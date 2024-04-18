Expressing gratitude, love, and admiration for the remarkable women in our lives should be a daily endeavor. Still, on Mother’s Day, it’s an occasion to elevate those sentiments to new heights. Whether through heartfelt words, cherished memories, or simple gestures, celebrating mothers, grandmothers, and mother figures enriches the tapestry of our lives.

In honor of this special day, we’ve curated a collection of the 150 Best Mother’s Day Quotes for Mom, spanning the profound, the poetic, and the humorous, to inspire and uplift as we pay tribute to the extraordinary women who shape our world with their boundless love and unwavering strength.

Heart-touching Mother’s Day quotes

From poignant reflections to uplifting affirmations, these Mother’s Day quotes serve as a timeless tribute to the extraordinary mothers who have touched our hearts in immeasurable ways. Join us as we celebrate the spirit of motherhood and honor the selfless devotion that defines it.

1. “A mother’s love is endless, selfless, and unconditional. It is the purest form of love that exists.” – Unknown

2. “Motherhood: All love begins and ends there.” – Robert Browning

3. “A mother is not just someone who gave you birth. She is someone who can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take.” – Unknown

4. “To the world, you may be one person, but to me, you are the world.” – Unknown

5. “A mother’s arms are more comforting than anyone else’s.” – Princess Diana

ADVERTISEMENT

6. “The influence of a mother in the lives of her children is beyond calculation.” – James E. Faust

7. “A mother’s love is the strongest energy known to man.” – Jamie McGuire

8. “A mother is not a person to lean on but a person to make leaning unnecessary.” – Dorothy Canfield Fisher

9. “To the world, you are a mother. But to your family, you are the world.” – Unknown

10. “A mother is the one who fills your heart in the first place.” – Amy Tan

11. “A mother’s love knows no bounds, and her heart is an ocean of unconditional affection.” – Unknown

12. “No language can express the power and beauty and heroism of a mother’s love.” – Edwin Chapin

13. “Motherhood is the exquisite inconvenience of being another person’s everything.” – Unknown

14. “A mother’s love is like a beacon, guiding us through life’s storms with unwavering support.” – Unknown

15. “The loveliest masterpiece of the heart of God is the heart of a mother.” – St. Therese of Lisieux

16. “A mother’s love is the purest form of human affection, a treasure beyond measure.” – Unknown

17. “Motherhood is a choice you make every day, to put someone else’s happiness and well-being ahead of your own, to teach the hard lessons, to do the right thing even when you’re not sure what the right thing is.” – Donna Ball

18. A mother’s love is like no other, tender yet fierce, gentle yet powerful.” – Unknown

19. “A mother’s love is the heartbeat that keeps a family strong.” – Unknown

20. “A mother’s arms are made of tenderness and children sleep soundly in them.” – Victor Hugo

21. “Motherhood is the biggest gamble in the world. It is the glorious life force. It’s huge and scary—it’s an act of infinite optimism.” – Gilda Radner

22. “The art of mothering is to teach the art of living to children.” – Elaine Heffner

23. “A mother’s love is like a flower, each petal a gentle reminder of her nurturing spirit.” – Unknown

24. “A mother’s love is the greatest teacher, showing us the power of compassion and resilience.” – Unknown

25. “Motherhood: the exquisite balance between holding on and letting go.” – Unknown

Also Read: Quotes About Animals

Inspiring Mother’s Day quotes

These happy Mother’s Day quotes serve as a tribute to the remarkable mothers who inspire us each day with their courage and compassion. Join us as we celebrate the extraordinary spirit of motherhood and pay homage to the remarkable women who have left an indelible mark on our hearts.

26. “Motherhood is the greatest thing and the hardest thing.” – Ricki Lake

27. “A mother’s love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no law, no pity, it dates all things and crushes down remorselessly all that stands in its path.” – Agatha Christie

28. “Mothers hold their children’s hands for a short while, but their hearts forever.” – Unknown

29. “Life doesn’t come with a manual, it comes with a mother.” – Unknown

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Motivational Quotes

30. “A mother is she who can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take.” – Cardinal Mermillod

31. “Mother is the heartbeat in the home; and without her, there seems to be no heartthrob.” —Leroy Brownlow

32. “I can imagine no heroism greater than motherhood.” —Lance Conrad, “The Price of Creation”

33. “Only mothers can think of the future ― because they give birth to it in their children.” ―Maxim Gorky

34. “A mother is not a person to lean on, but a person to make leaning unnecessary.” ―Dorothy Canfield Fisher

