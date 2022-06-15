There's no doubt that a band breakup can devastate millions of fans who have been their loyal followers. While some artists leave the band to pursue their solo careers, others just split up due to internal conflicts. Here's a list of some iconic bands that split up, making us miss them even more.

Ready? Let's check these out!

1. BTS

The Bangtan Sonyeondan AKA BTS consists of seven oh-so-handsome bandmates: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Park Ji-Min, V and Jungkook. Unless you have been living under a rock, you must have already heard about this swoon-worthy boyband that has been stealing hearts across the globe. However, the iconic band recently announced that they are going on a hiatus to focus on their solo careers after their nine-year-long journey, leaving millions of their fans heartbroken.

2. Strings

The popular band, known for belting out several iconic songs, announced that they are putting their 33-year-long musical partnership to an end in 2021. For the uninitiated, the band was formed as a college band by four students - Faisal Kapadia, Bilal Maqsood, Rafiq Wazir and Kareem Bashir Bhoy back in 1989.

3. One Direction

One of the most popular boybands across the world, which broke several records and achieved many milestones, broke up back in 2016 when Zayn Malik decided to walk out of the group. The band, formed in 2010, consisted of five talented and handsome bandmates: Zayn Malik, Liam Payne Niall Horan, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson.

4. Viva

This pop girl band made a home in our hearts back in the early 2000s. The band was composed of the winners of the first season of the talent show Coke [V] Popstars. The five original members of the band were Seema Ramchandani, Pratichee Mohapatra, Neha Bhasin, Mahua Kamat and Anushka Manchanda. In an interview, Manchanda revealed that the reason they split was that they were young and immature back then.

5. The Beatles

The iconic band, which comprised John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, was formed in 1960. Post Lennon was shot dead outside his home, there were no talks of a reunion. The band, which officially broke up in 1970, bagged several accolades in their entire career and is touted as one of the most influential bands in history.

6. Silk Route

The band, which gave us a number of gems like Dooba Dooba and Hamsafar, disbanded in 2008. The four-member band was doing quite well before it split up.

7. Oasis

It’s alarming enough when two bandmates hate each other, but it’s even worse when they are actual brothers. In 2009, Liam and Noel Gallagher got into a fierce argument and even some sort of physical altercation and hence, called off the gig in Paris. Needless to say, the band was soon finished.

8. Backstreet Boys

Needless to mention, this was was one of the most popular bands in the 90s. The group tasted success for quite a long time, before Kevin Richardson announced his decision to leave the group in 2006 as he wanted to pursue other interests in his professional life.

9. Guns N’ Roses

The band, which had indiscriminate drug use and was known for supporting a wild partying lifestyle, was on fire. However, the group had to break up after the drummer for the band, Steven Adler couldn't deal with his drug addiction and was soon pushed out of the band. Apart from this, Slash quit the band due to personal tensions with frontman Axl Rose in 1993 and hence, the band members went their own separate ways.

10. Queen

Freddie Mercury, one of the most famous band members, earned his well-deserved status as a rock legend due to his intense and on-point vocals. The band went on and garnered new heights, before the tragic death of Mercury in 1991 due to AIDS. Without a doubt, his death was a significant loss for the group and he was simply irreplaceable.

Well, it looks like all good things (and bands) come to an end.