Palak Muchhal, Arijit Singh
|29.
|Mai Ri Mai (2017)
|Neeti Mohan, Harshdeep Kaur
|30.
|Maa (2017)
|Mika Singh
|31.
|Maa (2014)
|Kunal Ganjawala, Santokh Singh Dhaliwal
|32.
|Nindiyaa (2019)
|Sadhana Sargam
|33.
|A Song For Mama (1997)
|Boyz II Men
|34.
|The Perfect Fan (1999)
|Backstreet Boys
|35.
|Dear Mama (1995)
|Tupac Shakur
|36.
|The Best Day (2008)
|Taylor Swift
|37.
|Mama Said (1961)
|The Shirelles
|38.
|I’ll Always Love My Mama (1973)
|The Intruders
|39.
|Oh Mother (2006)
|Christina Aguilera
|40.
|Mama Liked the Roses (1969)
|Elvis Presley
|41.
|Ring Off (2014)
|Beyoncé
|42.
|I Got You (2015)
|Jackie
|43.
|Oh, Mother of Mine (1961)
|The Temptations
|44.
|Your Mother Should Know (1967)
|Magical Mystery Tour
|45.
|Mama (1996)
|Spice
|46.
|Julia (1968)
|The Beatles
|47.
|Mama Tried (1968)
|Merle Haggard and The Strangers
|48.
|93 Million Miles (2012)
|Jason Mraz
|49.
|Somebody’s Hero (2005)
|Jamie O’Neal
|50.
|Like My Mother Does (2011)
|Lauren Alaina
1. Meri Maa (2013)
- Title: Meri Maa
- Artist(s): KK
- Album: Yaariyan
- Release Date: 2013
- Genre: Bollywood, Emotional
- Lyrics: “jab chot kabhi mere lagaa jaatee thi to aankh teri bhee to bhar aatee the…”
- Songwriter: Pritam Chakraborty / Irshad Kamil
Released in 2013, the song beautifully captures the essence of the mother-child relationship, acknowledging the sacrifices, support, and unconditional love that mothers provide.
2. Maa (2007)
- Title: Maa
- Artist(s): Shankar Mahadevan
- Album: Taare Zameen Par (Soundtrack)
- Release Date: 2007
- Genre: Bollywood, Emotional
- Lyrics: “Main Kabhi Batlata Nahin, par andhere se darta hun main maa…”
- Songwriter: Prasoon Joshi
This mother day special song beautifully encapsulates the bond between a mother and her child, portraying the love, care, and sacrifices a mother makes for her offspring. “Maa” celebrates the selflessness and unwavering support of mothers, making it a timeless tribute to maternal love and sacrifice.
3. Luka Chuppi (2006)
- Title: Luka Chuppi
- Artist(s): Lata Mangeshkar
- Album: Rang De Basanti (Soundtrack)
- Release Date: 2006
- Genre: Bollywood, Emotional
- Lyrics: “Luka Chuppi Bahut Hui, Saamne Aaja Na…”
- Songwriter: Prasoon Joshi
The lyrics, penned by Prasoon Joshi, depict the playful and carefree moments shared between a mother and her child. The melody, composed by A.R. Rahman, evokes nostalgia and warmth, making it a touching tribute to the cherished bond between a mother and her child.
4. Aisa Kyu Maa (2017)
- Title: Aisa Kyun Maa
- Artist(s): Sunidhi Chauhan
- Album: Neerja (Soundtrack)
- Release Date: 2017
- Genre: Bollywood, Emotional
- Lyrics: “Ungli Pakad Ke Phir Se Sikha De, Godi Utha Le Na Maa..”
- Songwriter: Prasoon Joshi
The song explores the complex emotions of a daughter’s relationship with her mother. The lyrics, penned by Prasoon Joshi, delve into the daughter’s inner turmoil and longing for her mother’s presence during challenging times. This is one of the best Mothers day songs.
5. Meri Pyari Ammi (2023)
- Title: Meri Pyari Ammi
- Artist(s): Meghna Mishra
- Album: Secret Superstar
- Release Date: 2023
- Genre: Bollywood, Emotional
- Lyrics: “meri pyari ammi jo hai, meri pyaari ammi jo hai.”
- Songwriter: Amit Trivedi
This song serves as a poignant reminder of the profound bond between a mother and her child, making it a memorable and emotionally resonant song.
6. Mumma (2008)
- Title: Mumma
- Artist(s): Kailash Kher
- Album: Dasvidaniya (Soundtrack)
- Release Date: 2008
- Genre: Bollywood, Emotional
- Lyrics: “Maa, meri maa, pyaari maa.. mumma Ho.. Maa, meri maa…”
- Songwriter: Kailash Kher
The lyrics, written by Kailash Kher himself, express gratitude and love towards the mother for her unwavering support and sacrifices. The melody, composed by Kailash Kher and Naresh Kamath, carries a sense of nostalgia and warmth, evoking fond memories of maternal affection.