35. “You can feel when your mom’s proud of you. You can feel the love.” —Jimmy Fallon

36. “Becoming a mother has made me next-level confident. I’ve never felt more empowered.” —Kelly Clarkson

37. “Such a mysterious business, motherhood. How brave a woman must be to embark on it.” ―M.L. Stedman, “The Light Between Oceans”

38. “A mother’s love is peace. It need not be acquired, it need not be deserved.” – Erich Fromm

39. “My mother was my role model before I even knew what that word was.” – Lisa Leslie

40. “A mother is the truest friend we have, when trials heavy and sudden fall upon us; when adversity takes the place of prosperity; when friends desert us; when trouble thickens around us, still will she cling to us, and endeavor by her kind precepts and counsels to dissipate the clouds of darkness, and cause peace to return to our hearts.” – Washington Irving

41. “God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers.” – Rudyard Kipling

42. “To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power. Or the climbing, falling colors of a rainbow.” – Maya Angelou

43. “If I have done anything in life worth attention, I feel sure that I inherited the disposition from my mother.” —Booker T. Washington

44. “Motherhood is near to divinity. It is the highest, holiest service to be assumed by mankind.” —Howard W. Hunter

45. “At the end of the day my most important job is still mom-in-chief.” —Michelle Obama

46. “Whatever else is unsure in this stinking dunghill of a world a mother’s love is not.” —James Joyce

47. “Youth fades; love droops; the leaves of friendship fall; A mother’s secret hope outlives them all.” —Oliver Wendell Holmes

48. “All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother.” —Abraham Lincoln

49. “Mother is a verb. It’s something you do. Not just who you are.” —Dorothy Canfield Fisher

50. “Mothers and their children are in a category all their own. There’s no bond so strong in the entire world. No love so instantaneous and forgiving.” —Gail Tsukiyama

Also Read: Captain Jack Sparrow Quotes

Cute Mother’s Day quotes

These mom-day quotes encapsulate the joy, laughter, and tenderness that define the mother-child relationship. Join us as we embark on a journey through these endearing words, celebrating the wonderful bond between mothers and their beloved children.

51. “Home is where your mom is.” – Unknown

52. “A mother is your first friend, your best friend, your forever friend.” – Unknown

53. “Behind every great child is a mom who is pretty sure she’s screwing it all up.” – Unknown

ADVERTISEMENT

54. “I smile because you’re my mother. I laugh because there’s nothing you can do about it.” – Unknown

55. “Mom: A title just above queen.” – Unknown

56. “A warrior believes in an end she can’t see and fights for it. A warrior never gives up. A warrior fights for those weaker than herself. It sounds like motherhood to me.” — Kristin Hannah, “The Nightingale”

57. “It’s the curse of motherhood. You’re required to love us even when we vex you.” — Julia Quinn, “The Duke and I”

58. “It’s one of those things where you think you’ve done it all, you think you’ve felt it all. But I just didn’t know that this kind of love existed.” — Hoda Kotb

59. “I’m a person of faith. It feels like the greatest embrace from God that I can imagine, to get to have a baby.” — Savannah Guthrie

60. “When your children arrive, the best you can hope for is that they break open everything about you. Your mind floods with oxygen. Your heart becomes a room with wide-open windows.” —Amy Poehler

61. “My mother was the one constant in my life. When I think about my mom raising me alone when she was 20, and working and paying the bills, and, you know, trying to pursue your own dreams, I think is a feat that is unmatched.” — Barack Obama

62. “When you look into your mother’s eyes, you know that is the purest love you can find on this earth.” — Mitch Albom

63. “If you bungle raising your children, I don’t think whatever else you do well matters very much.” — Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis

64. “Sometimes the strength of motherhood is greater than natural laws.” — Barbara Kingsolver

65. “Our mothers always remain the strangest, craziest people we’ve ever met.” — Marguerite Duras

66. “Being a mom has made me so tired. And so happy.” — Tina Fey

67. “My mother had a slender, small body, but a large heart—a heart so large that everybody’s joys found welcome in it, and hospitable accommodation.” — Mark Twain

68. “I tell my kids, ‘I am thinking about you every other minute of my day.’” — Michelle Obama

69. “My mother is my root, my foundation. She planted the seed that I base my life on, and that is the belief that the ability to achieve starts in your mind.” — Michael Jordan

70. “Biology is the least of what makes someone a mother.” — Oprah Winfrey

71. “Motherhood has a very humanizing effect. Everything gets reduced to essentials.” — Meryl Streep

72. “Having children just puts the whole world into perspective. Everything else just disappears.” — Kate Winslet

73. “Perhaps it takes courage to raise children.” — John Steinbeck

74. “Your heart feels like it’s outside your body and you’re too old to drink the feelings away like you used to.” — Amy Schumer

75. “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.'” — Fred Rogers

Funny Mother’s Day quotes

From witty quips about the chaos of motherhood to playful anecdotes that capture the essence of maternal humor, these mom birthday quotes and funny quotes remind us that laughter is truly the best gift we can give to the women who raised us.

