Among the billionaires who make good use of social media, Anand Mahindra tops the list. The Chairman of Mahindra Group tweets to inspire, commending real-life heroes, sharing their stories, and even occasionally gifting people houses, setting up their workstations and more.

Few days ago, a young entrepreneur Divya Gandotra Tandon asked the Business tycoon on Twitter about his advice to someone who’s just started out.

Hey @anandmahindra, I've been impressed by your leadership and vision for @MahindraRise. As a young entrepreneur myself, I'm curious – what advice would you give to someone just starting out? — Divya Gandotra Tandon (@divya_gandotra) April 9, 2023

And Anand Mahindra had nothing but golden words of wisdom to share for budding entrepreneurs.

1) No Pain, No Gain.

When I first started working out in a gym, the coach used to bark out this phrase to push me beyond my comfort zone. As an entrepreneur I think you should be naturally suspicious of success that comes too easy & too early. There's usually a pothole ahead. Be… https://t.co/9Uun8d5yDa — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 11, 2023

However, if you think about it, this applies to anyone who’s in their foundational years of career.

He also quoted American author, Leo Buscaglia, “ The person who risks nothing, does nothing, has nothing, is nothing, and becomes nothing. He may avoid suffering and sorrow, but he simply cannot learn, feel, change, grow or love. Chained by his certitude, he is a slave; he has forfeited his freedom. Only the person who risks is truly free.”

2) As you taste more success, your appetite for risk will reduce. So the best time to take calculated chances is early in your career. The one who risks nothing achieves nothing. Keep this quote in mind: "The person who risks nothing, does nothing, has nothing, is nothing, and… — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 11, 2023

To think of it, most of us are afraid of taking risks even when we know we should. Perhaps, the idea of comfort is too dear to us. Or, the fear of failure too dreadful.

His moving message has struck chords with people. Here’s what they’re saying on Twitter.

verrry true, EASY SUCCESS,EASY FALL😊 https://t.co/j6CID6fFqG — Dr Shanthi Varatharajan (@ShanthiVaratha2) April 13, 2023

The decision to take risks should be based on a careful assessment of the potential benefits and drawbacks of each option, as well as an understanding of one's personal risk tolerance.



While taking calculated risks can certainly lead to great rewards. — Amit Misra (@amit6060) April 11, 2023

1."There is no shortcut to hard work".

There is only one thing either work or no work.Nothing like smart work and hard work.

2.Never stop and give time some time. https://t.co/OxS3EW2SXZ — Rajendra Tripathy (@Rajendra_7555) April 11, 2023

If we are too afraid to take risks, we may never experience the thrill of success or the lessons of failure. In order to achieve great things, we must be willing to step out of our comfort zones and take chances. https://t.co/tEXnaNsa3o — Amarjeet Kumar (@kumar_Amarjeet_) April 11, 2023

Every successful person in their life has to take risks, these should be calculated and decisions taken with the long term in mind. Agree, risk nothing … Achieve nothing — Rohit Joshi (@rojoshi75) April 11, 2023

Great advise sir



To sum up



Hardwork



Risk — LogicsbyKDB (@logicsbyKdbhau) April 11, 2023

Best quote shared by Mr Anand Mahindra Sir. https://t.co/kAVtywt48P — Amit Kauri (@AmitKauri) April 12, 2023

The biggest risk is not taking any risk !! https://t.co/JU6ONXnPie — Pratham Investments (@planmymoney_in) April 12, 2023

