As the wild bushfires continue to wreck havoc in the vast territories of Australia, its catastrophic impact on wildlife has inspired many artists from different walks of life to express their grief and solidarity through art. 

Source: www.aljazeera.com

Various artists made comics and illustrations to create awareness and to urge people to help fight the devastating wildfire crisis that has killed over a million animals, claimed the lives of 28 people and destroyed over 2,500 homes.

Source: www.theatlantic.com

Take a look at the beautiful artworks created by artists to raise funds for the bushfire crisis. 

https://www.savethekoala.com/donate For the last few months, Australia has had one of the worst bush fire epidemics spreading across more than 1.5 million acres. Over half a billion animals have died and koalas are now functionally extinct. It would help out significantly to the Australian community to donate so much as just $2 to help save the continent

