Michael Jackson's contribution to music landed him the title of King of pop. The brightest entertainers of the music industry left us with some iconic songs and dance moves.

A video of his song Billie Jean is doing rounds on the internet, and it will leave you utterly impressed. This group of guys came up with their own version of Billie Jean and played it on just one instrument. You will be thrilled to see the ease with their playing the guitar.

Have a look at this incredible piece of work:

The video has gone viral with more than 1.5 million views, 22K likes, and 5K retweets. People on Twitter are going gaga with this video as they should. They are lauding the teamwork here.

And you thought the guitar was a solo instrument. https://t.co/AokOQA4Eop — David A. Lopez (@DaveLopez) August 12, 2022

Oooooh this is good. https://t.co/f4kkcVNWJd — Helen Blaby (@blabers) August 13, 2022

Jacko would been proud of this version. Well done! https://t.co/7inwdzo6mV — BernardL (@bernardleeym) August 13, 2022

How you should program with your team.



A visual representation. @allenholub might like this https://t.co/pAKS30NhFC — Stewart Pavitt (@StewartPavitt) August 13, 2022

One small guitar - the power of music! https://t.co/o9OiKeowRG — Helen Rappaport (@HelenRappaport) August 13, 2022

New definition of teamwork or ensemble. Awesome! https://t.co/s3VRoQ0HD3 — Richard Schiff (@Richard_Schiff) August 13, 2022

The guy just sounds like there’s three people playing



The Entertainer https://t.co/YNDmlG6Bfu via @YouTube https://t.co/53mDxP07iq — John Chronister (@Smogdood) August 13, 2022

Frigging phenomenal right?