7. Maa (2017)
- Title: Maa
- Artist(s): Dino James
- Album: Single (Non-album release)
- Release Date: 2017
- Genre: Indian Hip-Hop, Emotional
- Lyrics: “Pata nahi kahan se main shuru karu…”
- Songwriter: Dino James
The melody, composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, is emotive and soul-stirring, evoking deep emotions and nostalgia. “Maa” serves as a heartfelt tribute to maternal love and sacrifice, resonating with audiences across generations.
8. Tu Kitni Achhi Hai (1968)
- Title: Tu Kitni Achhi Hai
- Artist(s): Lata Mangeshkar
- Album: Raja Aur Rank (Soundtrack)
- Release Date: 1968
- Genre: Bollywood, Emotional
- Lyrics: “Tu kitni achchi hai, tu kitni bholi hai, pyari pyari hai o maa..”
- Songwriter: Anand Bakshi
The lyrics, written by Anand Bakshi, express gratitude and admiration for the selfless love, care, and sacrifices our mother has made. The melody, composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal, is soothing and melodic, enhancing the song’s emotional impact. This is one of the sweet mom day song.
9. Meri Duniya Hai Maa Tere Aanchal Mein (1969)
- Title: Meri Duniya Hai Maa Tere Aanchal Mein
- Artist(s): Mahendra Kapoor
- Album: Taqdeer (Soundtrack)
- Release Date: 1969
- Genre: Bollywood, Emotional
- Lyrics: “Meri raho ke diye. Teri do ankhiya. Teri do anhkiya … Ye char tere maa...”
- Songwriter: Anand Bakshi
The lyrics, penned by Anand Bakshi, express the immense love, warmth, and security a mother provides to her child. The melody, composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal, is soulful and evocative, capturing the essence of maternal affection.
10. Chunar (2015)
- Title: Chunar
- Artist(s): Arijit Singh
- Album: ABCD 2 (Soundtrack)
- Release Date: 2015
- Genre: Bollywood, Emotional
- Lyrics: “Jeena Jeena Jeena Udha Gulal, Maai teri choonariya lehrayi…”
- Songwriter: Mayur Puri
The melody, composed by Sachin-Jigar, is soulful and evocative, capturing the essence of maternal affection and comfort. “Chunar” resonates with listeners for its emotional depth and touching portrayal of the mother-son relationship.
11. Maa Da Laadla (2008)
- Title: Maa Da Laadla
- Artist(s): Master Saleem
- Album: Dostana (Soundtrack)
- Release Date: 2008
- Genre: Bollywood, Punjabi
- Lyrics: “maa da laadla bigad gaya…”
- Songwriter: Vishal Dadlani, Kumaar
The song celebrates the unique bond between a mother and her son. The lyrics playfully portray the mother’s pride and affection for her son, emphasizing his mischievous yet endearing nature. This is one of the best mom songs for mother’s day.
12. Usko Nahin Dekha Humne Kabhi (1966)
- Title: Usko Nahin Dekha Humne Kabhi
- Artist(s): Mohammed Rafi
- Album: Daadi Maa (Soundtrack)
- Release Date: 1966
- Genre: Bollywood, Romantic
- Lyrics: “usko nahin dekha humne kabhi par iski zaroorat…”
- Songwriter: Raja Mehdi Ali Khan
The song expresses the pain of unrequited love and the longing for someone who doesn’t reciprocate those feelings. The lyrics beautifully portray the emotions of heartbreak and the melancholy of loving someone who remains oblivious to one’s affection.
13. Maa Hai Mohabbat Ka Naam (1970)
- Title: Maa Hai Mohabbat Ka Naam
- Artist(s): Lata Mangeshkar
- Album: Maa Aur Mamta (Soundtrack)
- Release Date: 1970
- Genre: Bollywood, Emotional
- Lyrics: “Maa hai mohabbat ka naam, Maa ko hajaro salam…”
- Songwriter: Anand Bakshi
the song celebrates the unconditional love and sacrifice of a mother. Sung by Mohammed Rafi, the song beautifully captures the deep emotional bond between a mother and her child, expressing gratitude and reverence for her endless affection and care.
14. Janam Janam (2013)
- Title: Janam Janam
- Artist(s): Atif Aslam
- Album: Phata Poster Nikla Hero (Soundtrack)
- Release Date: 2013
- Genre: Bollywood, Emotional
- Lyrics: “Ho tu hi zameen aasman. Janam janam. Ho tu hi mere pass maa…”
- Songwriter: Pritam
The song encapsulates the eternal nature of love that transcends time and space. Its lyrics express the idea of being destined to love each other across multiple lifetimes.
