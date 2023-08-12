Sometimes the advice that people give us isn’t all that great. In fact, I’ve always felt that you need to be really discerning about the advice you accept from people; Because what might work for others, may not work for you. Which is why this Reddit thread where people have shared bad advice that sounds good initially, is so useful!

Here, take a look:

1. “‘If you’re bullied, just ignore them, they’ll get bored and stop.’ No. They won’t. My mom told me this, and I had to deal with this shithead picking on me for like a year. Eventually my dad told me to just punch him in the face as hard as I could. I got suspended thanks to the zero tolerance policy, but that was the last time he fucked with me.”

– Conch-Republic·

2. “There are people going through better, don’t be cheerful.”

– MrSamuraikaj

3. “‘Never go to bed angry.’ Sometimes a good sleep is all you need to realise the argument wasn’t important.”

– Georgiaocheef

4. “‘Do what you love and you’ll never work a day in your life.’ What a crock of shit.”

– Purples_A_Fruit

5. “It’s rude to discuss wages with coworkers.”

– Izlude·

6. “‘Love is all you need,’ implying that any obstacle, issue, flaw, or fundamental incompatibility can be overcome if only two people love each other hard enough.”

– BrokenPaw

7. “Go to college, or you’ll end up working a crap job the rest of your life.”

– Few-Kaleidoscope4457·

8. “‘Dress for the job you want, not the job you have.’ Now I’m sitting in this disciplinary counselling as Batman.”

– endless-reproachment·

9. “There’s someone for everyone”.

– beattybandit·

10. “Don’t worry about retirement, live it up today.”

– sporks_and_forks

11. “‘Just be yourself.’ No! Be better!“

– doomnoise·

12. “‘Be the bigger person.’ Sometimes I am, but other times I’m like water and seek my own level. Sometimes I match energies. Sometimes I go lower and quite honestly… some people deserve the low blows. Like people who have spent a lifetime benefitting from other people being the bigger person. Nope.“

– poolbitch1

Always be careful of the advice you accept from people!