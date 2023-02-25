Those of us who’ve ever participated in organizing college fests and events know how hectic the entire deal can be. From finding collaborators and sponsors to inviting guests, it’s one hell of a ride. And in that process, goof-ups are pretty common. Comedian Sahil Shah recently became a witness to one such error when a college mailed an invite to him with the wrong name.
Amused, he replied back with what he believed was a witty response. He shared the screenshots of the discourse on Twitter.
But Twitter is divided. While many find his response is way too rude, others laughed at the humour. Take a look.
While the team replied to his email with a witty response, the incorrect email could have been ignored. His joke did come across as very insensitive and offensive.