15. Mamta Se Bhari (2015)
- Title: Mamta Se Bhari
- Artist(s): Bombay Jayashri
- Album: Baahubali: The Beginning (Soundtrack)
- Release Date: 2015
- Genre: Bollywood, Emotional
- Lyrics: “Mamta se bhari tujhe chhaon mili. Jug jug jeena tu baahubali...”
- Songwriter: MM Kreem
The song pays tribute to the nurturing and unconditional love of a mother. Its lyrics depict the profound bond between a mother and her child, celebrating her sacrifices and unwavering support. This is one of the best songs for mothers.
16. Ohh Maa (2020)
- Title: Ohh Maa
- Artist(s): Nishu Yadav and Ritesh Tiwari
- Album: Ohh Maa
- Release Date: 2020
- Genre: Bollywood, Emotional
- Lyrics: “Zindagi sooni hai, soona hai sansaar maa..”
- Songwriter: Ajaz Khan
The song tells us how the world feels empty without the love of a mother. Its lyrics are written from the perspective of an adult who is grieving his late mother’s memories.
17. Hai Na Bolo Bolo (1971)
- Title: Hai Na Bolo Bolo
- Artist(s): Mohammed Rafi, Suman Kalyanpur
- Album: Andaz (Soundtrack)
- Release Date: 1971
- Genre: Bollywood, Romantic
- Lyrics: “Hai na bolo bolo. Hai na bolo bolo. Paapa bolo bolo…”
- Songwriter: Hasrat Jaipuri
This mother day special song is a joyous celebration of love and companionship. Its lively melody and catchy rhythm reflect the excitement and happiness of being in love. The lyrics express the desire to share one’s feelings openly and joyfully with the beloved.
18. O Maa Meri Maa (1971)
- Title: O Maa Meri Maa
- Artist(s): Mukesh
- Album: Mastana (Soundtrack)
- Release Date: 1971
- Genre: Bollywood, Emotional
- Lyrics: “O maa meri maa. Tujhko dekhan hai tujhko dekhna hai...”
- Songwriter: Anand Bakshi
The song is a heartfelt tribute to mothers, expressing gratitude and reverence for their selfless love and sacrifices. The lyrics beautifully depict the unconditional bond between a mother and her child, evoking emotions of warmth, affection, and nostalgia.
19. Maa Ka Phone (2014)
- Title: Maa Ka Phone
- Artist(s): Priya Panchal, Mouli Dave
- Album: Khoobsurat (Soundtrack)
- Release Date: 2014
- Genre: Bollywood, Comedy
- Lyrics: “Lekin tabhi meri ringtone baji Mummy waali...”
- Songwriter: Sneha Khanwalkar
The song humorously portrays the constant worry and nagging of a mother who repeatedly calls her child. The lyrics playfully depict the scenario of a mother’s relentless attempts to stay connected with her child through phone calls, emphasizing her love and concern.
20. Paas Bulati Hai (1999)
- Title: Paas Bulati Hai
- Artist(s): Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik
- Album: Jaanwar (1999)
- Release Date: 1999
- Genre: Bollywood, Indian Pop
- Lyrics: “Paas bulati hai kitna rulati hai Sun meri jaan Main tere paas hoon Tu mere paas hai…”
- Songwriter: Sameer
The song expresses the longing and heartache of unrequited love. The lyrics depict the pain of being separated from the beloved and the yearning to be close to them once again.
21. Taro Ko Bhi Aaj
- Title: Taro Ko Bhi Aaj
- Artist(s): Lata Mangeshkar
- Album: Hum To Mohabbat Karega (2000)
- Release Date: 2000
- Genre: Bollywood, Indian Classical
- Lyrics: “Taro ko bhi aaj falak se chhunne do, khwaabon ko bhi aaj palkon mein basaane do…”
- Songwriter: Sameer
The song beautifully expresses the feelings of love and longing between two individuals. The lyrics compare the stars in the sky to witnesses of the lovers’ romance, highlighting the timeless nature of their affection.
22. Chanda Ki Katori Hai (2014)
- Title: Chanda Ki Katori Hai
- Artist(s): Sanjeev Srivastava, Garima Aneja
- Album: Revolver Rani
- Release Date: 2014
- Genre: Bollywood, Children’s Music
- Lyrics: “Chada ki ktori hai. Me tu hu lori. Chada ki ktori hai…”
- Songwriter: Puneet Sharma
The song celebrates the innocence and purity of childhood. The lyrics liken a child’s laughter to the moonlight in a small cup (Katori), emphasizing the beauty and simplicity of childhood joys.
