In the symphony of life, mothers compose the most beautiful melodies, weaving love, sacrifice, and unwavering support into the fabric of our existence. As Mother’s Day approaches, it’s an opportune moment to pause and reflect on these extraordinary women’s profound impact on our lives. What better way to honor their boundless love than through the timeless medium of music and mom day songs?

Today, we present over 50 mom songs for Mother’s Day that serve as a tribute to mothers everywhere. From soulful ballads that tug at the heartstrings to upbeat anthems that celebrate the joys of maternal love, these songs for mothers are a testament to the immeasurable influence of mothers in shaping our identities and nurturing our dreams.

1. Meri Maa (2013)

Title: Meri Maa

Meri Maa Artist(s): KK

KK Album: Yaariyan

Yaariyan Release Date: 2013

2013 Genre: Bollywood, Emotional

Bollywood, Emotional Lyrics: “jab chot kabhi mere lagaa jaatee thi to aankh teri bhee to bhar aatee the…”

“jab chot kabhi mere lagaa jaatee thi to aankh teri bhee to bhar aatee the…” Songwriter: Pritam Chakraborty / Irshad Kamil

Released in 2013, the song beautifully captures the essence of the mother-child relationship, acknowledging the sacrifices, support, and unconditional love that mothers provide.

2. Maa (2007)

Title: Maa

Maa Artist(s): Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar Mahadevan Album: Taare Zameen Par (Soundtrack)

Taare Zameen Par (Soundtrack) Release Date: 2007

2007 Genre: Bollywood, Emotional

Bollywood, Emotional Lyrics: “Main Kabhi Batlata Nahin, par andhere se darta hun main maa…”

“Main Kabhi Batlata Nahin, par andhere se darta hun main maa…” Songwriter: Prasoon Joshi

This mother day special song beautifully encapsulates the bond between a mother and her child, portraying the love, care, and sacrifices a mother makes for her offspring. “Maa” celebrates the selflessness and unwavering support of mothers, making it a timeless tribute to maternal love and sacrifice.

3. Luka Chuppi (2006)

Title: Luka Chuppi

Luka Chuppi Artist(s): Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar Album: Rang De Basanti (Soundtrack)

Rang De Basanti (Soundtrack) Release Date: 2006

2006 Genre: Bollywood, Emotional

Bollywood, Emotional Lyrics: “Luka Chuppi Bahut Hui, Saamne Aaja Na…”

“Luka Chuppi Bahut Hui, Saamne Aaja Na…” Songwriter: Prasoon Joshi

The lyrics, penned by Prasoon Joshi, depict the playful and carefree moments shared between a mother and her child. The melody, composed by A.R. Rahman, evokes nostalgia and warmth, making it a touching tribute to the cherished bond between a mother and her child.

4. Aisa Kyu Maa (2017)

Title: Aisa Kyun Maa

Aisa Kyun Maa Artist(s): Sunidhi Chauhan

Sunidhi Chauhan Album: Neerja (Soundtrack)

Neerja (Soundtrack) Release Date: 2017

2017 Genre: Bollywood, Emotional

Bollywood, Emotional Lyrics: “Ungli Pakad Ke Phir Se Sikha De, Godi Utha Le Na Maa..”

“Ungli Pakad Ke Phir Se Sikha De, Godi Utha Le Na Maa..” Songwriter: Prasoon Joshi

The song explores the complex emotions of a daughter’s relationship with her mother. The lyrics, penned by Prasoon Joshi, delve into the daughter’s inner turmoil and longing for her mother’s presence during challenging times. This is one of the best Mothers day songs.

5. Meri Pyari Ammi (2023)

Title: Meri Pyari Ammi

Meri Pyari Ammi Artist(s): Meghna Mishra

Meghna Mishra Album: Secret Superstar

Secret Superstar Release Date: 2023

2023 Genre: Bollywood, Emotional

Bollywood, Emotional Lyrics: “meri pyari ammi jo hai, meri pyaari ammi jo hai.”

“meri pyari ammi jo hai, meri pyaari ammi jo hai.” Songwriter: Amit Trivedi

This song serves as a poignant reminder of the profound bond between a mother and her child, making it a memorable and emotionally resonant song.

6. Mumma (2008)

Title: Mumma

Mumma Artist(s): Kailash Kher

Kailash Kher Album: Dasvidaniya (Soundtrack)

Dasvidaniya (Soundtrack) Release Date: 2008

2008 Genre: Bollywood, Emotional

Bollywood, Emotional Lyrics: “Maa, meri maa, pyaari maa.. mumma Ho.. Maa, meri maa…”

“Maa, meri maa, pyaari maa.. mumma Ho.. Maa, meri maa…” Songwriter: Kailash Kher

The lyrics, written by Kailash Kher himself, express gratitude and love towards the mother for her unwavering support and sacrifices. The melody, composed by Kailash Kher and Naresh Kamath, carries a sense of nostalgia and warmth, evoking fond memories of maternal affection.

