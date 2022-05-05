Maa Jaisa Koi Nahi! We are clueless without mothers. Somehow, they always know exactly where our things are kept. They are our best guides and nobody can empathize like them. They have this almost supernatural ability to know everything about our lives even when we make our best attempts to keep secrets. It's like they can sense everything.
Regardless of our age, we will always be kids to them. And as we grow up, we realize how we have been unnecessarily mean to them. Safe to say, at one point in time, we all have taken our moms for granted. And mother's day becomes that yearly reminder to acknowledge their irreplaceable presence. But shouldn't this be done every day and not on just one special occasion?
When we speak of celebrating mothers and expressing how pivotal they are to our lives, there are some adorable Hindi songs that are out there that just strike the right chord with our hearts. Here's to those melodies that reiterate the importance of 'maa' in our lives in the most heartwarming way.
1. Chunar by Arijit Singh
"Jab jab mujhpe hai,
Utha sawaal
Maai teri chunariya lehraai..."
2. Aisa Kyun Maa by Sunidhi Chauhan
"Aankhein dikhaye mujhe jab zindagi,
Yaad mujhe aati hai tere gusse ki.
Daata bhi toh tune mujhe, phoolon ki tarah,
Kyun nahi maa saari duniya teri tarah..."
3. Mumma by Kailash Kher
"Yun to main sabse nyaara hoon
4. Maa by Shankar Mahadevan
"Jab bhi kabhi papa mujhe
Jo zor se jhoola jhulate hain maa
Meri nazar dhoondhe tujhe, sochu yahi
Tu aa ke thaamegi maa..."
5. Tu Kitni Achhi Hai by Lata Mangeshkar
"Apna nahi tujhe sukh dukh koi
6. Janam Janam by Atif Aslam & Pritam
"Bachpan se ab tak maa se kya seekha
7. Meri Maa by K.K. & Pritam
"Teri baton mein, apni har ik main
8. Kabhi Yaadon Mein by Palak Muchhal & Arijit Singh
"Tu aasman mera jahan lage mujhe
9. Yeh Bandhan Toh by Udit Narayan & Alka Yagnik
"Tere paavan charnon mein
10. Maa Meri Maa by Rahul Vaidya
"Tera gussa bhi jhootha hai
11. Meri Maa by Jubin Nautiyal
"Khamoshiyon ko meri,
12. Tu Kitni Acchi Hai cover by Neha Kakkar
"Dukhan laagi hai, maa teri ankhiyan
Which one stirred your soul the most?