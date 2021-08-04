The Delhi Police recently arrested a priest and three male employees of a crematorium near Delhi Cantonment area for allegedly raping and killing a 9-year-old Dalit girl.

The accused allegedly cremated the minor without her parents' consent at Old Nangal crematorium on Sunday, 1st August.

As per reports, the girl lived with her parents at village old Nangal in front of crematorium. The incident happened when she went to fetch cold water from the water cooler at the crematorium on Sunday evening. Just a few minutes later, the priest at the crematorium and two other men called her mother and showed her the dead body of the girl.

The accused allegedly told her that the girl got electrocuted while having water from the water cooler. They tried to convince her against making a call to the police by saying that the police will send her body for postmortem, where the doctors could steal her daughter's organs.

According to the statement given by the woman, the accused told her:

The best decision would be to cremate her daughter.

The girl's body was cremated without her mother's consent. Soon after, her parents and other villagers gathered outside the crematorium to protest.

The incident has led to widespread outrage on Twitter. Following which Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that justice will be served.

दिल्ली में 9 साल की मासूम के साथ हैवानियत के बाद हत्या बेहद शर्मनाक है। दिल्ली में कानून-व्यवस्था दुरुस्त किए जाने की ज़रुरत है। दोषियों को जल्द से जल्द फांसी की सज़ा मिलनी चाहिए।



कल पीड़ित परिवार से मिलने जा रहा हूं, न्याय की इस लड़ाई में परिवार की हर संभव मदद करेंगे। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 3, 2021

बच्ची के परिवार से मिला, उनका दर्द बांटा-



- परिवार को 10 लाख रुपए की आर्थिक सहायता देंगे



- मामले की मजिस्ट्रेट जांच होगी



- दोषियों को सजा दिलवाने के लिए बड़े वकील लगायेंगे



केंद्र सरकार दिल्ली में क़ानून व्यवस्था दुरुस्त करने के लिए कड़े कदम उठाए, हम पूरा सहयोग करेंगे — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 4, 2021

#JusticeForDelhiCanttGirl also started trending on Twitter.

This little girl was her friend

They use to play together

She too is 9 yrs old

That’s how little she was



In other societies little children are told imaginary monster stories, in our’s children have to face them, fight them & if lucky escape them.#JusticeForDelhiCanttGirl pic.twitter.com/H96XyGr1vU — Shivani Chopra (@ShivaniChopra_) August 4, 2021

A 9-year old girl Raped in Delhi.Why Kejriwal is silent ? Do we need such a helpless cm ? #JusticeForDelhiCanttGirl pic.twitter.com/MsgxjhovMm — Surbhi (@SurrbhiM) August 3, 2021

Remove security of all the political political people and give to each daughter of the country :- #JusticeForDelhiCanttGirl pic.twitter.com/qW7WLcMR7d — Yogita Bhayana योगिता भयाना (@yogitabhayana) August 3, 2021

Why mainstream media is silent on this ?#JusticeForDelhiCanttGirl — Sugrive Meena IRS (@MeenasSugrive) August 3, 2021

This is so true! Today, in our country, rapists are more protected and safe than their victims. #JusticeForDelhiCanttGirl https://t.co/p4pdObIhW4 — Sayema (@_sayema) August 4, 2021

We Want #JusticeForDelhiCanttGirl How Could Somebody Be So Evil 😡 A 9 Yr old! Like Really?? Where Is Humanity? This Is Beyond Pathetic! How Could Somebody See Innocent Kids In that Way

@DelhiPolice @DelhiPMC@BJP4Delhi @CPDelhi pls punish those devils 🙏

Waah Kejriwal Waah! pic.twitter.com/xIHfRCMuHK — Rehaan Sharma (@RehaanS777) August 2, 2021

We pledge to leave no stone unturned to get justice for the little girl. #JusticeForDelhiCanttGirl https://t.co/us1GwXp14j — Abhinandita Dayal Mathur (@abhinandita_m) August 2, 2021

The police have informed that the suspects including a 55-year-old priest and others have been taken into judicial custody and the investigation will be completed as soon as possible.

All relevant sections of IPC, POCSO, SC/ST Act will be used in the case. We've assured people that we'll complete investigation as soon as possible. I've appealed people to end agitation: Delhi Police Joint CP Jaspal Singh on protests over rape and murder of minor girl in Delhi pic.twitter.com/UXbtXoKgko — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2021

May justice prevail and the accused get the punishment they deserve for the henious crime.