7. Maa (2017)

Title: Maa

Maa Artist(s): Dino James

Dino James Album: Single (Non-album release)

Single (Non-album release) Release Date: 2017

2017 Genre: Indian Hip-Hop, Emotional

Indian Hip-Hop, Emotional Lyrics: “Pata nahi kahan se main shuru karu…”

“Pata nahi kahan se main shuru karu…” Songwriter: Dino James

The melody, composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, is emotive and soul-stirring, evoking deep emotions and nostalgia. “Maa” serves as a heartfelt tribute to maternal love and sacrifice, resonating with audiences across generations.

8. Tu Kitni Achhi Hai (1968)

Title: Tu Kitni Achhi Hai

Tu Kitni Achhi Hai Artist(s): Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar Album: Raja Aur Rank (Soundtrack)

Raja Aur Rank (Soundtrack) Release Date: 1968

1968 Genre: Bollywood, Emotional

Bollywood, Emotional Lyrics: “Tu kitni achchi hai, tu kitni bholi hai, pyari pyari hai o maa..”

“Tu kitni achchi hai, tu kitni bholi hai, pyari pyari hai o maa..” Songwriter: Anand Bakshi

The lyrics, written by Anand Bakshi, express gratitude and admiration for the selfless love, care, and sacrifices our mother has made. The melody, composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal, is soothing and melodic, enhancing the song’s emotional impact. This is one of the sweet mom day song.

9. Meri Duniya Hai Maa Tere Aanchal Mein (1969)

Title: Meri Duniya Hai Maa Tere Aanchal Mein

Meri Duniya Hai Maa Tere Aanchal Mein Artist(s): Mahendra Kapoor

Mahendra Kapoor Album: Taqdeer (Soundtrack)

Taqdeer (Soundtrack) Release Date: 1969

1969 Genre: Bollywood, Emotional

Bollywood, Emotional Lyrics: “Meri raho ke diye. Teri do ankhiya. Teri do anhkiya … Ye char tere maa...”

“Meri raho ke diye. Teri do ankhiya. Teri do anhkiya … Ye char tere maa...” Songwriter: Anand Bakshi

The lyrics, penned by Anand Bakshi, express the immense love, warmth, and security a mother provides to her child. The melody, composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal, is soulful and evocative, capturing the essence of maternal affection.

10. Chunar (2015)

Title: Chunar

Chunar Artist(s): Arijit Singh

Arijit Singh Album: ABCD 2 (Soundtrack)

ABCD 2 (Soundtrack) Release Date: 2015

2015 Genre: Bollywood, Emotional

Bollywood, Emotional Lyrics: “Jeena Jeena Jeena Udha Gulal, Maai teri choonariya lehrayi…”

“Jeena Jeena Jeena Udha Gulal, Maai teri choonariya lehrayi…” Songwriter: Mayur Puri

The melody, composed by Sachin-Jigar, is soulful and evocative, capturing the essence of maternal affection and comfort. “Chunar” resonates with listeners for its emotional depth and touching portrayal of the mother-son relationship.

11. Maa Da Laadla (2008)

Title: Maa Da Laadla

Maa Da Laadla Artist(s): Master Saleem

Master Saleem Album: Dostana (Soundtrack)

Dostana (Soundtrack) Release Date: 2008

2008 Genre: Bollywood, Punjabi

Bollywood, Punjabi Lyrics: “maa da laadla bigad gaya…”

“maa da laadla bigad gaya…” Songwriter: Vishal Dadlani, Kumaar

The song celebrates the unique bond between a mother and her son. The lyrics playfully portray the mother’s pride and affection for her son, emphasizing his mischievous yet endearing nature. This is one of the best mom songs for mother’s day.

12. Usko Nahin Dekha Humne Kabhi (1966)

Title: Usko Nahin Dekha Humne Kabhi

Usko Nahin Dekha Humne Kabhi Artist(s): Mohammed Rafi

Mohammed Rafi Album: Daadi Maa (Soundtrack)

Daadi Maa (Soundtrack) Release Date: 1966

1966 Genre: Bollywood, Romantic

Bollywood, Romantic Lyrics: “usko nahin dekha humne kabhi par iski zaroorat…”

“usko nahin dekha humne kabhi par iski zaroorat…” Songwriter: Raja Mehdi Ali Khan

The song expresses the pain of unrequited love and the longing for someone who doesn’t reciprocate those feelings. The lyrics beautifully portray the emotions of heartbreak and the melancholy of loving someone who remains oblivious to one’s affection.

