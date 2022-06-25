When we dressed up in our shimmery, colored dresses as kids, what was it usually for? A dance. Fancy dress competitions. Maybe a birthday party. Do you remember performing heavy metal music?

But see, there are some things that are changing - amazingly so. For instance, this group of girls who were performing with a band.

A Twitter user, Banjop, shared a video of a metal band who were seen performing, while a group of kids quite literally vibed with the music. The video is captioned 'little angels turned heavy metal performers', and that sounds like the perfect title. It can basically be their first hit album's name.

This video was recorded in Meghalaya, and has more than 14.2K views (at the time of writing this article). From the headbanging to the fact that they're completely into it, the performance is more than fun, it seems perfectly synced.

Honestly, you'll end up watching it on loop. Twitterati clearly agrees.

I'm going to retire to the hills. This is the sign I needed. — Rahul Mukherji (@RahulMukherji5) June 23, 2022

\m/

How awesome is it — Halcyon (@main_of_k) June 25, 2022

They're more metalhead than me lol. I'd never go to a live concert. — bothai illa pattadhari (@brihadeeshs) June 23, 2022

Loved the head banging. Used to decades back when I had quarter of hair the kids have. — Humouroid (@Wit_Lash) June 25, 2022

Cute angels ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Aatreyee Dhar(Let sleeping trees lie) (@carbon_stink) June 22, 2022

My favourite video of the week.🤩 https://t.co/Vk56EGvAHh — shalaka (@lokicurry) June 25, 2022

This is best thing I've seen in a very long time 🤘🏼🔥 https://t.co/H373aCr8kc — Divya (@handbidexterous) June 25, 2022

My nephew gotta step up his game cuz this is >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> https://t.co/JcVGwZpWSj — Dragon fruit hater, MSc (@Optimus_Crime__) June 25, 2022

Watch the complete video here:

I, personally, am a fan.