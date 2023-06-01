Imagine a life without cricket. A morbid and mechanical existence bereft of adrenaline and passion. Of course, not every Indian loves the sport, but ‘Cricket is a religion in India’ is not an airy fantasy.

Outlook India

Be it people from different communities uniting to root for India’s victory against Pakistan in a World Cup match or RCB fans perpetually dreaming about seeing the team lift that IPL trophy at least once in this lifetime, cricket is an emotion. It simply adds meaning to life, a temporary respite from the everyday pressures of work and responsibilities.

Twitter – 200_Mishra Nikhil (@200_mishra)

Turns out, a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur thinks watching IPL is a waste of time, despite the happiness it signifies for many of us. Tanay Pratap took to Twitter, stating how people waste 120 hours by watching IPL 4 hours a day and 30 days a month.

He said so as an argument for individuals who complain about not having enough time in a day to complete chores and watch IPL for hours at a stretch.

People often complain about not having enough time, yet they find themselves glued to the IPL for hours on end.



That's 4 hrs/day, 30 days/month – 120 hrs wasted.



Imagine the possibilities if those hours were spent learning a new skill.



Choose wisely how you invest your time. — Tanay Pratap (@tanaypratap) May 30, 2023

Naturally, the popular sentiment was against the tweet. What’s life without happiness? And if happiness means watching cricket? How is that a waste of time?

Here’s how people reacted:

People often complain about not having enough time, yet they find themselves twting all the time.

That's 4 min/twt, assuming 10 twts a day, 30 days/month-20 hrs wasted.

Imagine the possibilities if those hours were spent learning a new skill.Choose wisely how you invest your time https://t.co/oA4nTQ2qgh — Kali | ॐ (@yugaanikiokkadu) June 1, 2023

Haan bhai roz 8 hours ki sleep lene me bhi bahut time waste hota h (i.e 2920 hours in a year)

Imagine the possibilities if those hours were spent learning a new skill!! 😛 https://t.co/r3Fzz1e7Fu — Shubhi Mishra (@Shubhi_hi_hoon) May 31, 2023

Bro thinks this is linked in https://t.co/5h97mEXshs — AZLAN𖤐 (@hashtag_tamizh) May 31, 2023

People are watching the IPL in their leisure time. That’s not waste, that’s called having a life. Am sorry that you never got to have one as the only thing you know is to guilt trip people in order to sell your product! 🙂 https://t.co/wpGtGDgV1B — Suman Chakraborty aka Shinobi (@a_fresh_shinobi) May 31, 2023

Whats the point of learning skills that don't allow me to do things that I enjoy?



I still remember Dhoni hitting the Six on 2nd April 2011, I don't remember what I was learning on 3rd April.



What would I do with these skills if I have nothing to spend time on outside them? https://t.co/3IpLKyRzZW — Aman (@AmanHasNoName_2) May 31, 2023

There is a life beyond your laptop. Don't let these wanna-be influencers guilty you into having fun and interests. There is a life outside the grind too! https://t.co/lWTAYgSrme — Shubhank | shubh19.eth / shubhank.lens (@0xshubhank) May 30, 2023

Yes, stop relaxing, stop doing what you like, just do what these "influencers" say with their bizzare calculations.



Pehle stop eating in restaurants and invest that money in SIP. Now stop watching IPL and invest that time in a new skill.



Just live in a shell in your peak years,… https://t.co/zyOe51loq1 — Dhruv M (@cardenthu24) May 31, 2023

You wasted 10 minutes of your life writing this, instead you could've watched THALA CELEBRATING WINNING HIS 5TH IPL TROPHY VIDEOS https://t.co/jgOmmudgtW — Nachiket Acharya (@nachiket2613) May 31, 2023

Life to limited hai bhai jeene do sabko



this attitude makes people anxious whenever they try to enjoy their life doing something they love to do



games ho ya movie jo mann hai karo yaar kaahe ka load lena https://t.co/42s7ErIcCB — Romi (@EkKanpuriya) June 1, 2023

Let’s not hustle to an extent we’re deprived of meaningful memories.

BTW: “It Will Be Good To Come Back…”: Dhoni May Return To IPL Next Year & We’re Rooting For It