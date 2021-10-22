So if you are a history bug, do you know what was the first crime to be reported in your city?

Well, back in 1861, Delhi Police had registered its first-ever FIR under the Police Act. But what was the crime back then?

160 years ago, on October 18, Maeeuddin S/O Mohd Yaar Khan, of Katra Sheesh Mahal, registered an FIR for burglary of items worth 45 annas (about Rs 2.81 then) from his residence.

It was filed at the Subzi Mandi Police Station in North Delhi. The crime was stealing a hookah (smoking pipe), cooking vessels, and a kulfi (ice cream).

Take a look at this piece of history. It's so fascinating.

1861 record of first FIR filed by Delhi police.

The FIR is now a display piece at the Delhi Police museum. The North Delhi Police has framed it.

You know there were five police stations in Delhi in 1861, Mundka, Mehrauli, Kotwali, and Sadar Bazar, including Subzi Mandi.

There were many more complaints recorded during that like stealing 11 oranges, theft of pajamas, and more.

Indeed, history is just so special.