Ever since the latest chatbots have been released, people have been asking these AI models multiple questions. While some of the answers are downright hilarious, some are actually profound. A user asked GPT-4 how can humans get along and the answer is surprisingly intense.

Taking to Twitter a user who goes by the name YourPOP shared what GPT-4 had to say when he asked how can humans get along. “In other news, I just subscribed to Chat GPT PLUS to give GPT-4 a try. The first question I asked was || How can we as humans all just get along? Praying for humanity,” he tweeted.

In other news, I just subscribed to Chat GPT PLUS to give GPT-4 a try. The first question I asked was || How can we as humans all just get along?



Praying for humanity ❤️ pic.twitter.com/grUzzslVrP — YourPOP (@Yourpop8) March 16, 2023

What GPT-4 replied is something that you have to see. The AI bot said,

As an AI language model, I can offer some general thoughts on how humans can strive to get along with one another. One of the most important things we can do to get along with others is to cultivate empathy and understanding. This means taking the time to listen to others’ perspectives, recognizing their experiences and emotions, and striving to see the world from their point of view. We can also work to be more accepting and tolerant of differences, recognizing that diversity is a strength and that everyone has something valuable to contribute.

The tweet has been viewed over 8K times and here’s what people had to say.

GPT-4 is the latest and most advanced version of ChatGPT. The new version was released three days ago.

Can’t argue with this answer, can we?