Time and again, I find myself helpless in coming here with a reminder that casteism is not dead cos many people out there think otherwise. But one thing I never imagined casteist people doing is bringing it into cricket since that sport is one of the few things that unites us all, keeping all ridiculous segregations aside. But guess what? There’s no new low when it comes to the casteist community.

Apparently, a Twitter user (@maheshperi) has shared a screenshot of the world’s most ridiculous exchange over Twitter, and it left me (as well as many other people) awestruck. It was a discussion about how a team captain with an inter-caste marriage can never ensure victory in any tournament.

This is a disease. Rohit Sharma should win the WC if only to prove these idiots wrong… pic.twitter.com/GQ0DXuPW6M — Maheshwer Peri (@maheshperi) November 3, 2022

So Rohit Sharma can’t lead the team cos he did what they call an ‘ICM,’ an INTER-CASTE MARRIAGE. Imagine the horror!

For the unversed, Anuloma is a union of a high-caste man with a lower-caste man. And Pratiloma is when a higher-birth woman weds a man of a lower birth. Basis this peculiar Twitter discussion, both types of unions are unacceptable, but Pratiloma (which Virat Kohli did by marrying Anushka Sharma) is much worse.

PS – No, I didn’t know this information before, I Googled it to make sense of what they’re saying. It’s still supremely idiotic.

Here’s how Twitter called this stupidity out.

Genuinely don't understand how do people still have this concept of upper/lower castes while standing in 2022. Being a good wife/husband is all it matters… https://t.co/fQNdhSPTd2 — Ayush (@abasu0819) November 4, 2022

Anushka Sharma keeps offending incels.

Anushka Sharma, an upper caste brahmin has offended Brahmins of India by marrying Virat Kohli. https://t.co/goIHpkgD3j — ஃ🔺ழ (@KarikaalanX) November 4, 2022

Next time they tell you caste doesn't exist in India https://t.co/94XlT7NuqS — kusanali will come home (@datsbsAMG) November 3, 2022

what a regressive country there's no hope lol https://t.co/PaUU9ObNXk — nivi 🪩 (@starkhive) November 3, 2022

Even if India wins… they will claim it is because of a "SHARMA" — Sagayaraj ♥️🖤 (@sagaya1984) November 3, 2022

I had to Google for this rubbish. Also didn't know that ICM was an abbreviation that whatsapp uncles use. — Rohan Cornelio (@RohanCornelio) November 3, 2022

These people are mentally sick. They need treatment asap. — Anup Mankar (@anupmankar) November 3, 2022

Real anti-nationals are these casteist people. https://t.co/Tj28fyN8t4 — Parwati Singh (@Parwati40003848) November 3, 2022

The reason why Indians need back breaking jobs so that they won't get time to think rubbish like this. — Bandhua Majdoor (@iamSKC10) November 4, 2022

Rohit winning WC won't do a thing for this mentality. This stupidity (superiority complex) is generational. — Yo Homie (@Tweet_ThatIsnt) November 3, 2022

