With so much happening around the world, all we collectively want is some positivity that will help us sail through this crisis. 

So here are a bunch of feel-good news pieces that will make us believe that there is light at the end of the tunnel and things are going to be alright as long as we're all in this together.        

1. While India is under lockdown, the endangered Olive Ridley turtles in Odisha’s Rushikulya returned to dig nests and laid over 7.9 lakh eggs for the first time in years. 

2. The New Zealand Prime Minister announced publicly that both the Easter Bunny and the tooth fairy were essential services and can carry on with their work. 

3. Experts at the World Meteorological Organization suggested that coronavirus could trigger the biggest drop in CO2 emissions since World War 2. 

4. Two pandas in Hong Kong could finally mate after trying for 10 years as they finally got privacy due to the lockdown. 

5. Shenzhen becomes the first Chinese city to ban the sale and consumption of cats and dogs. It will also prohibit the consumption of state-protected wild animals and other terrestrial wild animals taken from the wild

6. Amid India's lockdown, South Asian River Dolphins return to the ghats of Kolkata after 30 years. 

7. British veteran Captain Tom Moore raised more than £ 30 million by walking 100 laps of his garden for National Health Service. He is 99 years old. 

8. Thousands of retired healthcare workers came out of retirement to help areas overwhelmed by coronavirus

9. In Italy, new cases of the coronavirus fell below the number of newly recovered patients for the first time since the outbreak began.

10. Animal shelters are going empty as people are fostering more animals to cope with social distancing. 

11. LEGO recently announced that it has modified some of its molding machines to produce visors for frontline healthcare workers. 

12. Children across the world post handmade rainbow artwork in the windows of their homes to spread hope and cheer during the dark days of the pandemic.

13. Amid coronavirus, Scotland becomes the first country to make sanitary products freely available for all women in the nation.

14. According to UN, Earth’s protective ozone layer is finally healing from damage caused by aerosol sprays and coolants during the lockdown. 

15. Thanks to social distancing and lockdowns, over 811,000 people have recovered from novel coronavirus. 

There is still a lot of hope. 