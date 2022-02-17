You think of the grandiose sets, scintillating costumes, captivating soundtracks and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's legendary films flash before your eyes. Undeniably, the magic of this filmmaker was captured well by Devdas in 2002. Although this Shahrukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai starrer delivered many record-breaking songs, Silsila Ye Chahat Ka is still at the top of our list.

In today's episode of did-you-know, we have Snoop Dogg who sampled Silsila Ye Chahat Ka from Devdas for his song Snoop Dogg Millionaire.

To deliver this piece, he collaborated with Tanvi Shah who also composed and provided vocals for the English part of Jai Ho from Slumdog Millionaire.

Despite the fact that not much has transformed in this version of the song, Snoop has added some vocals and a more Indian vibe to the already sensational Silsila Ye Chahat Ka.

It's so upbeat that you'll want to play it on loop. With this, I wonder, why did I not know about it yet!?

You can listen to the song here.

Snoop Dogg sampling this song is another feather in the cap of Devdas, which has already garnered many accolades.