76. “Mom, I love how we don’t even need to say out loud that I’m your favorite child.” – Unknown

77. “Mom, thanks for always pretending to enjoy the weird gifts I made for you as a kid.” – Unknown

ADVERTISEMENT

78. “Mom, thanks for putting up with a spoiled, ungrateful, messy, bratty child like my sibling. Love from your favorite.” – Unknown

79. “Mom, I turned out awesome. Thanks for the genetics!” – Unknown

80. “Behind every great kid is a mom who is pretty sure she’s screwing it all up.” – Unknown

81. “Once you sign on to be a mother, 24/7 is the only shift they offer.” — Jodi Picoult

82. “If you have never been hated by your child, you have never been a parent.” — Bette Davis

83. “My mother had a great deal of trouble with me, but I think she enjoyed it.” — Mark Twain

84. “My mother used to say, ‘The older you get, the better you get. Unless you’re a banana.’” — Betty White

85. “Having a child is like getting a tattoo on your face..You better be committed.” -Elizabeth Gilbert

86. “All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt.” ― Charles M. Schulz

87. “As I learned from growing up, you don’t mess with your grandmother.” — Prince William

88. “I’d like to have a kid, but I’m not sure I’m ready to spend 10 years of my life constantly asking someone where his shoes are.” — Damien Fahey

89. “Everybody wants to save the earth; nobody wants to help Mom do the dishes.” ― P.J. O’Rourke, “All the Trouble in the World”

90. “The more I go through parenting, the more I say I owe my mother an apology.” ― Ray Romano

91. “There is no such thing as fun for the whole family.” — Jerry Seinfeld

92. “Sooner or later we all quote our mothers.” ― Bern Williams

93. “When my kids become wild and unruly, I use a nice, safe playpen. When they’re finished, I climb out.” ― Erma Bombeck

94. “In real life, I assure you, there is no such thing as algebra.” — Fran Lebowitz

95. “It’s a funny thing about mothers… Even when their child is the most disgusting little blister you could ever imagine, they still think that he or she is wonderful.” — Roald Dahl

96. “Everybody knows how to raise children, except the people who have them.” ― P. J. O’Rourke

97. “When your mother asks, ‘Do you want a piece of advice?’ It’s a mere formality. It doesn’t matter if you answer yes or no. You’re going to get it anyway.” — Erma Bombeck

98. “I want my children to have all the things I couldn’t afford. Then I want to move in with them.” — Phyllis Diller

99. “I’m not insane. My mother had me tested.” — Sheldon Cooper, “The Big Bang Theory”

100. “Having children is like living in a frat house — nobody sleeps, everything’s broken, and there’s a lot of throwing up.” — Ray Romano

Also Read: Famous Superhero Quotes

Mother’s Day Quotes for Grandma

These Mom Day quotes capture the unique bond between grandchildren and their beloved “Nana,” “Granny,” or “Grandma,” honoring the nurturing spirit, unconditional love, and enduring wisdom they impart.

101. “Grandmas hold our tiny hands for just a little while, but our hearts forever.” – Unknown

ADVERTISEMENT

102. “A grandmother is a little bit parent, a little bit teacher, and a little bit best friend.” – Unknown

103. “Grandmothers are just antique little girls.” – Unknown

104. “A grandma’s name is little less in love than is the doting title of a mother.” – William Shakespeare

105. “Grandmas always have time to talk and make you feel special.” – Catherine Pulsifer

ADVERTISEMENT

106. “It’s such a grand thing to be a mother of a mother—that’s why the world calls her grandmother.” —Unknown

107. “As mothers and daughters, we are connected with one another. My mother is the bones of my spine, keeping me straight and true. She is my blood, making sure it runs rich and strong. She is the beating of my heart. I cannot now imagine life without her.” —Kristin Hannah

108. “Everything I am, you helped me to be.” —unknown

109. “Grandmothers are the people who take delight in hearing babies breathing into the telephone.” —Unknown

