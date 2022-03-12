50-year-old Raji Ashok made waves by offering rides to females and the elderly at zero cost. Not only does she openly challenge the patriarchal norms of gender identity, but she also teaches us an important lesson in goodwill and empathy. 

Source: ANI

In a statement to ANI, the IRL superhero revealed, "I'm driving an auto for the last 23 years; offer free rides to girl students, and to elderly & women after 10 pm; also offer free rides to hospital in case of emergency."

Twitter users were left awe-struck by her good-hearted spirit and showered her with support:

At a time, when not a lot of people are looking out for women and seniors, Ashok's generosity comes as a beacon of hope towards a kinder, brighter future. 