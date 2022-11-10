Sometimes, Twitter feels like a battlefield where two conflicted parties exchange bitter words — instead of arrows — and fight amongst each other. Although there’s no winner or loser in the Twitterverse, the beef keeps escalating. In today’s share of feuds, our opposing parties are students from Ashoka University & OP Jindal University, who’re always at odds with each other. There are also hundreds of neutrals who are annoyed with the entire exchange.

Apparently, people are comparing both universities to decide which one’s better. A Twitter user had once shared her experience as a meritorious student scoring 98.9 on the LSAT exam when Jindal offered her admission for free. That tweet became a private meme among students for some time. In the face of the present feud, it has resurfaced once again. Another user has begged people to not compare Ashoka University with OP Jindal, which seems to have triggered the discourse.

Twitter | @yoongienthusias

i am begging u pls do NOT club ashoka will jindal jindal isn’t ashoka jindal could never be ashoka we simply are not jindal JUST NO — u (@folkl0rewh0re) November 9, 2022

Here’s how people supporting either of the two universities are reacting.

I don’t know much about the Ashoka vs Jindal controversy but all i know is that two cousins from my papa’s side did MBA from jindal and got pretty good jobs whereas my elder cousin from mumma’s side got 99.5% in ashoka and pursuing her phd from university of(1) — riri (@ayoshutupriri) November 10, 2022

"i am begging u pls do NOT club ashoka will jindal jindal isn’t ashoka jindal could never be ashoka we simply are not jindal JUST NO" https://t.co/RTGkJf9DvL pic.twitter.com/p3yO0ie5XQ — schrödie (@schrodie_twts) November 9, 2022

Why do people go to jindal and then Ashoka for another degree or come to jindal for a degree from Ashoka or study at either and come back teach here!!!??? Leave sonipat???? Or not you do u — u (@vincentsadgogh) August 27, 2022

That is what an Ashoka Jindal person would say https://t.co/aqCUGY8ggD — Vinayak (@BingoBongo03) November 9, 2022

I agree, Jindal has probably thrown less profs under the bus as compared to Ashoka https://t.co/AhSnGzltrw — not_my_scene (@notmyscene_) November 10, 2022

Don't Ashoka people also never have the word "participated" in their resumes? https://t.co/HBF3yz2N87 — How can you swallow so much angst. (@DioroBrando) November 9, 2022

Amidst the perpetual rivalry between the students from the two universities, several others are dissing the entire discourse. Both Ashoka & OP Jindal have a high fee structure, failing to accommodate students from not-so-privileged backgrounds. Hence, by default, most students admitted to these universities are children born with a golden spoon.

People are calling this Ashoka vs OP Jindal rivalry frivolous since the two universities often get viewed as rich-only suburbs. Here’s how Twitter users against this entire discourse are reacting.

ashoka jindal discourse is so funny because shouldn’t all of you be worrying about more important things like employment after your fancy uni degrees — 🧢 day ! (@normaIperosn) November 9, 2022

Ashoka and Jindal students fight like they are from Harvard or Oxford kinda University. Bro I'm in tears 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/qyJ0CjfjlA — Priy?nshu (@WittyShittyLife) November 9, 2022

Ashoka wanted to differentiate itself from Jindal and now everyone is dunking on both schools because of how expensive they are — tan 🇵🇸 (@govtissuedclown) November 10, 2022

Both are elite institutions with an intense concentration of social capital. I would always be thankful for my undergrad experience but private education in India is always based on privileged access. And none of these institutions have affirmative action,,, https://t.co/B4LjGlHQb2 — prerna (@frythefascists) November 10, 2022

I have far more respect for people from amity than ashoka and jindal — blank (@saumkayyyy) November 10, 2022

Jindal a kind of college with jacuzzi and same with Ashoka. Luxury colleges for rich stupid kids — Sakshi (@femtoscape) November 10, 2022

Ashoka Jindal etc are all neoliberal fortresses of privilege on subsidised land surrounded by farmland thats been sold at a pittance to industries or will be decimated by corporate agriculture, literally Dems vs Republicans here bro you’re both the same bas aesthetics alag hai. — utsa & prabhat patnaik fan club (@UP16stanaccount) November 9, 2022

It's hilarious people comparing fees of ashoka and jindal. What if I told you that I got paid to do my masters? — cutest_munda's ultimate fangirl 💕 (@thirsty_god) November 10, 2022

I thought everyone was on board that Ashoka and Jindal were parking lot for rich parents to park the kids who couldn't get into Government colleges. — Shourya (Lenin's Version) (@sureyaar) November 10, 2022

Want to laugh at my brothers and sisters in Sonepat beefing over studying at Ashoka or Jindal but won't, they suffer enough already living in Sonepat — vedaarth (not parody totally legit) (@vedaarth) November 10, 2022

its giving fictitious harvard yale rivalry but sonipat core https://t.co/khvodVOzG6 — from eden (@LanaDilLeGayi) November 9, 2022

Affordable sure, for people who have generational wealth.

Also studying abroad definitely gives better returns than studying at ashoka/jindal/blah blah. — 🐡 (@ambarsarimacchi) November 10, 2022