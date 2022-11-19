Himesh Reshammiya has done everything there is to do in the entertainment industry. He is a singer, an actor, a producer, a story writer, a background music composer, a music director, and even a lyricist. Hate him or love him, you cannot deny the fact that this man is a musical genius.

It’s been long since Himesh Reshammiya let go of his trademark cap. But he still has not let go of his nasal voice and his art of holding the microphone at an angle while singing some of the most catchy Bollywood numbers. Himesh Reshammiya has given us some memorable tunes and catchy lyrics that live rent-free in our heads to date. Jhalak Dikhla Ja, FTW! And I have no qualms in admitting that I am one of his unabashed fans.

While we are at it, we also cannot ignore the fact his songs have lyrics that only he could have thought of. Presenting to you, eight of the funniest lyrical gems from Himesh Reshammiya’s songs.

1. Umrao Jaan – Damadamm! (2011)

Maybe Himesh is a germaphobe!

2. Ice Cream Khaungi – The Xpose (2014)

The movie was supposed to be a romantic thriller but it turned into an unintentional comedy film. But what can we expect when one of the songs has these lyrics and you have Himesh Reshammiya and Yo Yo Honey Singh on-screen in lead roles?

3. I love you, Sayyoni – Aap Kaa Surroor (2006)

For his debut music album, we have to give Himesh all the credit for rhyming ‘ shakk‘ with ‘what’s up’.

4. Zindagi Jaise Ek Radio – Radio (2009)

Trust Himesh to tell the world about our existential crisis in a poetic way.

5. Tandoori Nights – Karzzzz (2008)

There are only two words which make up 80% of this song. They are Tandoori and Nights, add to that Himesh going ‘ tak tana na na‘ every 10 seconds.

6. Hum Pagal Nahi Hai – Humshakals (2014)

This song might be a good lesson to teach the grammatical rules of active and passive voice.

7. Hookah Bar – Khiladi 786 (2012)

This song was and still is a banger. But can someone please explain how does pyaar equate to a hookah bar?

8. Pe Pe Pe – Shortcut Romeo (2013)

Give Himesh any word, and he will make sure it rhymes. It does not matter if it does not make sense.

Musical genius for a reason!

Creatives: Sawan Kumari