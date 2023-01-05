If you’re a true Delhite, you’d have strolled CP in the evening and paused your evening walk to get mesmerised by seeing and hearing incredible artists perform. Be it singing, dancing, or even street play. That’s the beauty, the vibe of art and creativity; it lures us all in.
A video of an artist getting called out by a Delhi policeman in CP is going viral on social media. In the clip, the cop is seen asking the musician to get up while giving the ‘move away’ gesture to his audience.
Actor Rajesh Tailang shared the clip calling out the policeman’s demeanour towards the artist. Twitter users also called out Delhi Police for disrespecting artists and creative talent.
Look at how people are reacting.
Artists humanise our national capital, struggling to keep up amidst high crime rates. Artists performing on some corners of CP are hardly an inconvenience for a passersby. Instead, they make Delhi pleasant, beautiful, and joyful.
