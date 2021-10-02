The only way to know about famous peronalities from the past is books and pictures. At times, a single photograph is enough to tell us about the people that make it.

Vintage photos are always interesting and more when we see unrelated famous people meeting each other. Here's a list of such meetings that we didn't realise once happened.

1. When Rabindranath Tagore met Albert Einstein.

The two met at Einstein's house in Caputh, Berlin on 14th July 1930 when Rabindranath Tagore visited him. It is believed that they had one of the most stimulating, intellectually riveting conversations in history, exploring the age-old friction between science and religion.

2. When Jawaharlal Nehru met Albert Einstein.

Apparently, the two met at the Princeton University in 1949.

3. When Albert Einstein met Charlie Chaplin.

Einstein met Charlie Chaplin during the premiere of the film CityLights in Los Angeles. Some reports suggest that Charlie Chaplin was the only person in Hollywood Albert Einstein ever wanted to meet.

4. When Lata Mangeshkar met Pakistani singer Noor Jehan.

1982 :: Lata Mangeshkar With Noor Jehan In Bombay pic.twitter.com/SuJnFl8gsC — indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) September 28, 2021

5. When Jawaharlal Nehru met Walt Disney in Disneyland.

1961 :: PM Jawaharlal Nehru Touring Disneyland With Walt Disney During USA Visit



PM Nehru Also Took Jungle Cruise Ride In Disneyland



( Photo - Corbis ) pic.twitter.com/qxZPRWuqmc — indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) September 24, 2021

6. When Rabindranath Tagore met American author and educator Helen Keller.

When Indian poet Rabindranath Tagore met American author and educator Helen Keller, who was blind and deaf.



"Sitting beside Rabindranath Tagore and sharing his thoughts is like spending one's days beside the Sacred River, drinking deep of honeyed wisdom," said Keller. pic.twitter.com/e8ZF9isrbE — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) May 27, 2018

7. When Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi met Charlie Chaplin.

The picture is belived to be from 1953 in Switzerland.

8. When Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose met Adolf Hitler in 1942.

Did we miss any other famous photo? Tell us in the comments