13. Maa Hai Mohabbat Ka Naam (1970)

Title: Maa Hai Mohabbat Ka Naam

Maa Hai Mohabbat Ka Naam Artist(s): Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar Album: Maa Aur Mamta (Soundtrack)

Maa Aur Mamta (Soundtrack) Release Date: 1970

1970 Genre: Bollywood, Emotional

Bollywood, Emotional Lyrics: “Maa hai mohabbat ka naam, Maa ko hajaro salam…”

“Maa hai mohabbat ka naam, Maa ko hajaro salam…” Songwriter: Anand Bakshi

the song celebrates the unconditional love and sacrifice of a mother. Sung by Mohammed Rafi, the song beautifully captures the deep emotional bond between a mother and her child, expressing gratitude and reverence for her endless affection and care.

14. Janam Janam (2013)

Title: Janam Janam

Janam Janam Artist(s): Atif Aslam

Atif Aslam Album: Phata Poster Nikla Hero (Soundtrack)

Phata Poster Nikla Hero (Soundtrack) Release Date: 2013

2013 Genre: Bollywood, Emotional

Bollywood, Emotional Lyrics: “Ho tu hi zameen aasman. Janam janam. Ho tu hi mere pass maa…”

“Ho tu hi zameen aasman. Janam janam. Ho tu hi mere pass maa…” Songwriter: Pritam

The song encapsulates the eternal nature of love that transcends time and space. Its lyrics express the idea of being destined to love each other across multiple lifetimes.

15. Mamta Se Bhari (2015)

Title: Mamta Se Bhari

Mamta Se Bhari Artist(s): Bombay Jayashri

Bombay Jayashri Album: Baahubali: The Beginning (Soundtrack)

Baahubali: The Beginning (Soundtrack) Release Date: 2015

2015 Genre: Bollywood, Emotional

Bollywood, Emotional Lyrics: “Mamta se bhari tujhe chhaon mili. Jug jug jeena tu baahubali...”

“Mamta se bhari tujhe chhaon mili. Jug jug jeena tu baahubali...” Songwriter: MM Kreem

The song pays tribute to the nurturing and unconditional love of a mother. Its lyrics depict the profound bond between a mother and her child, celebrating her sacrifices and unwavering support. This is one of the best songs for mothers.

16. Ohh Maa (2020)

Title: Ohh Maa

Ohh Maa Artist(s): Nishu Yadav and Ritesh Tiwari

Nishu Yadav and Ritesh Tiwari Album: Ohh Maa

Ohh Maa Release Date: 2020

2020 Genre: Bollywood, Emotional

Bollywood, Emotional Lyrics: “Zindagi sooni hai, soona hai sansaar maa..”

“Zindagi sooni hai, soona hai sansaar maa..” Songwriter: Ajaz Khan

The song tells us how the world feels empty without the love of a mother. Its lyrics are written from the perspective of an adult who is grieving his late mother’s memories.

17. Hai Na Bolo Bolo (1971)

Title: Hai Na Bolo Bolo

Hai Na Bolo Bolo Artist(s): Mohammed Rafi, Suman Kalyanpur

Mohammed Rafi, Suman Kalyanpur Album: Andaz (Soundtrack)

Andaz (Soundtrack) Release Date: 1971

1971 Genre: Bollywood, Romantic

Bollywood, Romantic Lyrics: “Hai na bolo bolo. Hai na bolo bolo. Paapa bolo bolo…”

“Hai na bolo bolo. Hai na bolo bolo. Paapa bolo bolo…” Songwriter: Hasrat Jaipuri

This mother day special song is a joyous celebration of love and companionship. Its lively melody and catchy rhythm reflect the excitement and happiness of being in love. The lyrics express the desire to share one’s feelings openly and joyfully with the beloved.

18. O Maa Meri Maa (1971)

Title: O Maa Meri Maa

O Maa Meri Maa Artist(s): Mukesh

Mukesh Album: Mastana (Soundtrack)

Mastana (Soundtrack) Release Date: 1971

1971 Genre: Bollywood, Emotional

Bollywood, Emotional Lyrics: “O maa meri maa. Tujhko dekhan hai tujhko dekhna hai...”

“O maa meri maa. Tujhko dekhan hai tujhko dekhna hai...” Songwriter: Anand Bakshi

The song is a heartfelt tribute to mothers, expressing gratitude and reverence for their selfless love and sacrifices. The lyrics beautifully depict the unconditional bond between a mother and her child, evoking emotions of warmth, affection, and nostalgia.

