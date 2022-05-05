Maa Jaisa Koi Nahi! We are clueless without mothers. Somehow, they always know exactly where our things are kept. They are our best guides and nobody can empathize like them. They have this almost supernatural ability to know everything about our lives even when we make our best attempts to keep secrets. It's like they can sense everything.

Regardless of our age, we will always be kids to them. And as we grow up, we realize how we have been unnecessarily mean to them. Safe to say, at one point in time, we all have taken our moms for granted. And mother's day becomes that yearly reminder to acknowledge their irreplaceable presence. But shouldn't this be done every day and not on just one special occasion?

When we speak of celebrating mothers and expressing how pivotal they are to our lives, there are some adorable Hindi songs that are out there that just strike the right chord with our hearts. Here's to those melodies that reiterate the importance of 'maa' in our lives in the most heartwarming way.

1. Chunar by Arijit Singh

"Jab jab mujhpe hai,

Utha sawaal

Maai teri chunariya lehraai..."

2. Aisa Kyun Maa by Sunidhi Chauhan

"Aankhein dikhaye mujhe jab zindagi,

Yaad mujhe aati hai tere gusse ki.

Daata bhi toh tune mujhe, phoolon ki tarah,

Kyun nahi maa saari duniya teri tarah..."

3. Mumma by Kailash Kher

"Yun to main sabse nyaara hoon

Par tera maa, main dulaara hoon

Duniya mein jeene se jyada uljhan hai maa

Tu hai amar ka jahaan..."

4. Maa by Shankar Mahadevan

"Jab bhi kabhi papa mujhe

Jo zor se jhoola jhulate hain maa

Meri nazar dhoondhe tujhe, sochu yahi

Tu aa ke thaamegi maa..."

5. Tu Kitni Achhi Hai by Lata Mangeshkar

"Apna nahi tujhe sukh dukh koi

Main muskaaya tu muskaayi, main roya tu royi

Mere hasne pe, mere rone pe

Tu balihaari hai..."

6. Janam Janam by Atif Aslam & Pritam

"Bachpan se ab tak maa se kya seekha

Main yeh jahaan ko batlaaunga

Jab naaz hoga tumko bhi mujh pe

Woh din yakeenan main laaunga..."

7. Meri Maa by K.K. & Pritam

"Teri baton mein, apni har ik main

Uljhan ka hall pa leta tha Tere hathon ki, roti aksar hi Bhookh se zyaada kha leta tha..."

8. Kabhi Yaadon Mein by Palak Muchhal & Arijit Singh

"Tu aasman mera jahan lage mujhe

Tu raston ki manzilein lage mujhe

Tu hi meri chandni woh, raaton ko jo halki si jale

Tu hi meri sham-o-sehar, jo mere sang chale..."

9. Yeh Bandhan Toh by Udit Narayan & Alka Yagnik

"Tere paavan charnon mein

Aakash jhuka denge hum

Teri raah mein jo shole ho

To khud ko bichha denge hum

Yeh bandhan toh pyar ka bandhan hai

Janmon ka sangam hai..."

10. Maa Meri Maa by Rahul Vaidya

"Tera gussa bhi jhootha hai

Naraazgi teri hai jhoothi

Main rootha tujhse sau dafa

Tu Maa ek baar bhi na roothi..."

11. Meri Maa by Jubin Nautiyal

"Khamoshiyon ko meri,

Tu sunn leti hai

Chehre ko padhke mera

Haal jaan jaati hai..."

12. Tu Kitni Acchi Hai cover by Neha Kakkar

"Dukhan laagi hai, maa teri ankhiyan

Mere liye jaagi hai tu, saari saari ratiya

O meri nindiya pe, apni nindiya bhi

Tune waari hai

O Maaaa..."

Which one stirred your soul the most?