22-Year-Old Pebbles, a female Toy Fox Terrier, has become a Guinness World Record holder for being the world's oldest dog.

Pebbles, born on 28th March 2000, is in perfect health. She weighs 1.8 kilograms and ages 154 in human years.

The pet owners, Bobby and Julie Gregory, residents of South Carolina, USA, discerned Pebbles could be the titleholder when the news of TobyKeith, the former oldest living dog, broke in the media. They realized that their dog was older than the 21-year-old Keith.

While speaking to Guinness World Records, Julie said, “Bobby was sitting on the couch, and friends and family started texting and calling about a story they saw about a 21-year-old dog getting the record,”

“When I saw TobyKeith’s story all over the news, I applied.”

The family was originally planning to adopt a dog from a larger breed. However, they went for a mini pup as she kept on barking at Bobby and following him from her enclosure. It was what they called "an instant love." They adopted the pocket-sized pup and named her Pebbles, clueless that she would make a world record someday.

Pebbles is a calm and loving dog with occasional crankiness after being woken up. She delights in attention, scratches, and snuggles. She listens to country music while sleeping and enjoys playing with Bobby under the palm tree in their backyard.

Pebbles also had a "husband" named Rocky, another Toy Fox Terrier, who passed away when he was 16-year-old in 2017.

While speaking about taking care of your pooch, Julie said, "Treat them like family because they are. Give them a happy positive environment as much as possible, good clean food, and proper healthcare."