110. “Grandmas are short on criticism and long on love.” —Unknown

111. “Grandmothers always have time to talk and make you feel special. ” —Catherine Pulsifer

112. “If nothing is going well, call your grandmother.” —Italian Proverb

113. “My grandmother is my angel on earth. ” —Catherine Pulsifer

114. “Grandma always made you feel she had been waiting to see just you all day and now the day was complete.” —Marcy DeMaree

115. “I know what it is like to be brought up with unconditional love. In my life that came from my grandmother.” —Andre Leon Talley

116. “There’s no place like home except Grandma’s.” —Unknown

117. “A grandmother’s love knows no bounds, reaching across generations with warmth and wisdom.” – Unknown

118. “A grandmother is both a safe harbor and a gentle guiding light in the journey of life.” – Unknown

119. “A grandmother’s love is like no other, a treasure chest of cherished moments and heartfelt wisdom.” – Unknown

120. “Grandmothers are the glue that holds the family together, the keepers of traditions and stories.” – Unknown

121. “The love between a grandmother and her grandchildren is as deep as the ocean and as enduring as the stars.” – Unknown

122. “Grandmothers plant the seeds of love that bloom forever in the hearts of their grandchildren.” – Unknown

123. “A grandmother’s love is a reflection of the love that started it all, passing down through generations with grace and strength.” – Unknown

124. “Grandmothers are the heartbeat of the family, their love pulsing through each generation with tenderness and care.” – Unknown

125. “Grandmothers are like stars, lighting up our lives with their presence and guiding us with their wisdom.” – Unknown

Sweet Mother’s Day Quotes

From tender expressions of love to poignant reflections on the beauty of motherhood, these mothers day quotes capture the essence of the special bond between mother and child.

126. “To the world, you may be one person, but to me, you are the world.” – Unknown

127. “A mother’s hug lasts long after she lets go.” – Unknown

128. “A mother’s love is the fuel that enables a normal human being to do the impossible.” – Marion C. Garretty

129. “Moms are like buttons – they hold everything together.” – Unknown

ADVERTISEMENT

130. “The love between a mother and daughter is forever.” – Unknown

131. “The mother’s heart is the child’s school-room.” —Henry Ward Beecher

132. “Acceptance, tolerance, bravery, compassion. These are the things my mom taught me.” —Lady Gaga

133. “To a child’s ear, ‘mother’ is magic in any language.” —Arlene Benedict

134. “A mother is a mother still, the holiest thing alive.” —Samuel Taylor Coleridge

135. “Of all the rights of women, the greatest is to be a mother.” —Lin Yutang

136. “Mothers can look through a child’s eyes and see tomorrow.” —Reed Markham

137. “Mother—that was the bank where we deposited all our hurts and worries.” —T. Dewitt Talmage

138. “My mother is my root, my foundation. She planted the seed that I base my life on, and that is the belief that the ability to achieve starts in your mind.” —Michael Jordan

139. “Being a mother is learning about strengths you didn’t know you had.” —Linda Wooten

140. “Mothers possess a power beyond that of a king on his throne.” —Mabel Hale

141. “No language can express the power and beauty and heroism of a mother’s love.” —Edwin Chapin

142. “A mother’s happiness is like a beacon, lighting up the future but reflected also on the past in the guise of fond memories.” —Honore de Balzac

143. “In the mother’s eyes, her smile, her stroking touch, the child reads the message: ‘You are there!’” —Adrienne Rich

144. “If love is as sweet as a flower, then my mother is that sweet flower of love.” —Stevie Wonder

145. “Mother’s love is peace. It need not be acquired, it need not be deserved.” —Erich Fromm

146. “Being a full-time mother is one of the highest salaried jobs since the payment is pure love.” —Mildred B. Vermont

147. “There is no velvet so soft as a mother’s lap, no rose as lovely as her smile, no path so flowery as that imprinted with her footsteps.” —Archibald Thompson

148. “A mother’s love is everything. It is what brings a child into this world. It is what molds their entire being. When a mother sees her child in danger, she is literally capable of anything. Mothers have lifted cars off of their children and destroyed entire dynasties. A mother’s love is the strongest energy known to man.” —Jamie McGuire

149. “A mother is clothed with strength and dignity, laughs without fear of the future. When she speaks her words are wise and she gives instructions with kindness.” —Proverbs

150. “A mother is always the beginning. She is how things begin.” —Unknown

These mothers day quotes for mom from renowned figures beautifully express the depth and significance of the mother-child relationship.