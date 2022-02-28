13-year-old Ukrainian-born violinist and singer, Karolina Protsenko recently covered Harrdy Sandhu's wildly popular song Bijlee Bijlee. Her work was featured by the musical Instagram account Raag Fusion with over 50,000 views.

The young violin prodigy has acquired widespread internet fame for covering famous songs, and has amassed a following of almost a million on Instagram who are in awe of her talent.

The comments section was quickly filled with praises for the girl:

She also recreated Tanishk Bagchi and Jubin Nautiyal's Raataan Lambiyan from the movie Shershaah on her YouTube channel which has since received almost 9 million views.

Music is not bound by language barriers and Karolina's raw talent is proof.