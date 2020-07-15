In a bid to win the battle against the coronavirus situation in the National capital, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has come forward, yet again, to offer a helping hand. 

The Delhi Sikh body has started a free ambulance service for COVID-19 patients. The DSGMC has arranged 12 ambulances and stationed them in various parts of Delhi for anyone who needs help. 

The free ambulance service was started on Guru Har Krishan Sahib Ji's Prakash Purab on Tuesday. Talking about this initiative, President Manjinder Singh Sirsa said:

We will provide more ambulances in the coming days. The 12 ambulances available now are equipped with all the facilities. It will remain available till we win the battle against COVID-19.

He further stated that anyone who needs the ambulance can contact the nearby gurudwaras. The ambulances will be available 24*7, free of cost and the drivers and ward boys will be wearing PPE kits.

People can avail the services by calling on the numbers they have provided. 

Twitter couldn't stop praising them for their help and their efforts. 

The Delhi Sikh body has been offering help ever since the first lockdown was announced, way back in March, and they have been working relentlessly at the forefront to help the needy and to serve the people

So far, there are over 18,600 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi. 

We can't thank them enough for their humanitarian gesture. Truly inspiring!