23. Ek Maa Ka Dil (1987)
- Title: Ek Maa Ka Dil
- Artist(s): Suresh Wadkar
- Album: Ek Maa Ka Dil (1987)
- Release Date: 1987
- Genre: Bollywood, Devotional
- Lyrics: “Ek maa ka dil banaya kitna sundar hai Jag me karti hai woh pyaar ka ishara hai…”
- Songwriter: Vedpal Verma
The song is a poignant portrayal of a mother’s love and sacrifices for her child. The lyrics poetically depict the immense pain and unconditional love of a mother as she endures hardships and makes selfless sacrifices for her child’s well-being.
24. Apni Maa (1999)
- Title: Apni Maa
- Artist(s): Udit Narayan, Suresh Wadkar
- Album: Gang
- Release Date: 1999
- Genre: Bollywood, Indian Pop
- Lyrics: “Apni maa ka main balak Nahi maange dooja koi Uske dar pe aake main Jaunga naa jaaunga kahin…”
- Songwriter: Sameer
The lyrics express profound gratitude and reverence for a mother’s love and sacrifices. With its soul-stirring melody and emotive vocals, “Apni Maa” resonates deeply with listeners, capturing the essence of maternal love and the special bond between a mother and her child.
25. Khushiyon Ka Din Aaya Hai (1991)
- Title: Khushiyon Ka Din Aaya Hai
- Artist(s): Pankaj Udhas
- Album: Beta
- Release Date: 1991
- Genre: Bollywood, Ghazal
- Lyrics: “Khushiyon ka din aaya hai Jo maanga voh paaya hai…”
- Songwriter: Sameer
The song celebrates the arrival of happiness and joyous moments. Its lively melody and upbeat rhythm convey the excitement and jubilation of festive occasions. The lyrics express the joy of celebrating life’s milestones and cherished moments with loved ones.
26. Sone De Ma (2007)
- Title: Sone De Ma
- Artist(s): Dr. Palash Sen
- Album: Shootout At Lokhandwala
- Release Date: 2007
- Genre: Bollywood, Emotional
- Lyrics: “Sone de maan, main nahin jeena…”
- Songwriter: Dr. Palash Sen
The song depicts the struggles and hardships faced by a woman in the underworld, asking her mother to let her sleep peacefully and not worry about her. The lyrics portray the emotional conflict between the protagonist’s dangerous lifestyle and her longing for peace and security.
27. Khamoshi Hai Ek Baja Hai-B (1993)
- Title: Khamoshi Hai Ek Baja Hai-B
- Artist(s): Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik
- Album: Dhartiputra
- Release Date: 1993
- Genre: Bollywood, Indian Pop
- Lyrics: “Khamoshi hai ek baza hai, Khali rasta bol raha hai…”
- Songwriter: Kumar Sanu
The song explores the theme of silence and its profound impact on emotions and relationships. The lyrics reflect on the quiet moments shared between two individuals, where unspoken words convey deeper feelings and meanings.
28. Kabhi Yaadon Mein (2017)
- Title: Kabhi Yaadon Mein
- Artist(s): Arijit Singh, Palak Muchhal
- Album: Kabhi Yaadon Mein (2017)
- Release Date: 2017
- Genre: Bollywood, Romantic
- Lyrics: “kabhi yaadon mein aao, kabhi baaton mein aao…”
- Songwriter: Chhavi Sodhani
The song reminisces about the memories of a past love. Its lyrics evoke nostalgia and longing, as the protagonist recalls moments spent with their beloved. With its melodious tune and emotive vocals, “Kabhi Yaadon Mein” strikes a chord with listeners, capturing the emotions of love, heartbreak, and longing.
29. Mai Ri Mai (2017)
- Title: Mai Ri Mai
- Artist(s): Harshdeep Kaur, Neeti Mohan
- Album: Parched
- Release Date: 2017
- Genre: Bollywood, Sufi
- Lyrics: “mai re maai, main baadal ki bitiya…”
- Songwriter: Swanand Kirkire
Sung by Neeti Mohan, the song reflects the journey of self-discovery and empowerment of the film’s female protagonists. The lyrics convey themes of resilience, inner strength, and liberation as the women break free from societal constraints and embrace their individuality.
30. Maa (2017)
- Title: Maa
- Artist(s): Mika Singh
- Album: Maa
- Release Date: 2017
- Genre: Bollywood, Devotional
- Lyrics: “maa tere haath diyan thandiyan chaavan..”
- Songwriter: Rochak Kohli
The song celebrates the selfless love, sacrifices, and unwavering support that mothers provide to their children. Mika Singh’s emotive vocals combined with touching lyrics evoke feelings of gratitude, reverence, and nostalgia for the mother-child bond.
