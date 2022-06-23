Not everyone gets a fair shot at life. It hurts to watch how this claim gets intensified by people who already have it easy. And the better part of these 'people' includes *drumrolls* men.

Case in point: A Twitter user (Note: Male) made a long-ass Twitter thread on how he earned a Ph.D. and was promoted to CEO while having six kids. Sadly, not even a line in the thread displayed the effort of his wife.

Over the past 10 years, I have earned a Ph.D. & got promoted to CEO while having 6 kids.



The secret to keeping it all under control?



One small habit.



It's not sexy, but it's essential.



Here’s the breakdown for you: — Tobi Emonts-Holley (@PeakTobi) June 21, 2022

I won't even include the remaining privileged tweets from the thread here. Check it out for yourself if you want to get your rage flaring. I mean, did he honestly think he could accomplish everything by himself? LOL, he really thought that his top-tier narcissism would inspire others.

Sir, do you realise that your wife is handling a whirlwind of duties while you're having the luxury of typing this tweet? Go. Help. Her.

Twitter users assembled and schooled this 'organised' man who conveniently missed to make his wife a part of his 'secret to success'.

Siri, show me male privilege in one tweet … https://t.co/L9Z7yIO3QP — MFW (@MFWitches) June 23, 2022

This post is painful.



You cannot have personal manifesto saying you value humility and then highlight achieving your PhD and being an executive while never mentioning the people who have made this possible for you, namely your spouse. The focus is completely self- involved. — A Tomlinson (@arietomlinson) June 22, 2022

the secret is a wife. it’s always a wife. https://t.co/DKFCfDZJCz — dr caitlin green (offense archaologist) (@caitlinmoriah) June 22, 2022

Are you an active and present parent? If you aren’t, I have no interest in this. https://t.co/kEJSSqZZth — kim biseo (@alyaaoreo) June 23, 2022

Now show me this and ALSO show me who cooks for you, cleans for you, does your laundry, grocery shopping all life admin, looks after the six children, does all THEIR cooking and cleaning and school stuff and homework, THEN tell me how it was ALL your hard work and processes. https://t.co/sMZjHeLXUh — N J Simmonds (@NJSimmondsbooks) June 23, 2022

Having a wife carry the entire UNPAID mental and physical load, AND six children, is not a "habit" you self righteous, entitled haemorrhoid. https://t.co/Sz17GVsTVv — Anita (@Doctor__Anita) June 23, 2022

This right here is proof that men do nothing in marriage and women do all the work. It's impossible to have a career as a woman whilst married to this type of man. The whole thread no mention of what he did to ensure the 6 kids were raised properly. And even if the wife has no https://t.co/9voRXcNDXZ — Rue⚘ (@joyruva) June 23, 2022

Over the past 10 years, Tobi’s wife has spent: 1,620 days pregnant, birthing 6 children, 250 days *recovering* from childbirth, tending to 6 children, and 3,620 long days of work with an ever-increasing ToDo List. On top of all of that, she has to deal with this asshat. https://t.co/B44REIM7tl — Randi 🙋‍♀️ Get the F Out of My Uterus 🇺🇦 (@RandiPierce17) June 23, 2022

He claims that he has well received his lesson in this apology tweet.

I’d like to apologize for the offense this thread has caused.



It wasn’t my intention to downplay my wife’s incredible support, care and devotion to our family.



The wording here has been terrible and I’ve learned my lesson.



Again, I am very sorry! — Tobi Emonts-Holley (@PeakTobi) June 22, 2022

Let your wife go on a solo trip while you stay back with the CEO duties AND 6 kids, the secret will then flash before your eyes. Head up: Your Ph.D. won't help.