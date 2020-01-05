After the government tried to persuade the citizens to support CAA by using bizarre gimmicks, looks like it's time to bring in the Bollywood celebs to rally more support on their side.

While the country saw massive protests across the country against the act - including a number of Bollywood stars who joined the protests against the CAA and NRC - insider sources, on the condition of anonymity, revealed that the government spokespersons have sent invites to celebrities to come together for a pro-CAA discussion. 

Anti-CAA Protests in Delhi
Source: Huff Post

According to Huffpost, the Modi government has invited Bollywood's top celebs and filmmakers for a meeting with Piyush Goyal, the Union Minister of Railway and Commerce.

The meeting has been called to discuss about the contentious citizenship amendment act (CAA).

Piyush Goyal
Source: India TV

The invitations were reportedly sent via mobile to renowned celebs like Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar, Kabir Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, besides several others. 

This meeting is expected to take place on Sunday, January 5 at Mumbai's Grand Hyatt hotel. 

PM Modi with Karan Johar
Source: Republic

A source, on condition of anonymity, told Huffpost: 

They are trying to get as many big names as possible. 

Interestingly, the invite comes as another attempt to rally some support in favour of the citizenship act, which has otherwise been criticized in the entire country.

The invite, sent by film producer Mahavir Jain who is known for his pro-BJP stand, is more about getting the stars to back the BJP than about getting to know their views on the subject. 

Sonu Nigam, PM Modi and Mahavir Jain
Source: Twitter

The invite that talked about a healthy discussion followed by a scrumptious dinner said:

The idea behind the meeting is quite inclusive in approach and we request a participation of all the rational thoughts and different points of views pertaining to the Citizenship Amendment Act. We strongly believe in a healthy discussion around all the possible dimensions of the issue. Your inputs will enlighten the discussion. It will be followed by a scrumptious dinner. Please come over. See you.
Pro-CAA Support rally
Source: Scoopwhoop

Netizens on Twitter couldn't understand what prompted the government to invite stars yet ignore the protesting students. 

While many celebs are expected to attend the meeting, it is not clear why certain names were left out. 

May have to do with their critical stance on the CAA. 