On January 30, 2020, India recorded its first case of Covid-19 in Kerala. Since then, India has recorded a total of 18,970 cases, of which 3,290 have recovered and 601 have, unfortunately, succumbed to the virus.

With 4,666 cases, Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of positive cases. Additionally, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and UP saw a considerable increase in the cases in the past few days.

But, at the same time, Goa and Manipur became the first two Indian states to be Covid-19 free.

A moment of satisfaction and relief for Goa as the last active Covid-19 case tests negative. Team of Doctors and entire support staff deserves applause for their relentless effort. No new positive case in Goa after 3rd April 2020.#GoaFightsCOVID19 @narendramodi — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) April 19, 2020

I am glad to share that Manipur is now Corona free.Both patients hv fully recovered and have tested negative.There are no fresh cases of the virus in the state.This has been possible because of cooperation of public &medical staff and strict enforcement of lockdown @PMOIndia — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) April 19, 2020

As per reports, the case-doubling rate i.e. the rate at which the cases are doubling has also slowed down to 7.5 days. Earlier it was 3.4 days.

However, the government is still struggling to provide adequate compensation and protection to daily wage earners and migrant workers.

There also continues to be a shortage of protective equipment for frontline workers, doctors, and nurses. Instances of discrimination and abuse against healthcare workers and doctors have also come up.

Currently, India is on a nationwide lockdown till May 3.