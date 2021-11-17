What it is like to be a man? What is the most masculine thing about you? Is it your biceps, or is it down there? If your answers are yes, you should probably turn back. This will make your penis fall off.

Just yesterday, Twitter user Evan asked people to talk about the most masculine thing about themselves that didn't hurt anymore. And well, this has been the most wholesome Twitter interaction in a month!

See, the "wokes" haven't taken anything from us cishet bois. You can be a man without being an A-hole. 