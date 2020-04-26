With so much happening around the world, all we collectively want is some positivity that will help us sail through this crisis.

So here are a bunch of feel-good news pieces that will make us believe that there is light at the end of the tunnel and things are going to be alright as long as we're all in this together.

1. While India is under lockdown, the endangered Olive Ridley turtles in Odisha’s Rushikulya returned to dig nests and laid over 7.9 lakh eggs for the first time in years.

The spectacular mass nesting started yesterday after midnight👍🏻

Playing hide & seek for a fortnight, the Olive Ridleys have started laying eggs in Odisha. Can’t disclose their location for safety. Nature at its best🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/BJpuSEDGl7 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 15, 2020

2. The New Zealand Prime Minister announced publicly that both the Easter Bunny and the tooth fairy were essential services and can carry on with their work.

On Tue, the PM of #NewZealand, #JacindaArdern, issued an order designating the #EasterBunny essential personnel. She also leads the most effective #pandemic response effort in the world--the Kiwis are CRUSHING the curve.

#PandemicJournal, in my blog.https://t.co/FbLmyCh8Y6 pic.twitter.com/aoTVoWomV8 — Jeffrey K. Walker (@JkwalkerAuthor) April 18, 2020

3. Experts at the World Meteorological Organization suggested that coronavirus could trigger the biggest drop in CO2 emissions since World War 2.

Pandemic will drive biggest drop in CO2 emissions since WW II, WMO says https://t.co/L4caK79q3t pic.twitter.com/RCA2jfWDJz — CBC Tech and Science (@CBCTechSci) April 22, 2020

4. Two pandas in Hong Kong could finally mate after trying for 10 years as they finally got privacy due to the lockdown.

The Ocean Park zoo in Hong Kong has been trying to get two pandas, Ying Ying and Le Le, to mate for 10 years, with no success. When coronavirus shut the zoo down, the pandas finally did https://t.co/OckZO4jRbm pic.twitter.com/Vi1t1KhABV — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) April 7, 2020

5. Shenzhen becomes the first Chinese city to ban the sale and consumption of cats and dogs. It will also prohibit the consumption of state-protected wild animals and other terrestrial wild animals taken from the wild

In Shenzhen, new laws ban sale of wild animals, use of laboratory & exhibition animals, dog & cat meat. 🚫https://t.co/cXUhXjf3DV #BanDogMeat pic.twitter.com/eK0UvbbBx9 — CARE (@CARErightnow) April 24, 2020

6. Amid India's lockdown, South Asian River Dolphins return to the ghats of Kolkata after 30 years.

After years, the South Asian River Dolphin, commonly known as Ganges Dolphin, has been spotted from different ghats in Kolkata. These mammals, the only freshwater dolphins in the world, have been categorised as 'critically endangered' and have not been seen near Kolkata for years pic.twitter.com/o9HLnz2g5h — Shiksha IAS Academy (@ias_shiksha) April 22, 2020

7. British veteran Captain Tom Moore raised more than £ 30 million by walking 100 laps of his garden for National Health Service. He is 99 years old.

Well done Tom!



Veteran Captain Tom Moore has been awarded the pride of Britain award for his incredible fundraising. So far, he has raised over £28 million for #NHS Charities Together.



On behalf of the Yorkshire regiment and the rest of the British Army, we salute you. pic.twitter.com/09kTI9bsv1 — British Army (@BritishArmy) April 23, 2020

8. Thousands of retired healthcare workers came out of retirement to help areas overwhelmed by coronavirus

Retired nurses are dusting off their scrubs, ready to go back into battle to help fight #COVID19. I was blessed to interview a handful of them from around the country-- all who say-- they couldn't sit on the sidelines & watch their communities suffer: https://t.co/1Iw4lTaKzV — Allison (Norlian) Collins-Smith (@Allison2Names) April 23, 2020

9. In Italy, new cases of the coronavirus fell below the number of newly recovered patients for the first time since the outbreak began.

Breaking: Italy reports highest ever number of daily recoveries (3033) and for the first time the number of daily recoveries is higher than the number of new cases (2646).



Also, highest ever number of tests performed in one day (66658) — Corona Data (@BdkHealth) April 23, 2020

10. Animal shelters are going empty as people are fostering more animals to cope with social distancing.

Need some good news? As people are practicing social distancing to curb the spread of Covid-19, more people are bringing pets in to their homes.



In some cities, fostering has increased by 90 percent. https://t.co/50TslE93Q6 — WIRED (@WIRED) April 10, 2020

11. LEGO recently announced that it has modified some of its molding machines to produce visors for frontline healthcare workers.

12. Children across the world post handmade rainbow artwork in the windows of their homes to spread hope and cheer during the dark days of the pandemic.

Spotted in Brooklyn ❤️ “People in Italy are making pictures of Rainbows and pasting them on their windows to make the neighborhood more colorful and cheerful. Help support their idea! Join us now!” pic.twitter.com/4jBpUAl54w — Hannah Solow (@hamstertalk) March 17, 2020

13. Amid coronavirus, Scotland becomes the first country to make sanitary products freely available for all women in the nation.

Scotland will be the first country to provide free tampons and pads at public places 👏👏👏https://t.co/uxId7vX4SQ — Lauren Holter (@laurenholter) February 26, 2020

14. According to UN, Earth’s protective ozone layer is finally healing from damage caused by aerosol sprays and coolants during the lockdown.

The ozone layer is finally recovering from damage caused by aerosol sprays that were banned in 1987, says the UN. The layer, which protects us from cancer-causing solar rays, is replenishing by 1-3% per year. A hole in it over the Antarctic should close by 2060. pic.twitter.com/KhRA2GZFqC — AJ+ (@ajplus) November 5, 2018

15. Thanks to social distancing and lockdowns, over 811,000 people have recovered from novel coronavirus.

#Coronavirus Cases in the World:



Total: 2,833,958

Active Cases: 1,829,012

Closed Cases: 1,004, 946



Recovered: 807,578

Deaths: 197,368



%age of Mild Cases has gone up from 95% to 97%.



%age of People Recovered has gone up from 78% to 80% — Aayush Sharma 🏳️‍🌈 (@JournalistWFH) April 25, 2020

There is still a lot of hope.