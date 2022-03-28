This 5-year-old girl from Mizoram has left the nation stunned by singing a touching rendition of our national anthem. The Indian Army joined her in singing the national anthem with an army band and in Army uniform.

Must watch Esther Hnamte a 5 years old singing The Nation Anthem "Jana gana mana" 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳

https://t.co/bqh7nCbAK9 pic.twitter.com/5H4AGBKDOK — She (@emmyzou) August 15, 2021

You might be wondering who this girl is, who has wowed the nation with her extraordinary talent.

Esther Lalduhawmi Hnamte, a child singer and prodigy from Mizoram, India, was born on June 9, 2016. When her rendition of A. R. Rahman's song Maa Tujhe Salaam went viral in late 2020, she became a media phenomenon.

Among the Mizo people, she became the fastest-growing YouTube artist.

In 2021, Hnamte got the Governor of Mizoram's special appreciation award, as well as the Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited's Young Achievers Award.

She is the youngest member of Mizo Zaimi Inzawmkhawm, which gave her the 'Non-native Award' in 2021 for Jana Gana Mana, a song video she created with the Indian Army.

Esther Hnamte is the youngest of three children born to taxi driver Lalrinenga Hnamte and R. Lalawmpui. Her mother, a retired soprano from the local church choir, is primarily responsible for her musical passion.

Her mother was on the verge of aborting her before she was born, on the advise of a doctor, due to pregnancy complications. But her mother chose to face the consequences. People at the hospital said she was going to be a good singer because she was born with a high-pitched voice.

Hnamte is a Mizo native who does not speak any other language. She had to practice singing Hindi and English songs with her friends in order to memorise them.

Much to everyone's surprise, she could sing fluently when she was two years old and she was exceptionally skilled at picking tunes and lyrics.

For instance, she once learned One Day at a Time in the morning and was ready to record at noon.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for this talented, God-gifted girl!