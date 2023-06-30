Among various reasons why Delhi Metro has been in the news lately, today is altogether different and special (depending on which way you take it). So, apparently, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is now allowing people to carry alcohol across all lines. YES. But of course, there are certain terms and conditions.

Like you can only carry a maximum of two sealed bottles of liquor, and you CANNOT drink inside the Delhi Metro premises. It’s STRICTLY PROHIBITED.

“As per an earlier order, carrying of alcohol was banned in the Delhi Metro except on the Airport Express Line. However, subsequently, a committee comprising officials from CISF and DMRC has reviewed the list, and as per the revised list, two sealed bottles of alcohol per person is allowed to be carried on the Delhi Metro at par with the provisions on the Airport Express Line”, DMRC reportedly said in a statement.

However, if any individual is spotted behaving indecently under the influence of alcohol, “suitable action shall be taken under the relevant provisions of law.”

In response to a query on Twitter, DMRC acknowledged carrying two sealed bottles is allowed in Delhi Metro earlier today.

Hi. Yes 2 sealed bottles of alcohol is allowed in Delhi Metro. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) June 30, 2023

Naturally, this development has courted a range of reactions on social media. Some are truly happy with the decision, while others view it with a sense of foreboding.

All in all, here’s what people are saying on Twitter.

Finally a good effing logical decision.



Passenger traffic from and after Ghitorni is going to get real fun. https://t.co/DVeO0TwpPi — Mayukh Nair (@nairmayukh) June 30, 2023

Bookmarking so when I go i can show this https://t.co/9RlkQ5MlBT — trash (@trashgotsusgain) June 30, 2023

Wait what why didn't I know this earlier could've saved me tonnes of cab fares I've paid carrying alcohol from Gurgaon to Delhi for parties https://t.co/AYfjUatJXe — spar (@Sparsh97) June 30, 2023

As if the entertainment Delhi Metro provides everyday wasn't enough already. https://t.co/swMb7UCq0i — Darshan Pathak (@darshanpathak) June 30, 2023

Very bad decision by @OfficialDMRC as it would promote alcoholism. Checking seal of every bottle will either be bypassed or if checked properly would delay the frisking waiting time for passengers. @CISFHQrs https://t.co/2RWIXEUquF — 000 (@sonitsingh5) June 30, 2023

Ye friday hai to zyada josh me tweet kar diya shayqd — Anugrah (@anugrah306) June 30, 2023

this will absolutely lead to people drinking in metro premises regardless of the prohibition https://t.co/z8iH6LfcO6 — Purva (@dreamyyinn) June 30, 2023

Been craving for this day, been waiting for this day. 🥺 https://t.co/JAydqIiyZd — Harsh (@greasemonkiey) June 30, 2023

What do you think about this?