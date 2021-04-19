A total curfew has been imposed in Delhi by CM Arvind Kejriwal to tackle the steep rise in Covid-19 cases in the national capital.

The curfew will begin from tonight (19th April) at 10 PM till 5 AM next Monday (26th April).

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says, "...From 10 pm tonight to 5 am next Monday, a 6-day long lockdown is being imposed in Delhi." pic.twitter.com/2Lf4rkjhJL — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

So, here's everything you need to know about the curfew if you don't want to land in any trouble.

These are the following categories that have been exempted (valid ID/document is important):

- Government officials

- Judicial officers/Court staff

- Medical personnel

- Pregnant women/patient's with doctors prescription

- People who have to get tested or vaccinated

- Diplomatic staff

- Print media

- Students appearing for exams

Despite the curfew, there is no restriction of inter-state travel or transport of essential goods. No e-pass is required for these purposes.

Public transport like metro, buses, taxis and autos are allowed to function with limited seating capacity.

The movement of people working in essential services is allowed with an e-pass. This includes:

- Shops for food, pharmacies, newspaper distribution etc

- Banks, internet, telecom services

- Delivery of essential goods

- Petrol pumps

- Food delivery/takeaway

Apart from that, religious places will be open but, no visitors will be allowed.

Not more than 50 people are allowed at weddings and not more than 20 people are allowed at funerals.

Privated offices, educational institues, spas, gyms, salons and malls will remain closed.

Social gatherings have been prohibited.

People who are traveling by train or by air will be required to produce a valid ticket during curfew hours.

This decision has been taken to reduce the pressure on healthcare infrastructure and healthcare workers who are working hard to fight Covid-19.

Click here to read the complete order letter. To know how to apply for an e-pass, click here.