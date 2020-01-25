Delhi's Shaheen Bagh has emerged as one of the most prominent examples of peaceful protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act in India.

Women at #ShaheenBagh continue to protest amid heavy rain as well.



Hats off to their spirit!#CAA_NRC_Protests pic.twitter.com/r0vnz2F1y6 — Tarique Anwer (@tanwer_m) January 8, 2020

Various celebrities and journalists have also visited Shaheen Bagh to understand the protestors' point of view and throw light on the women-led protest, which despite the bitter winters, has been going on for more than a month now.

Recently, journalist Deepak Chaurasia also visited the area. However, as he tried to report on the protest, he was forcibly stopped by some people gathered on the site, and he shared about the same on Twitter. An FIR has also been filed on the basis of his complaint.

An FIR has been filed on complaint of Journalist Deepak Chaurasia, after he was allegedly manhandled and roughed up by some miscreants at Shaheen Bagh, today. Demonstrations have been ongoing in the area since December 15 last year. — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2020

Through its Twitter account, Shaheen Bagh also released an official statement about the incident:

Here is our statement on the unfortunate events that transpired today.



Our thoughts and prayers are with you. pic.twitter.com/TKLaydenrs — Shaheen Bagh Official (@Shaheenbaghoff1) January 24, 2020

Consequently, Twitterati reacted to the incident with some people condemning the attack, while others justified it:

This attack on a journalist who was there to do his job is simply unacceptable. This only hurts the genuine protests at Shaheen Bagh. https://t.co/RRY3w6S7fA — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) January 24, 2020

Agree. A lot of introspection and soul searching called for by the media - and what has compromised its credibility and role, if any, in allowing the narrative to be distorted and lopsided. #ShaheenBagh #DeepakChaurasia @IndiaSpeaksPR — GhoseSpot (@SandipGhose) January 24, 2020

If you are a bootlicker of the ruling regime peddling hate against marginalised people, and increasing YOUR POWER at THEIR EXPENSE, don't expect to be treated as a journalist.



People of Shaheen Bagh didn't "attack" that loser, only told him to shut his hate machine. That's fair! — Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) January 25, 2020

Dear #ShaheenBagh "Be the change you want to see "you can't bring change by becoming or behaving like them. Thanks — ravi (@rawatspeaking) January 25, 2020

Deepak Chaurasia was attacked at #ShaheenBagh I see many 'liberals' subtly justifying it. Imagine if this was Ravish. This is the power of left liberal ecosystem which is still so strong. — Rahul Sharma (@Biorahul) January 25, 2020

Deepak Chaurasia has taken strong objection to being thrown out of Shaheen Bagh by protestors.



Deepak Chaurasia went there to defend a law that will throw out people from their own country.



Aur kitni irony chahiye? — PuNsTeR™ (offline) (@Pun_Starr) January 24, 2020

There's always a perfect things to do, that couldn't be pushing and shoving Deepak C when he came to Shaheen Bagh, but take a moment to realise what these guys are doing in the name of journalism! They are piling a massive logwood of hate which is used to burn a community. — Zoya Rasul (@zoyarasul) January 25, 2020

Deepak Was Asked to Go Away From Shaheenbagh but he didn't.

When He Started his reporting , People forcefully pushed him aside and closed his Camera, and after that he was escorted from that place



Chaurasia terming this as Moblynching, justifies heckling of him .#Deepak — Sarcastic_HumaN (@Delhi_Sarcasm) January 25, 2020

#DeepakChaurasia No excuse for what happened with Deepak Chaurasiya at Shaheen Bagh,

We may disagree with him and his biased journalism but we can’t behave like a Sanghi... pic.twitter.com/SqPMZsNPf9 — Faiz (@mdfaizu) January 25, 2020

Heckling of Deepak Chaurasia by some people in Shaheen Bagh is absolutely wrong. It doesn’t matter what Deepak Chaurasia Standa for - What’s more important is what the people of Shaheen Bagh Stands for. And it certainly is not for such boorish behaviour — Joy (@Joydas) January 24, 2020

Agree.

I don't like Deepak Chaurasia brand of journalism. But he has every right to practice it. Manhandling a journalist must be condemned.



Appeal to all protesters to please give full access to hostile journalists. You never know, it might change their heart! https://t.co/ltMtE3UhuV — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) January 25, 2020

Despite the on-going nationwide protests, the government has not agreed to roll back the Citizenship Amendment Act.