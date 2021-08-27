We all watch porn so much, it's probably even part of some of our daily lives. And while that's okay, men took to Reddit to talk about what changed when they stopped watching porn.

Let's see what they have to say.

1. "At first, it was extremely hard. You will probably relapse many times before you're able to kick your habit. But if you can go a few weeks to a month without it, your odds of success increase dramatically. As far as what the effects are, keep in mind that everything you hear in this thread will be anecdotal. Physically, I didn't notice many changes besides the return of some sensitivity in that area. Mentally, I feel closer to my partner and more in tune with her needs."



Answer Source - Reddit

2. "My overall penis health has improved. So much easier to get hard. Remember when the wind could give you a semi? Not quite there yet, but it's sensitive. My loads have tripled. I want to be in a relationship more than ever. Porn really helped deny this feeling. I'm less perverted."



3. "I found it easy. I have decided to only jerk off twice a week. I like to use my imagination instead of watching porn. It's far more sensual, not robotically jerking myself, but actually feeling myself and enjoying it."

4. "Higher libido/more outgoing with women because of my higher libido. Decrease in shame and anxiety increased sensitivity during sex. I ain't ever going back to it. I sometimes masturbate but porn has no place in my life."



5. "Stopped wasting 3 hours a day, drinking and smoking the whole time. Lost weight, feel healthier, and have better self-esteem."



6. "For me it refocused my libido so that I'm not constantly craving sex anymore. But then I really get into it once I hook up with someone."



7. "Personally I felt generally less impulsive/anxious in other aspects of life. Like it was easier for me to just sit and relax instead of constantly checking my phone or getting fidgety. Also better boners."

8. "Very fucking hard to quit so I wish you the best of luck. Also, I’d suggest going to r/pornfree. As to your question, whenever I’ve stopped watching porn for long periods I’m a lot less irritable."



9. "The added bonus of less porn and jerking off is that sex is a lot more "real" to me. I also wholeheartedly believe that jerking off lowers your drive, and makes you feel like less of a man. Take some reflection to notice tbh."



10. "What's hard about giving it up completely is that "need to let one go" feeling. Simple to get in the head about where the physical component of holding out could lead, but probably better to have more facts on where it couldn't. Not sure what facts those may be."



11. "I see women differently, I feel less sexist ( even though I didn't think I was before), and not getting a dopamine hit from it has me getting it from healthier activities. Though it wasn't an easy road, porn isn't inherently bad which makes it harder to quit."



12. "The initial withdrawals are horrendous, over time I noticed my memory greatly improved. I feel like I’m hyper-sensitive and hyper-vigilant now. I used to have panic attacks over it, but I figured out how to control it with time."

13. "Porn skewing your idea of how real relationships work is equivalent to letting movies skew your idea of how the world works. They purposefully exaggerate and straight-up lie for entertainment purposes. There's nothing wrong with having an occasional wank or two. But up to 4 times a day is definitely much. Good on you for recognizing it was a problem."



14. "Definitely see girls as just girls. They’re just people and I carry my self-esteem and confidence in a way better fashion. Also helps to see their actions for what they are and not sugar-coating it. Can’t condone bs just cuz you got a fat ahh."



15. "Obviously I still care about having relationships and sex but there’s a part of me that isn’t really a horndog anymore where I’m pounding my man sausage three times a day. I think I’m a lot better now and have no real need to go back to porn. I rather socialize and meet someone naturally and make our own porn."

16. "I'm 99% done porn though I still relapse on rare occasions. It's just better for your overall psyche and it's definitely better for your relationships, so you don't have these unrealistic fantasies floating around in your head, etc." "In general you'll be less selfish and more tuned in to your partner, this will lead to an overall better relationship and sex life. One negative is that sometimes I can't last long... I've had a few times where I lasted less than 1 minute and it's mostly embarrassing."



17. "For the first two weeks it’s been tough. Constant urge whenever I had nothing to do. One effect of quitting was that I was getting multiple wet dreams. It also makes me feel better knowing that I’m a better man than I was before."

18. "Imagination jerks get better."

19. "I haven't stopped jacking off but, I don't watch a lot of porn. It's just so fake and emotionless. There is rarely a video that gages my interest."



20. "I can get hard with women again. Thank fuck. I was addicted for over 15 years and lost the ability to get it up about 5 years ago. Once I quit, it was one of the best things that ever happened to me because I got my confidence back."