19. Maa Ka Phone (2014)

Title: Maa Ka Phone

Maa Ka Phone Artist(s): Priya Panchal, Mouli Dave

Priya Panchal, Mouli Dave Album: Khoobsurat (Soundtrack)

Khoobsurat (Soundtrack) Release Date: 2014

2014 Genre: Bollywood, Comedy

Bollywood, Comedy Lyrics: “Lekin tabhi meri ringtone baji Mummy waali...”

“Lekin tabhi meri ringtone baji Mummy waali...” Songwriter: Sneha Khanwalkar

The song humorously portrays the constant worry and nagging of a mother who repeatedly calls her child. The lyrics playfully depict the scenario of a mother’s relentless attempts to stay connected with her child through phone calls, emphasizing her love and concern.

20. Paas Bulati Hai (1999)

Title: Paas Bulati Hai

Paas Bulati Hai Artist(s): Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik

Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik Album: Jaanwar (1999)

Jaanwar (1999) Release Date: 1999

1999 Genre: Bollywood, Indian Pop

Bollywood, Indian Pop Lyrics: “Paas bulati hai kitna rulati hai Sun meri jaan Main tere paas hoon Tu mere paas hai…”

“Paas bulati hai kitna rulati hai Sun meri jaan Main tere paas hoon Tu mere paas hai…” Songwriter: Sameer

The song expresses the longing and heartache of unrequited love. The lyrics depict the pain of being separated from the beloved and the yearning to be close to them once again.

21. Taro Ko Bhi Aaj

Title: Taro Ko Bhi Aaj

Taro Ko Bhi Aaj Artist(s): Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar Album: Hum To Mohabbat Karega (2000)

Hum To Mohabbat Karega (2000) Release Date: 2000

2000 Genre: Bollywood, Indian Classical

Bollywood, Indian Classical Lyrics: “Taro ko bhi aaj falak se chhunne do, khwaabon ko bhi aaj palkon mein basaane do…”

“Taro ko bhi aaj falak se chhunne do, khwaabon ko bhi aaj palkon mein basaane do…” Songwriter: Sameer

The song beautifully expresses the feelings of love and longing between two individuals. The lyrics compare the stars in the sky to witnesses of the lovers’ romance, highlighting the timeless nature of their affection.

22. Chanda Ki Katori Hai (2014)

Title: Chanda Ki Katori Hai

Chanda Ki Katori Hai Artist(s): Sanjeev Srivastava, Garima Aneja

Sanjeev Srivastava, Garima Aneja Album: Revolver Rani

Revolver Rani Release Date: 2014

2014 Genre: Bollywood, Children’s Music

Bollywood, Children’s Music Lyrics: “Chada ki ktori hai. Me tu hu lori. Chada ki ktori hai…”

“Chada ki ktori hai. Me tu hu lori. Chada ki ktori hai…” Songwriter: Puneet Sharma

The song celebrates the innocence and purity of childhood. The lyrics liken a child’s laughter to the moonlight in a small cup (Katori), emphasizing the beauty and simplicity of childhood joys.

23. Ek Maa Ka Dil (1987)

Title: Ek Maa Ka Dil

Ek Maa Ka Dil Artist(s): Suresh Wadkar

Suresh Wadkar Album: Ek Maa Ka Dil (1987)

Ek Maa Ka Dil (1987) Release Date: 1987

1987 Genre: Bollywood, Devotional

Bollywood, Devotional Lyrics: “Ek maa ka dil banaya kitna sundar hai Jag me karti hai woh pyaar ka ishara hai…”

“Ek maa ka dil banaya kitna sundar hai Jag me karti hai woh pyaar ka ishara hai…” Songwriter: Vedpal Verma

The song is a poignant portrayal of a mother’s love and sacrifices for her child. The lyrics poetically depict the immense pain and unconditional love of a mother as she endures hardships and makes selfless sacrifices for her child’s well-being.

24. Apni Maa (1999)

Title: Apni Maa

Apni Maa Artist(s): Udit Narayan, Suresh Wadkar

Udit Narayan, Suresh Wadkar Album: Gang

Gang Release Date: 1999

1999 Genre: Bollywood, Indian Pop

Bollywood, Indian Pop Lyrics: “Apni maa ka main balak Nahi maange dooja koi Uske dar pe aake main Jaunga naa jaaunga kahin…”

“Apni maa ka main balak Nahi maange dooja koi Uske dar pe aake main Jaunga naa jaaunga kahin…” Songwriter: Sameer

The lyrics express profound gratitude and reverence for a mother’s love and sacrifices. With its soul-stirring melody and emotive vocals, “Apni Maa” resonates deeply with listeners, capturing the essence of maternal love and the special bond between a mother and her child.

