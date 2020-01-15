Various artists made comics and illustrations to create awareness and to urge people to help fight the devastating wildfire crisis that has killed over a million animals, claimed the lives of 28 people and destroyed over 2,500 homes.
Take a look at the beautiful artworks created by artists to raise funds for the bushfire crisis.
We have some EXCITING THINGS PLANNED!!! I’m raising funds for the Australian Bushfires and am selling stickers for $5!! If you want to help and get a DOPE sticker message me! I’m also selling the original painting to the highest bidder so let’s MAKE. THIS. HAPPEN! #australia #wwf #bushfiresaustralia #koala #watercolor
https://www.savethekoala.com/donate For the last few months, Australia has had one of the worst bush fire epidemics spreading across more than 1.5 million acres. Over half a billion animals have died and koalas are now functionally extinct. It would help out significantly to the Australian community to donate so much as just $2 to help save the continent