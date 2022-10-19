Once again, this is the time of year when businesses show their appreciation for their staff by giving out dry fruit hampers, a Diwali bonus, or both, depending on how fortunate you are.

The generosity shown by a Tamil Nadu-based businessman to his staff will make you despise those gift baskets even more (because we all already hate them).

The owner of a jewellry store in Chennai, Jayanthi Lal, is said to have spent ₹1.2 crore on Diwali presents for his staff. Instead of offering a dry fruit box as a Diwali present, the owner of Challani Jewellery gave his employees cars and bikes instead.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu | A jewellery shop owner gifted cars and bikes to his staff as Diwali gifts



They have worked with me through all ups and downs. This is to encourage their work. We are giving cars to 10 people and bikes to 20: Jayanthi Lal, owner of the jewellery shop (16.10) pic.twitter.com/xwUI0sgNRn — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2022

During an interview with ANI, Jayanthi Lal said that his staff had been there for him through all of his ups and downs.

They are not just staff, but my family. So, I wanted to treat them like my family by giving them such surprises. I am very happy wholeheartedly after this. Every owner should respect their staff and colleagues by giving them gifts. Jayanthi Lal

He thanked the workers for their unwavering support, and the internet applauded his show of gratitude to them.

Funny enough, Jayanthi Lal’s acts made online users think of the Jethalal Gada character from the famous sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The owner of Gada Electronics, Jethalal Gada, played by Dilip Joshi, is adamant about not raising the pay of his staff.

In the past, Jayanthi Lal Chayanthi gave his staff and colleagues eight cars and 18 bikes. As for Diwali, it will be celebrated on Monday, October 24, this year.