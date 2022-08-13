Michael Jackson's contribution to music landed him the title of King of pop. The brightest entertainers of the music industry left us with some iconic songs and dance moves. 

A video of his song Billie Jean is doing rounds on the internet, and it will leave you utterly impressed. This group of guys came up with their own version of Billie Jean and played it on just one instrument. You will be thrilled to see the ease with their playing the guitar. 

Have a look at this incredible piece of work:

The video has gone viral with more than 1.5 million views, 22K likes, and 5K retweets. People on Twitter are going gaga with this video as they should. They are lauding the teamwork here. 

Frigging phenomenal right?

