After two Indians have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus in New Delhi and Telangana in India the total number of confirmed cases has risen to 28. Right now, the government says both the patients are stable and they are being closely monitored.

Just a few weeks ago, the first coronavirus case in India was reported in Kerala. The virus has claimed more than 3,000 lives and affected over 90,000 people across 70 countries.

While medical authorities, around the world, are trying their best to bring the situation under control, we still don't have any vaccine or antibiotics available in the market.

However, there are some precautionary measures that you can follow to keep yourself and your loved ones safe and healthy.

But first, lets take you through some symptoms that you should be aware of:

- running nose

- headache cough

- sore throat

- fever



This virus causes pneumonia so elderly people and people with weakened immune systems need to be more cautious as they are at a higher risk of being affected. Many people who've lost their lives were already in poor health so, keep this in mind.

- a general feeling of being unwell

Now that you know the symptoms you should also be aware of some precautionary measures in order to prevent yourself:

- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

- Wash your hands often with soap and water and for at least 20 seconds. (In fact, WHO has also released a detailed step-by-step guide on how we must wash our hands properly.)

- If you are ill, stay home and avoid crowds and contact with others.

- Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.

- Disinfect the objects and surfaces you touch.



NDTV has also listed a few things that must be avoided at all cost. Take a look.

While there is no specific treatment for this virus, doctors can prescribe medication to ease the symptoms. According to CDC , here are a few things you can do to ease the symptoms:

- Use a room humidifier or a hot shower to help with a sore throat or a cough

- Drink plenty of fluids

- Get rest and sleep as much as possible





According to NDTV , the Union Health Ministry has also issued an advisory asking Indians to refrain from traveling to China, Iran, South Korea and Italy.

They have also asked Indian citizens to avoid traveling to other affected countries.

Please don't panic. Stay alert and spread the word.