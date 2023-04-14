Among the billionaires who make good use of social media, Anand Mahindra tops the list. The Chairman of Mahindra Group tweets to inspire, commending real-life heroes, sharing their stories, and even occasionally gifting people houses, setting up their workstations and more.
Few days ago, a young entrepreneur Divya Gandotra Tandon asked the Business tycoon on Twitter about his advice to someone who’s just started out.
And Anand Mahindra had nothing but golden words of wisdom to share for budding entrepreneurs.
However, if you think about it, this applies to anyone who’s in their foundational years of career.
He also quoted American author, Leo Buscaglia, “The person who risks nothing, does nothing, has nothing, is nothing, and becomes nothing. He may avoid suffering and sorrow, but he simply cannot learn, feel, change, grow or love. Chained by his certitude, he is a slave; he has forfeited his freedom. Only the person who risks is truly free.”
To think of it, most of us are afraid of taking risks even when we know we should. Perhaps, the idea of comfort is too dear to us. Or, the fear of failure too dreadful.
His moving message has struck chords with people. Here’s what they’re saying on Twitter.
Here are 7 Times Anand Mahindra Helped Folks Achieve Their Dreams & Proved He’s More Than Just A Businessman