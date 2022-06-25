When we dressed up in our shimmery, colored dresses as kids, what was it usually for? A dance. Fancy dress competitions. Maybe a birthday party. Do you remember performing heavy metal music?
A Twitter user, Banjop, shared a video of a metal band who were seen performing, while a group of kids quite literally vibed with the music. The video is captioned 'little angels turned heavy metal performers', and that sounds like the perfect title. It can basically be their first hit album's name.
This video was recorded in Meghalaya, and has more than 14.2K views (at the time of writing this article). From the headbanging to the fact that they're completely into it, the performance is more than fun, it seems perfectly synced.
I'm going to retire to the hills. This is the sign I needed.— Rahul Mukherji (@RahulMukherji5) June 23, 2022
They're more metalhead than me lol. I'd never go to a live concert.— bothai illa pattadhari (@brihadeeshs) June 23, 2022
Lovely!— SRC (@saibalrc) June 22, 2022
My favourite video of the week.🤩 https://t.co/Vk56EGvAHh— shalaka (@lokicurry) June 25, 2022
This is best thing I've seen in a very long time 🤘🏼🔥 https://t.co/H373aCr8kc— Divya (@handbidexterous) June 25, 2022
Watch the complete video here:
Little angels turned heavy metal performers #Meghalaya #heavymetal pic.twitter.com/CO8dPaeztb— Banjop (@dvonney) June 22, 2022
I, personally, am a fan.