Unless you've been living under a rock, you'd know who 'Mini Mufflerman' or 'Baby Kejriwal' is.

Yes, we're talking of the adorable cute little kid, Aavyan Tomar, who has become an internet sensation ever since he made his first appearance at an AAP rally on counting day in Delhi.

Dressed wearing a Gandhi topi with AAP logo, a painted-on moustache, a maroon pullover and Kejriwal's signature muffler, this kid was the centre of attention all through the day.

The little munchkin became famous instantly and was officially invited to Arvind Kejriwal's oath-taking ceremony on 16th February.

And as expected, he stole the show here too. From MLAs to regular people, everyone wanted to click a picture with the cutie pie.

AAP MLAs & MPs lined up for selfies with 'Junior Kejriwal' aka 'Baby mufflerman' at @ArvindKejriwal's oath.



This 30 second glimpse features @raghav_chadha, @attorneybharti & @BhagwantMann.



Full 7 minute footage of what Kejriwal Jr did on my YouTube👉https://t.co/sgoJZSYODg pic.twitter.com/BUHbm7lXJE — Saahil Murli Menghani (@saahilmenghani) February 16, 2020

This might be his first red carpet appearance, but he completely nailed it.

The Internet is flooded with the images of the little kid just being his own self. Look at this naughty child who's surely up to some mischief.

Full of energy and excitement, he was the centre of attention, even at the swearing-in ceremony. All eyes on him suggest everyone just wanted a glimpse of him.

It is just impossible to not notice someone as adorable as him, even in the crowd.

The elections might be over, even the results are out and the new government has been sworn in, but the incredible sight of 'mini mufflerman' is still making us go cray.