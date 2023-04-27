There’s no doubt that finding a decent flat for rent in our nation is nothing less than a pain in the neck. From having a legit interview with them to a strict no-parties rule, desi landlords often have some peculiar rules.

Bengaluru landlords have some strict conditions when it comes to renting a house. However, we witnessed how the narrative was reversed when a tenant ‘trashed’ the entire rented flat after vacating it.

In a post, a homeowner revealed how he rented his house to an ‘educated’ man, working at a multinational company. The bachelor paid the rent for some months and then disappeared. Later, he called back and wanted the security deposit back as he needed to vacate the place.

When the man was hesitant to return the flat properly, the landlord went ahead and visited the places and saw the entire place wrecked.

From liquor bottles all over and dirty mattresses on the floor to pigeons defecating since the windows were left open. The toilet as well as the kitchen also seemed to be festering.

An “educated” bachelor working in a “large MNC” did this in Bangalore.



Got these pics from Reddit. pic.twitter.com/LbYhEk9hx5 — Ravi Handa (@ravihanda) April 26, 2023

While several netizens were pissed, a bunch of others pointed out how not all bachelors are the same. Take a look here:

What if I tell you that in most cases this happens coz the landlord has already decided to deduct an exorbitant amount of money from the deposit. https://t.co/PArAdAYqaP pic.twitter.com/7wo8QESJc0 — holyforkingshirtballs 🏳️‍🌈 (@forkingheck1) April 27, 2023

I rented out my flat to a family. The person was working in court. They were family of 4 with pets. His wife always boast her links with local party. Mere flat ko aisa barbad kiya ke ek Baar ko Laga ke Main bech du but then I renovated and feelings aayi ke no point to sell. https://t.co/PToKaYZ7J8 — Raman (@Dhuandhaar) April 26, 2023

All this place needs is a clean up which is easily affordable with the interest your deposit must have earned or the one month rent that you deduct. https://t.co/B40p0mhpB0 — Anoop Sequeira (@Ultroop) April 26, 2023

Terrible — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) April 26, 2023

Deposit zapt kar liya jaye, deposit hota hi hai isliye — Amarabha Banerjee (@amarabha_) April 26, 2023

We really should not be generalising though. — Suds G (@SudsG5) April 26, 2023

Literally a 10k job to have this cleaned but people will act like this somehow justifies these parasites not returning deposits of several lakhs. https://t.co/BIYHqOA4iz — Gunjan (@buzzbaldin) April 27, 2023

10000000 bachelors maintain the house and take care of it. 1 doesn’t, and suddenly it’s justified to not rent out to bachelors? https://t.co/kHTzDtLaeS — Naimish Sanghvi (@ThatNaimish) April 26, 2023

Renting to Bachelors is always last option. https://t.co/0hP8g6lHjh — AD (@India_MH12) April 26, 2023

Bachelor or more, how can anyone live like this, wtf 🤢🤢🤢 https://t.co/K5HJZbCTS0 — Avishek Das (@avicisc) April 27, 2023

How difficult can it be to do a basic check while you vacate?