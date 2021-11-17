What it is like to be a man? What is the most masculine thing about you? Is it your biceps, or is it down there? If your answers are yes, you should probably turn back. This will make your penis fall off.
Just yesterday, Twitter user Evan asked people to talk about the most masculine thing about themselves that didn't hurt anymore. And well, this has been the most wholesome Twitter interaction in a month!
I like fixing things in the house, replacing light fixtures, putting together furniture, temporary fixes for the plumbing before we can get a profession to look at it. Chips my nail polish tho— 万明 🌈✨ (@Whxyte) November 16, 2021
The confidence of wearing shorts with hairy legs & socks with scandels but the real bit is that I can and able to help out when needed, handy when I need to fix sometimes in pumbing & electrical. My mom is the powertools master. Anything inside the house I can fix or make work https://t.co/f7Np1DsFr2— Stay Safe & Protest ✊ (@ShampooChan13) November 17, 2021
Learning how to respectfully & genuinely care for other people. I love asking questions, sharing wisdom, and having honest discussions. i love providing energy when i can https://t.co/u6Ph06Gk6q— Meadow - RT pinned ! (@NicheNuance) November 16, 2021
Cooking. I love feeding people and figuring out how to make elaborate meals. Not sure if that is a masculinity thing necessarily but it is the main thing I remember about my grandfather, who was not the cuddly type at all but he was a bog believer in Julia Child— Wrath Month Next (@RobbieLWD) November 15, 2021
My masculinity feels very ursine/earthy to me. My favourite experiences of this are when people connect with me on a level where they just feel safe and grounded in my presence, or I can project a vibe or take a stance which actually makes my people safer.— The lovers, the dreamers, and Jim (@thisisjimtait) November 16, 2021
My long hair is something that I’ve been reclaiming as part of my gender, my masculinity, when it was used to treat me like a woman when I was younger. I cut it to feel free from that, but growing it back and taking pride in it for my actual gender is a liberating experience.— Blue Jean (@betcrockerbook) November 16, 2021
listening to people is manly as fuck, and empowering other people to be heard is like, hulk levels of man.— jorbs (@JoINrbs) November 16, 2021
Body-enveloping hugs. I'm talking that full cocoon, I'm-a-weighted-blanket-now embrace, just a complete transformation of the human figure into a warm chamber of support and love pic.twitter.com/oVCZqBVx8d— Indrisano AudiooOOoOOooo (@IndrisanoAudio) November 15, 2021
Taking care of my cats! They need their poppa and I will take care of them. Fresh water, good healthy food, warm snuggle spots, good vet care, and play time!— Anxiety Cucumber He/Him (@chlessla) November 15, 2021
Also, making pancakes is inherently tied to masculinity for me. Making people food and letting them sleep fills me with joy— Potato Mashmash (@jschubox4) November 15, 2021
As a cis het male, I was terrified of not being 'man enough' at school. It took until late 30's to break out of that mindset and enjoy stuff like colourful clothes and not drinking pints. Now my trans son is nervous about using bags and clothes not sufficiently manly enough— Skene Marine (@AceSkene) November 16, 2021
Lifting heavy things for people, opening doors for people, speaking up for my friends, helping people in all sorts of ways (especially academically), being physically strong, trying to comfort girls when they’re vulnerable with me, and presenting feminine for some reason?— sigma autist (@leafanarchy) November 16, 2021
My kids come to me to if they need electronic stuff fixed or looked at. I’m not expert, but I’m savvy enough to at least realize what the problem is or when I’m out of depth.— Rachel, gender chaotic disaster queer (@kingdomofhills) November 15, 2021
Also those cheap tank tops that you can buy in a bag in the underwear section. I love them.
I love wearing dresses on particularly androgynous (my more masculine) days & imagining being called sir in public & then imagining that we might reach a day before I die that clothing will no longer carry such a weight of gender— Mx. Charis Hill ♿🏳️⚧️ (they/them) (@BeingCharisBlog) November 16, 2021
...he and my mom chucked their job and lease, backpacked around Europe half a year, then returned to head up the Public Defender's office in a nearby county. My father's masculinity was holding to principle despite money, and his particular principle of wanting to help, not hurt.— Rook R. M. McNamara (@rookling) November 16, 2021
I think for me it's getting to be like a physical comfort for people. Like whether it's my friend hugging me bc they've had a bad day, someone lying on me bc I'm comfy, or my baby cousins grabbing my hand bc something startled them, being able to do that just makes me feel masc— Wey (@MilkyWeyGalaxy) November 16, 2021
Being asked to open jars when somebody's already tried (and being able to do it now) is ~very~ satisfying 😆— Sam, Pocket Dad (mildly nostalgic) (@Hilbabe) November 15, 2021
And the bass rumble in the chest when I sing low notes is immensely gratifying
When my daughter wakes in the night with a nightmare or sickness, caring for her fulfills me profoundly. This feels masculine to me mostly because it was my dad's role when I was young but it is also a gentle and intimate expression of a protective instinct.— Nate Thatcher (@nthatchr) November 16, 2021
See, the "wokes" haven't taken anything from us cishet bois. You can be a man without being an A-hole.