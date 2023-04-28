The struggle to draft a perfect CV is real. It’s a task to project all your achievements and experiences in one to two pages and ensure it impresses prospective employers. But somebody on Reddit has found the perfect hack for building a good Resume. Wanna know how?

Through ChatGPT.

Redditor u/Neither_Tomorrow took to the r/ChatGPT community on Reddit and detailed how the AI chatbot architectured the perfect CV for them. They asked the AI chatbot to make their application stand out. As a result, the individual now has an ‘extremely high response rate’ from the interviewers, even from the job at a level they could never have imagined. In fact, they’ve also received feedback from the interviewers stating their application was ‘outstanding.’

Apparently, they give their CV and job description/requirements and ask ChatGPT to tailor their resume according to the applied roles. In the thread, they wrote, “I ask it to provide outstanding answers to any question it asks, using my CV/experience to generate examples of how I have met the specification with examples.”

Take a look:

While the interviewer response rate got significantly boosted, the Redditor acknowledged, “Shame I am terrible at interview!”

A few months into existence, ChatGPT is already taking over our lives. There’s no denying all of this is a great help. Nevertheless, this pace is scary.

Intrigued with the thread; here’s how Redditors reacted.

What do you think about this?