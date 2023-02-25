Those of us who’ve ever participated in organizing college fests and events know how hectic the entire deal can be. From finding collaborators and sponsors to inviting guests, it’s one hell of a ride. And in that process, goof-ups are pretty common. Comedian Sahil Shah recently became a witness to one such error when a college mailed an invite to him with the wrong name.

Amused, he replied back with what he believed was a witty response. He shared the screenshots of the discourse on Twitter.

I'm NEVER being invited by this college festival again. pic.twitter.com/n4Uaoz7WKZ — Sahil Shah 🇮🇳 (@SahilBulla) February 22, 2023

But Twitter is divided. While many find his response is way too rude, others laughed at the humour. Take a look.

Bolo Zubaan Kesari 🤣🤣🤣 — Srinivasan Sridharan (@srin_srid0610) February 22, 2023

nothing, just a grown-ass man behaving like a juvenile. so, what's new? https://t.co/VmHODYwC8P — Barbie🫦 (@desixbarbie) February 25, 2023

The fact that Sahil has a lucrative career in comedy gives me some amount of hope for my own future lmao https://t.co/DQwlEdc5Sb — swapnil (@swapzer0) February 24, 2023

That response was sent with great PAANache. — Akhil Kakkar (@akhilkakkar) February 23, 2023

How tf did this man reply all that in 7 minutes? Did he have the template ready or is this some contrived set up? The letter would've been funny if the original email was actually disrespectful. https://t.co/Uk9n7A7CpY — Ida (@skychildreninc) February 25, 2023

i'm not a super self-confident person but i genuinely believe my off-hand tweets are funnier than india's entire stand-up comedy circuit combined https://t.co/PhivkRoNBH — maya hawke supreme delight (@raulapaya) February 24, 2023

Years ago in my first ever corporate job I wrote to the CEO of the company and got his name wrong . He kindly pointed it out and said “Don’t worry about it, still happens to me after all these years of working”. Just saying , the kind of person you are, is all about choice https://t.co/KmXt3wagv6 — Manasi (@HangryPixie_) February 24, 2023

While the team replied to his email with a witty response, the incorrect email could have been ignored. His joke did come across as very insensitive and offensive.