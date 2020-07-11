As per a report from Times of India, Delhi is the only one among the larger states and Union Territories to witness a decline in active Covid-19 cases over past few days.

On July 3, there were 26,304 active cases and the number dropped by 18%.

A look at the numbers on Delhi government's website tells that the active cases, which were 26148 on July 3.

Reduced to 21567 on July 9.

Meanwhile, this is the data from the 10th (yesterday).

2089 #COVID19 positive cases reported in Delhi today, 2468 recovered/discharged/migrated and 42 deaths also reported. The total number of positive cases in the national capital rises to 1,09,140 including 84,694 recovered/discharged/migrated and 3,300 deaths: Government of Delhi pic.twitter.com/ytFVUWDonx — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2020

Which is a massive sigh of relief, even as the total positive cases from the capital cross the 1-lakh-mark. Because it shows that if testing is done and precautions are taken, Delhi might be able flatten the curve.

The data also shows that the per-day recoveries increased considerably, going from 2617 on the 3rd to 4027 on the 9th.

What has helped the government in achieving this, is aggressive testing, increasing hospital beds and proper awareness drives.

Delhi govt's new 500-bed Covid Care Centre at CWG Village will serve the people of East Delhi. It is a modern, comfortable facility that will provide the best care to mild Corona patients. Inaugurated it today over V-C with Hon'ble LG Shri Anil Baijal. pic.twitter.com/LnyZAr1kwS — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 8, 2020

Earlier, the Arvind Kejriwal government had announced that oxygen will be provided to patients isolating at home.

It was also decided that every household in Delhi will be screened to reduce chances of the virus spreading further.

How Delhi Govt tackled Corona virus-



- Aggressively promoted 'Home isolation' policy.



- Only 38% beds occupied



- 15,000 beds ramped up



- 21,000 tests being conducted



- 58,974 oximeters distributed



- 2,750 oxygen concentrators purchased#DelhiDefeatingCorona — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) July 9, 2020

Here’s are the nos for last 5 days-



Active Cases⬇️



1- 27,007

2- 26,304

3- 26,148

4- 25,940

5- 25,038



Recover Rate⬆️



1- 66.80%

2- 68.35%

3- 69.30%

4- 70.22%

5- 71.73%



Testing Per Million⬆️



1- 29,037

2- 30,133

3- 31,405

4- 32,650

5- 33,868#DelhiDefeatingCorona — Aishwary Verma (@AishwaryVerma9) July 9, 2020

Apart from

- India's 1st Plazma Bank

- India's 1st App to show beds availability

- Highest testing in India



AK is only CM who's working from ground. Checking all facilities & preparations by himself, he is leaving no stone unturned to save lives.#KejriwalShowsHowItsDone pic.twitter.com/vglU0AVyOc — Daljeet singh (@Daljeet1001) July 11, 2020

#KejriwalShowsHowItsDone

Apart from politics

-1st plasma bank

-1st city having bed availability apk

- highest on testing



Delhi govt doing well !



Hopes Up!!#CoronaHaregaIndiaJeetega pic.twitter.com/lvelk3qCbY — Manik Malhotra 🇮🇳 (@malhotramanik28) July 11, 2020

Apart from Delhi, Haryana and Tamil Nadu also have the number of active cases increasing at a lower rate than the national average.

Let's hope that this trend continues and Delhi emerges as an example for other states.