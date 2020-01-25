Delhi's Shaheen Bagh has emerged as one of the most prominent examples of peaceful protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act in India.
#ShaheenBagh yeh barish bhi iss Aag ko na bhuja sakin 🤗 more power to you #ShaheenBaghProtest . #InqilabZindabad pic.twitter.com/XhN8AWCbvz— MEHFIL-E-JAMIA (@JamiaMehfil) January 7, 2020
Women at #ShaheenBagh continue to protest amid heavy rain as well.— Tarique Anwer (@tanwer_m) January 8, 2020
Hats off to their spirit!#CAA_NRC_Protests pic.twitter.com/r0vnz2F1y6
Various celebrities and journalists have also visited Shaheen Bagh to understand the protestors' point of view and throw light on the women-led protest, which despite the bitter winters, has been going on for more than a month now.
Raavan emerges!@BhimArmyChief is here at Shaheen Bagh.— Shaheen Bagh Official (@Shaheenbaghoff1) January 22, 2020
The atmosphere is electrifying!
Inquilab aaega!
Jai Bhim!#raavan #ShaheenBaghProtest#ShaheenBagh pic.twitter.com/M0vAjoO9d4
Recently, journalist Deepak Chaurasia also visited the area. However, as he tried to report on the protest, he was forcibly stopped by some people gathered on the site, and he shared about the same on Twitter. An FIR has also been filed on the basis of his complaint.
सुन रहे हैं कि संविधान ख़तरे में है, सुन रहे हैं कि लड़ाई प्रजातंत्र को बचाने की है! जब मैं शाहीन बाग की उसी आवाज़ को देश को दिखाने पहुँचा तो वहाँ मॉब लिंचिंग से कम कुछ नहीं मिला! #CAAProtests #ShaheenBagh pic.twitter.com/EhJxfWviTp— Deepak Chaurasia (@DChaurasia2312) January 24, 2020
An FIR has been filed on complaint of Journalist Deepak Chaurasia, after he was allegedly manhandled and roughed up by some miscreants at Shaheen Bagh, today. Demonstrations have been ongoing in the area since December 15 last year.— ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2020
Through its Twitter account, Shaheen Bagh also released an official statement about the incident:
Here is our statement on the unfortunate events that transpired today.— Shaheen Bagh Official (@Shaheenbaghoff1) January 24, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you. pic.twitter.com/TKLaydenrs
Consequently, Twitterati reacted to the incident with some people condemning the attack, while others justified it:
This attack on a journalist who was there to do his job is simply unacceptable. This only hurts the genuine protests at Shaheen Bagh. https://t.co/RRY3w6S7fA— Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) January 24, 2020
Agree. A lot of introspection and soul searching called for by the media - and what has compromised its credibility and role, if any, in allowing the narrative to be distorted and lopsided. #ShaheenBagh #DeepakChaurasia @IndiaSpeaksPR— GhoseSpot (@SandipGhose) January 24, 2020
Dear #ShaheenBagh "Be the change you want to see "you can't bring change by becoming or behaving like them. Thanks— ravi (@rawatspeaking) January 25, 2020
Deepak Chaurasia was attacked at #ShaheenBagh I see many 'liberals' subtly justifying it. Imagine if this was Ravish. This is the power of left liberal ecosystem which is still so strong.— Rahul Sharma (@Biorahul) January 25, 2020
There's always a perfect things to do, that couldn't be pushing and shoving Deepak C when he came to Shaheen Bagh, but take a moment to realise what these guys are doing in the name of journalism! They are piling a massive logwood of hate which is used to burn a community.— Zoya Rasul (@zoyarasul) January 25, 2020
Deepak Was Asked to Go Away From Shaheenbagh but he didn't.— Sarcastic_HumaN (@Delhi_Sarcasm) January 25, 2020
When He Started his reporting , People forcefully pushed him aside and closed his Camera, and after that he was escorted from that place
Chaurasia terming this as Moblynching, justifies heckling of him .#Deepak
#DeepakChaurasia No excuse for what happened with Deepak Chaurasiya at Shaheen Bagh,— Faiz (@mdfaizu) January 25, 2020
We may disagree with him and his biased journalism but we can’t behave like a Sanghi... pic.twitter.com/SqPMZsNPf9
Heckling of Deepak Chaurasia by some people in Shaheen Bagh is absolutely wrong. It doesn’t matter what Deepak Chaurasia Standa for - What’s more important is what the people of Shaheen Bagh Stands for. And it certainly is not for such boorish behaviour— Joy (@Joydas) January 24, 2020
Despite the on-going nationwide protests, the government has not agreed to roll back the Citizenship Amendment Act.