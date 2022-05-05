Maa Jaisa Koi Nahi! We are clueless without mothers. Somehow, they always know exactly where our things are kept. They are our best guides and nobody can empathize like them. They have this almost supernatural ability to know everything about our lives even when we make our best attempts to keep secrets. It's like they can sense everything. 

Regardless of our age, we will always be kids to them. And as we grow up, we realize how we have been unnecessarily mean to them. Safe to say, at one point in time, we all have taken our moms for granted. And mother's day becomes that yearly reminder to acknowledge their irreplaceable presence. But shouldn't this be done every day and not on just one special occasion? 

Mother and her child
Source: iStock

When we speak of celebrating mothers and expressing how pivotal they are to our lives, there are some adorable Hindi songs that are out there that just strike the right chord with our hearts. Here's to those melodies that reiterate the importance of 'maa' in our lives in the most heartwarming way. 

1. Chunar by Arijit Singh

"Jab jab mujhpe hai,
Utha sawaal
Maai teri chunariya lehraai..."

2. Aisa Kyun Maa by Sunidhi Chauhan

"Aankhein dikhaye mujhe jab zindagi, 
Yaad mujhe aati hai tere gusse ki. 
Daata bhi toh tune mujhe, phoolon ki tarah, 
Kyun nahi maa saari duniya teri tarah..."

3. Mumma by Kailash Kher

"Yun to main sabse nyaara hoon 

Par tera maa, main dulaara hoon
Duniya mein jeene se jyada uljhan hai maa 
Tu hai amar ka jahaan..."

4. Maa by Shankar Mahadevan

"Jab bhi kabhi papa mujhe
Jo zor se jhoola jhulate hain maa
Meri nazar dhoondhe tujhe, sochu yahi
Tu aa ke thaamegi maa..."

5. Tu Kitni Achhi Hai by Lata Mangeshkar

"Apna nahi tujhe sukh dukh koi 

Main muskaaya tu muskaayi, main roya tu royi 
Mere hasne pe, mere rone pe
Tu balihaari hai..."

6. Janam Janam by Atif Aslam & Pritam 

"Bachpan se ab tak maa se kya seekha 

Main yeh jahaan ko batlaaunga 
Jab naaz hoga tumko bhi mujh pe 
Woh din yakeenan main laaunga..."

7. Meri Maa by K.K. & Pritam

"Teri baton mein, apni har ik main 

Uljhan ka hall pa leta tha 
Tere hathon ki, roti aksar hi 
Bhookh se zyaada kha leta tha..."

8. Kabhi Yaadon Mein by Palak Muchhal & Arijit Singh

"Tu aasman mera jahan lage mujhe 

Tu raston ki manzilein lage mujhe 
Tu hi meri chandni woh, raaton ko jo halki si jale 
Tu hi meri sham-o-sehar, jo mere sang chale..."

9. Yeh Bandhan Toh by Udit Narayan & Alka Yagnik

"Tere paavan charnon mein 

Aakash jhuka denge hum 
Teri raah mein jo shole ho 
To khud ko bichha denge hum 
Yeh bandhan toh pyar ka bandhan hai 
Janmon ka sangam hai..."

10. Maa Meri Maa by Rahul Vaidya

"Tera gussa bhi jhootha hai

Naraazgi teri hai jhoothi
Main rootha tujhse sau dafa
Tu Maa ek baar bhi na roothi..."

11. Meri Maa by Jubin Nautiyal

"Khamoshiyon ko meri, 

Tu sunn leti hai 
Chehre ko padhke mera 
Haal jaan jaati hai..."

12. Tu Kitni Acchi Hai cover by Neha Kakkar

"Dukhan laagi hai, maa teri ankhiyan 

Mere liye jaagi hai tu, saari saari ratiya
O meri nindiya pe, apni nindiya bhi 
Tune waari hai
O Maaaa..."

Which one stirred your soul the most?