Having parents by our sides is truly a blessing that we cherish throughout our lives. They are nurturers and providers who inculcate good values during our upbringing and continue to be great support systems as we grow older. Their presence always matters, not just in childhood or adulthood, but across all the stages of life. Isn’t it? While some people share a great bond with their mothers, others are more open to their fathers. And of course, many of us have a great relationship with both of them.
Now that we are talking about parenting, someone on X (formerly Twitter) stressed that a person needs their father more in adulthood than in childhood.
X user (@Messy_meeeee), who seems to be 20 years old, posted a thread on the micro-blogging platform, while talking about the importance of a father in adulthood. The user also shares that having a father’s support at that stage is more important than in childhood.
“In my 20 years of life, I have come to the realization that a person needs their FATHER more in adulthood than in childhood…Adulthood is the time when you need someone to support you, someone standing behind you, offering warm comfort,” an excerpt from the tweet reads.
“…Adulthood is a critical time when the presence of a father is highly valuable,” the post concludes.
Check out the tweets here:
This idea has begun a full-blown debate about our father’s presence in our lives. Let’s check what netizens have to say about this.
Parental support plays a major role in our lives, no matter what age you are living in. What do you think of the aforementioned opinion?