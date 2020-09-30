The rape of a young 20-year-old woman who was allegedly assaulted, gang-raped, and left to die in Hathras, UP is a horrifying incident that has left us outraged. The recent data from National Crime Records Bureau shows that there were 87 rape cases every day in 2019 and 4,05,861 cases of crimes against women during the year.

And despite the fact that we are currently in lockdown and there is a pandemic taking over, the crimes against women in 2020 have in no way reduced. Here are headlines from this year that sum up this country's violence against women.

