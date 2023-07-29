Having parents by our sides is truly a blessing that we cherish throughout our lives. They are nurturers and providers who inculcate good values during our upbringing and continue to be great support systems as we grow older. Their presence always matters, not just in childhood or adulthood, but across all the stages of life. Isn’t it? While some people share a great bond with their mothers, others are more open to their fathers. And of course, many of us have a great relationship with both of them.

Source: Make A Gif

Now that we are talking about parenting, someone on X (formerly Twitter) stressed that a person needs their father more in adulthood than in childhood.

X user (@Messy_meeeee), who seems to be 20 years old, posted a thread on the micro-blogging platform, while talking about the importance of a father in adulthood. The user also shares that having a father’s support at that stage is more important than in childhood.

A still from Angrezi Medium/Representational image

“In my 20 years of life, I have come to the realization that a person needs their FATHER more in adulthood than in childhood…Adulthood is the time when you need someone to support you, someone standing behind you, offering warm comfort,” an excerpt from the tweet reads.

“…Adulthood is a critical time when the presence of a father is highly valuable,” the post concludes.

Check out the tweets here:

a person who puts their faith in you, and loves you unconditionally. I know that no matter what happens, there is someone who stands by you. Nd you observe the changing behaviors of people around u. Adulthood is a critical time when the presence of a father is highly valuable 2/2 — M.i.n.a.h.i.l (@Messy_meeeee) July 28, 2023

This idea has begun a full-blown debate about our father’s presence in our lives. Let’s check what netizens have to say about this.

Actual truth. I may not agree with my parent's advice or thoughts alot of the time. But hearing their opinions still helps. It helps me bounce some thoughts. And most of all, knowing there's a home waiting for me no matter it all, makes me that much braver and bolder. https://t.co/reMAilEE3y — Sakura Haru (@caemensakuraaa) July 29, 2023

ya can’t imagine how much i value and respect my father. every time i need advice i never hesitate to ask him about anything, since he seems to know everything. super glad he’s an all-rounder 🤍 tho selalu panjang kali lebar but in the end he always gives the best perspectives https://t.co/6FblWnQHfS — i like nut(n)ella (@cinder__nelly) July 29, 2023

Absolutely, agree with this. Because I just joined in work phase, idk how to survive well. Every time I'm at my lowest, I always tell to my dad and his words always give me strength to be better everyday ✨️ https://t.co/05qSkWyAfx — Snow Wonder ⁷ {FOCUS ON SEVEN} (@sarangandhana) July 29, 2023

Somehow, at least it applies to me. I’ve never been closer to my father than I ever been my whole life. And he gave me more than what emotional and spiritual fuels I need. I am grateful. https://t.co/dRiSiX3ja6 — ☁️ (@sharonity_) July 29, 2023

You need BOTH your parents in childhood and adulthood, if he hasn’t been present in my childhood why in the ever loving fuck would I need him in my adulthood https://t.co/5uo01dHwb0 — Minimini ⁷ 🎀 (@yoonmingae) July 29, 2023

Lmao why can’t they be there for both your childhood and adulthood? https://t.co/tTtrr0a6qE — Leo ⵣ (@golden131obby) July 28, 2023

He is equally important in both childhood and adulthood. https://t.co/Co8jddOZ86 — Komal Mushtaq Janjua (@itskomalmushtaq) July 29, 2023

We need them in every stage we just become more appreciative and receptive of their love and counsel when we become adults https://t.co/HOLG9n01dt — e-musings 🧚🏾☁️✨ (@softletters__) July 29, 2023

nah having a father during ur childhood is just as important as having them during ur adulthood https://t.co/Zu0hZQXYau — iman (@nzzxxa) July 28, 2023

I believe that a person's need for their father in adulthood depends on the emotional support they received during childhood otherwise it can impact their emotional well-being and self-confidence making it difficult to rely on them for support in adulthood. https://t.co/WNsutEScbO — ♡ (potato stan) (@wakuu_wakuu_) July 29, 2023

Parental support plays a major role in our lives, no matter what age you are living in. What do you think of the aforementioned opinion?