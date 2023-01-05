If you’re a true Delhite, you’d have strolled CP in the evening and paused your evening walk to get mesmerised by seeing and hearing incredible artists perform. Be it singing, dancing, or even street play. That’s the beauty, the vibe of art and creativity; it lures us all in.

A video of an artist getting called out by a Delhi policeman in CP is going viral on social media. In the clip, the cop is seen asking the musician to get up while giving the ‘move away’ gesture to his audience.

Watched this clip on Instagram. @DelhiPolice this is not done. These artists make our delhi more aesthetical, musical. Shame !!! pic.twitter.com/FJhENQGkdV — Rajesh Tailang (@rajeshtailang) January 4, 2023

Actor Rajesh Tailang shared the clip calling out the policeman’s demeanour towards the artist. Twitter users also called out Delhi Police for disrespecting artists and creative talent.

Country going to the pit @DelhiPolice what’s this !! Globally this is extremely common artistes take corners and earn some livelihood !! Please allow artistes and not hamper them https://t.co/sHc6bl9PUT — Kunal Joshi (@funky_kunal) January 5, 2023

Not done . The world now belongs to those who live in palaces . Not to those who walk on the streets and listen to the singer who makes the journey bearable and sometimes even joyous . https://t.co/PQMjHBmI3p — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) January 5, 2023

World over, musical artists decorate the streets and they make the city look brimming with life!

What a shame this is! https://t.co/D15KSpgjUn — Sayema (@_sayema) January 5, 2023

An artist is spreading joy and love, you have a problem. Shame on you #DelhiPolice https://t.co/lsVhkT60qe — sulagna chatterjee (@sulag_chat) January 5, 2023

Delhi is no place for culture but crimes. https://t.co/gnAEQWfo3V — Itachi Uchiha (@snsrjp) January 5, 2023

Hate is a very strong word and I refrain from using it, but precisely this is why I hate Delhi.



I have been a victim at least 5 times of such/similar idiocy by Delhi Police. https://t.co/uW6NrM4dwa — Ashish (@Justalovelythou) January 5, 2023

I Guess they haven't ever heard of NewYork where you can see thousands of street performers where u can see people showing there talent like Singing, Cosplaying ,Carnival Ladies, instrument playing,Mime actor but in india they would stop everything over crimes happening in delhi. https://t.co/kLcECNLS7Y — Abhi-shake (@Ninetales_evo) January 5, 2023

Artists humanise our national capital, struggling to keep up amidst high crime rates. Artists performing on some corners of CP are hardly an inconvenience for a passersby. Instead, they make Delhi pleasant, beautiful, and joyful.