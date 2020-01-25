Delhi's Shaheen Bagh has emerged as one of the most prominent examples of peaceful protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act in India. 

Various celebrities and journalists have also visited Shaheen Bagh to understand the protestors' point of view and throw light on the women-led protest, which despite the bitter winters, has been going on for more than a month now. 

Recently, journalist Deepak Chaurasia also visited the area. However, as he tried to report on the protest, he was forcibly stopped by some people gathered on the site, and he shared about the same on Twitter. An FIR has also been filed on the basis of his complaint. 

Through its Twitter account, Shaheen Bagh also released an official statement about the incident: 

Consequently, Twitterati reacted to the incident with some people condemning the attack, while others justified it: 

Despite the on-going nationwide protests, the government has not agreed to roll back the Citizenship Amendment Act. 