If you’re someone who loves a good home tour, buckle up, this one’s going to blow your mind. Shalini Passi’s luxurious New Delhi residence isn’t just a house; it’s an art gallery where every corner has something fascinating to show.

Unlike the usual sleek, minimalistic spaces we often see, Shalini’s 20,000-square-foot mansion is the kind of place you’d want to stroll around in for hours, letting each piece of art sink in. Let’s just say, it’s a feast for the eyes. Source- AD The house, shaped like a gentle curve overlooking the scenic Delhi Golf Club, brings in a beautiful blend of greenery and art. Source- AD Shalini’s entryway alone would make anyone do a double-take, with a Manjit Bawa oil-on-canvas gracing the wall and two LN Tallur sculptures standing proudly beside it. Can you imagine coming home to that every day? We’re already jealous. Source- AD Source- AD Source- AD Source- AD Source- AD Source- AD Inside, the home is every art lover’s dream, filled with masterpieces from Indian legends like MF Husain and international names like Jeff Koons. Source- AD And while it’s hard to pick a favorite spot in a house like this, the sitting room with its Damien Hirst skull sculpture, Baccarat chandelier, and a rare MF Husain painting has us swooning. Source- AD Source- AD In the formal dining room, the tablescape rivals any high-end gallery, with a 17th-century French candle stand and Meissen dinnerware adding an old-world charm. Source- AD And don’t get us started on the central space, with its floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the house with natural light, making every piece stand out. Source- AD Source- AD Shalini’s bedroom is equally captivating, with a plush Ralph Lauren Clivedon bed adorned with an Anish Kapoor masterpiece overhead. It’s the kind of setup that would make you want to stay in bed all day just to gaze at the surroundings. The luxe vibe continues with a French 18th-century gilt bronze chandelier and a solid rock crystal lamp on the bedside table, a perfect blend of elegance and comfort. Source- AD The bathrooms? Oh, they’re no ordinary spaces either. One features an intricate Winter Flowers mosaic by Bisazza, while another boasts embossed leather panelling and a lightbox print by Daniele Buetti. Source- AD Source- AD Finally, the terrace adds the cherry on top. It’s decked out with chairs by Ralph Lauren flanking a chic Fornasetti tray table, perfect for unwinding with a sunset view. Source- AD Source- AD This “house” might be one of Delhi’s most exclusive galleries, one that’s completely personal yet universal in its beauty. And we get it, Shalini, why choose a favorite when you’re practically living in a masterpiece?