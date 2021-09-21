If men could talk, they would tell you waking up is the second hardest thing in the morning. LOL JK. I don't know anyone who actually says that. All that considered, it ain't no lie though. Morning erections aren't really optional and mostly aren't welcome either. It's a bit of a problem.

But it's not bad. In fact, it's a sign that things are going well down there with the little dude. Firstly, it's not necessarily sexual. According to Healthline, morning is when your testosterone levels are at their highest. This increase in hormones is sometimes enough to build a tent.

As men get older and testosterone levels begin to drop, so do your erections, and in time, their bollocks.

It’s healthy at any age and is a sign of a well-oiled blood and nervous system in and around your thang!!

Nocturnal penile tumescence or (NPT) is common from the age of 6-8 to men in their 60s and 70s. It will stop happening eventually in the case of erectile dysfunction.

So if you wake up one day and don't see your machine poking a hole in your sheets, it is time to retire, call it a day go to a doctor and get checked. Sometimes though, it could be a side effect of medicins. But you should already know that if you are taking said medicines.

Most boners will go down in 30 minutes of waking up So. if your boi wants to bat for more than an hour after you wake up or if they become painful, you should make an appointment to a clinic. Also, due to some rules and ethics and stuff, I have to call it a penis at lease once in the article. So, penis!