25. Khushiyon Ka Din Aaya Hai (1991)

Title: Khushiyon Ka Din Aaya Hai

Khushiyon Ka Din Aaya Hai Artist(s): Pankaj Udhas

Pankaj Udhas Album: Beta

Beta Release Date: 1991

1991 Genre: Bollywood, Ghazal

Bollywood, Ghazal Lyrics: “Khushiyon ka din aaya hai Jo maanga voh paaya hai…”

“Khushiyon ka din aaya hai Jo maanga voh paaya hai…” Songwriter: Sameer

The song celebrates the arrival of happiness and joyous moments. Its lively melody and upbeat rhythm convey the excitement and jubilation of festive occasions. The lyrics express the joy of celebrating life’s milestones and cherished moments with loved ones.

26. Sone De Ma (2007)

Title: Sone De Ma

Sone De Ma Artist(s): Dr. Palash Sen

Dr. Palash Sen Album: Shootout At Lokhandwala

Shootout At Lokhandwala Release Date: 2007

2007 Genre: Bollywood, Emotional

Bollywood, Emotional Lyrics: “Sone de maan, main nahin jeena…”

“Sone de maan, main nahin jeena…” Songwriter: Dr. Palash Sen

The song depicts the struggles and hardships faced by a woman in the underworld, asking her mother to let her sleep peacefully and not worry about her. The lyrics portray the emotional conflict between the protagonist’s dangerous lifestyle and her longing for peace and security.

27. Khamoshi Hai Ek Baja Hai-B (1993)

Title: Khamoshi Hai Ek Baja Hai-B

Khamoshi Hai Ek Baja Hai-B Artist(s): Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik

Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik Album: Dhartiputra

Dhartiputra Release Date: 1993

1993 Genre: Bollywood, Indian Pop

Bollywood, Indian Pop Lyrics: “Khamoshi hai ek baza hai, Khali rasta bol raha hai…”

“Khamoshi hai ek baza hai, Khali rasta bol raha hai…” Songwriter: Kumar Sanu

The song explores the theme of silence and its profound impact on emotions and relationships. The lyrics reflect on the quiet moments shared between two individuals, where unspoken words convey deeper feelings and meanings.

28. Kabhi Yaadon Mein (2017)

Title: Kabhi Yaadon Mein

Kabhi Yaadon Mein Artist(s): Arijit Singh, Palak Muchhal

Arijit Singh, Palak Muchhal Album: Kabhi Yaadon Mein (2017)

Kabhi Yaadon Mein (2017) Release Date: 2017

2017 Genre: Bollywood, Romantic

Bollywood, Romantic Lyrics: “kabhi yaadon mein aao, kabhi baaton mein aao…”

“kabhi yaadon mein aao, kabhi baaton mein aao…” Songwriter: Chhavi Sodhani

The song reminisces about the memories of a past love. Its lyrics evoke nostalgia and longing, as the protagonist recalls moments spent with their beloved. With its melodious tune and emotive vocals, “Kabhi Yaadon Mein” strikes a chord with listeners, capturing the emotions of love, heartbreak, and longing.

29. Mai Ri Mai (2017)

Title: Mai Ri Mai

Mai Ri Mai Artist(s): Harshdeep Kaur, Neeti Mohan

Harshdeep Kaur, Neeti Mohan Album: Parched

Parched Release Date: 2017

2017 Genre: Bollywood, Sufi

Bollywood, Sufi Lyrics: “mai re maai, main baadal ki bitiya…”

“mai re maai, main baadal ki bitiya…” Songwriter: Swanand Kirkire

Sung by Neeti Mohan, the song reflects the journey of self-discovery and empowerment of the film’s female protagonists. The lyrics convey themes of resilience, inner strength, and liberation as the women break free from societal constraints and embrace their individuality.

30. Maa (2017)

Title: Maa

Maa Artist(s): Mika Singh

Mika Singh Album: Maa

Maa Release Date: 2017

2017 Genre: Bollywood, Devotional

Bollywood, Devotional Lyrics: “maa tere haath diyan thandiyan chaavan..”

“maa tere haath diyan thandiyan chaavan..” Songwriter: Rochak Kohli

The song celebrates the selfless love, sacrifices, and unwavering support that mothers provide to their children. Mika Singh’s emotive vocals combined with touching lyrics evoke feelings of gratitude, reverence, and nostalgia for the mother-child bond.

