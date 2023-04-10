Trigger Warning: The article contains content that can be triggering for people. Viewers’ discretion is advised.

A deeply shocking and disturbing clip of spiritual leader Dalai Lama kissing a young boy on the lips and asking him to suck his tongue is drawing criticism worldwide. The video, now viral online, has irked social media users, who are furious with the Tibetan leader’s actions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reportedly, the incident occurred in late February at the Dalai Lama’s temple in Dharamshala. Over 100 students who had finished a skills training programme from the M3M Foundation attended the interaction.

The young boy approached the Tibetan leader and asked him for a hug.

In the controversial viral video, Dalai Lama is seen holding the minor boy’s hands and kissing him as everyone ‘applauses.’ Then, he touches his forehead with the boy’s. Later, he sticks out his tongue and asks him to suck it while bringing his face near him.

ADVERTISEMENT With the immense backlash the video is drawing, the Tibetan leader has now issued a public apology for his actions. It reads, “His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras.”

Disturbed and triggered by the incident, people are criticising Dalai Lama for his behaviour and calling out the hollow apology. Here’s what Twitter users are saying.

Nothing in that video was innocent or playful. https://t.co/YNKtA6z57j — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) April 10, 2023

The video shows you grooming a child into thinking it’s ok to suck on a grown man’s tongue if they’re in a position of power.



No excuses. https://t.co/BKZVO24qc8 https://t.co/UzVIJGpHwp — Drea Humphrey – Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 10, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT The video is disgusting!!

He asked the young boy to suck your tongue!!!!!!

It wasn’t playful at all

Mortals can never be God! https://t.co/Jvojlc4Uhv — Anugya Singh (@anugya24) April 10, 2023

How are you meant to stop being addicted to an app where the actual Dalai Lama has posted a notes app apology for licking a child's face — Martin (@MarxtinM) April 10, 2023

that dalai lama video proves yet again why old men whose brains are deteriorating because of age need to retire early and hand over their responsibilities to younger folk.



doesn't matter if you are a politician or a religious leader, learn to let go & ride off into the sunset. — meghnad 🔗 (@Memeghnad) April 10, 2023

I understand sticking out the tongue might be part of a Tibetan greeting, but this is asking a child to s u c k it. Very different, and very inappropriate. https://t.co/WZAtfcQmwY — Sabrina Smolders 🦋🌹 (@SabrinaSmolders) April 10, 2023

What he did was sexual assault of a minor he should be charged and imprisoned. Sick old man — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 10, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT He didn't ask him for a HUG. He tried to make him suck his tongue. You really think people are this stupid and don't understand what was REALLY GOING ON? — Chris Sky🧱 (@chrissaccoccia1) April 10, 2023

The boy asked a hug. You asked the boy to suck your tounge. We all heard that. Why is it missing in your 'apology'.



And asking a boy to suck your tounge isnt 'playful' as you have written.



Do you the pain of how that small boy would be thinking about this ? — Rejimon Kuttappan (@rejitweets) April 10, 2023

The boy asked for a hug so you asked the boy if he wants to "suck his tongue". And this is your idea of an apology? You think asking a child to suck your tongue is "playful"? Or "innocent"?



Religious/spiritual leaders get away with so much bullsh*t — Abhimanyu Bose (@bose_abhimanyu) April 10, 2023

We must safeguard the well-being of children globally. Your actions depicted in the video lack all semblance of innocence & demand vehement condemnation. Your wanton, depraved & manifestly villanious behaviour necessitates that you be held completely responsible for your actions https://t.co/6eXSWg38xm — Tebogo Ditshego (@TebogoDitshego) April 10, 2023

saving this tweet as DalaiLama.pdf https://t.co/Z1OLdQvq95 — Kaajukatla (@kaajukatla) April 10, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Apparently, sticking out the tongue can be a sign of greeting or a mark of respect in Tibetan culture. However, asking a minor boy to suck your tongue is VERY disturbing and reprehensible behaviour.

In 2019, Dalai Lama was criticised for his sexist comment. He had said his female successor must be more attractive.