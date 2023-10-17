Being attached to physical items has a bad rep. Most people view it as being materialistic or being a spoilt brat. And while it does mean that a person has a level of privilege, it doesn’t always mean a person is a brat. Because an emotional support item can be anything from a coin that someone you loved gave you, to a water bottle you saved money up to buy. So, we’ve curated a list where people have shared their emotional support items, here, take a look:
1. “I’ve had the same hot dog pillow since I was 3, I’m now 24. I will be buried with this hot dog pillow.”
2. “Music, so my headphones/earphones + phone and my books.”
3. “I carry my little crystal wands – amethyst, aventurine, rose quartz, and a clear quartz tumble with me whenever I feel like I need some reassurance.”
– Aaliyah Jain
4. “I hoard skincare, that’s my emotional support item. When I’m feeling down I take care of myself better. I count my unopened boxes of skincare and review the ingredient list. To make sure I apply only the best on my skin.”
5. “I have an emotional support Kindle. I bring it with me everywhere and read books whenever I want.”
– hyoseonnie·
6. “Ice bear plushie.”
– lilacinbi11·
7. “My 40 ML green Hydro Flask.”
8. “The book Ikigai by Yukari Mitsuhashi.”
– Primero_
9. “My favorite drinking jar. It’s a little rounded, because it used to be a pickle jar. Now it’s my way to always have a half a day’s worth of iced tea, coffee, or water when I’m at my desk.”
10. “My pillow.”
11. “My four year old’s favorite teddy hangs out on my headboard when he isn’t around. I’m not going to lie here: I have talked to him.”
Here are some other tweets and posts by people about their emotional support items:
What is your emotional support item? Tell us in the comments!
