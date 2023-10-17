Being attached to physical items has a bad rep. Most people view it as being materialistic or being a spoilt brat. And while it does mean that a person has a level of privilege, it doesn’t always mean a person is a brat. Because an emotional support item can be anything from a coin that someone you loved gave you, to a water bottle you saved money up to buy. So, we’ve curated a list where people have shared their emotional support items, here, take a look:

1. “I’ve had the same hot dog pillow since I was 3, I’m now 24. I will be buried with this hot dog pillow.”

– uniqueusernameyet

2. “Music, so my headphones/earphones + phone and my books.”

– Stunning_Chemical_13

3. “I carry my little crystal wands – amethyst, aventurine, rose quartz, and a clear quartz tumble with me whenever I feel like I need some reassurance.”

– Aaliyah Jain

4. “I hoard skincare, that’s my emotional support item. When I’m feeling down I take care of myself better. I count my unopened boxes of skincare and review the ingredient list. To make sure I apply only the best on my skin.”

– uena_4Life

5. “I have an emotional support Kindle. I bring it with me everywhere and read books whenever I want.”

– hyoseonnie·

6. “Ice bear plushie.”

– lilacinbi11·

7. “My 40 ML green Hydro Flask.”

– guisardwizard

8. “The book Ikigai by Yukari Mitsuhashi.”

– Primero_

9. “My favorite drinking jar. It’s a little rounded, because it used to be a pickle jar. Now it’s my way to always have a half a day’s worth of iced tea, coffee, or water when I’m at my desk.”

– rey-reyreyrey

10. “My pillow.”

– Realconquerorchen·

11. “My four year old’s favorite teddy hangs out on my headboard when he isn’t around. I’m not going to lie here: I have talked to him.”

– SpecialistSun4847

Here are some other tweets and posts by people about their emotional support items:

having emotional support items work so much bc why do i not feel so nauseous anymore pic.twitter.com/OItAJ7ImbM — wan⁺¹ 🦭 (@kyobnani) August 4, 2023

