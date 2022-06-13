Alisa Chinai's iconic Made In India song was released 27 years ago and for the longest time, I thought it was a patriotic number.

I was stupid, and like...4 years old when first heard it, so! Plus, they used to play the song in school. How was I supposed to know she talking about the appeal of an Indian man?

Anyway, almost 3-decades later, the title of her old song is an overused and underachieved business motto chosen by the current government.

AND now...Alisha is coming with a new song Chamakta India.

It seems to be on the same lines as Made In India, and has similar lyrics too.

London se America, Tokyo se Russia, Paris se Australia, Mumbai se Italia...Chamkegi, chamkegi bindiya, Chamkega chamkega India.

Isn't that like...

Dekhi hai saari duniya, Japan se leke Russia, Australia se leke America...Dekha hai pyaar ka sapna, dil chaahe koi apna, mil jaaye gar ek saathiya, ek desiya. Made in India, made in India...

The new song doesn't have Milind Soman, though and that's a shame.

Anyhow, you can watch Chamkega India here.