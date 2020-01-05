After the government tried to persuade the citizens to support CAA by using bizarre gimmicks, looks like it's time to bring in the Bollywood celebs to rally more support on their side.

While the country saw massive protests across the country against the act - including a number of Bollywood stars who joined the protests against the CAA and NRC - insider sources, on the condition of anonymity, revealed that the government spokespersons have sent invites to celebrities to come together for a pro-CAA discussion.

According to Huffpost, the Modi government has invited Bollywood's top celebs and filmmakers for a meeting with Piyush Goyal, the Union Minister of Railway and Commerce.

The meeting has been called to discuss about the contentious citizenship amendment act (CAA).

The invitations were reportedly sent via mobile to renowned celebs like Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar, Kabir Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, besides several others.

This meeting is expected to take place on Sunday, January 5 at Mumbai's Grand Hyatt hotel.

A source, on condition of anonymity, told Huffpost:

They are trying to get as many big names as possible.

Interestingly, the invite comes as another attempt to rally some support in favour of the citizenship act, which has otherwise been criticized in the entire country.

The invite, sent by film producer Mahavir Jain who is known for his pro-BJP stand, is more about getting the stars to back the BJP than about getting to know their views on the subject.

The invite that talked about a healthy discussion followed by a scrumptious dinner said:

The idea behind the meeting is quite inclusive in approach and we request a participation of all the rational thoughts and different points of views pertaining to the Citizenship Amendment Act. We strongly believe in a healthy discussion around all the possible dimensions of the issue. Your inputs will enlighten the discussion. It will be followed by a scrumptious dinner. Please come over. See you.

Netizens on Twitter couldn't understand what prompted the government to invite stars yet ignore the protesting students.

So the Modi govt has organised a 'CAA dinner' with top Bollywood stars to 'discuss' the Act tomorrow. The invitation, which we reviewed, says meeting will have an 'inclusive' approach. Funnily those critical of the CAA have been left out of the guest list https://t.co/GYJKZZj55B — Ankur Pathak (@aktalkies) January 4, 2020

Union Minister Piyush Goyal and BJP vice president Jay Panda have invited a number of Bollywood stars to a closed-door event at a five-star hotel in Mumbai to discuss "myths and realities" linked to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, or CAA.



Students ignored!!! — Panijer🇮🇳 (@Panijer) January 5, 2020

Whoever goes to that Bollywood dinner with BJP is totally cancelled. Never watching you bitches again #AzadiForAzad — Bani'statooartist (@andsaeharsaid) January 5, 2020

Looks like the Canadian national Akshay Kumar isnt doing a good job for BJP! BJP is hiring for more "stars" for BJP IT cell in order to tweet Amit Malviya's line!



'Dynamic' Piyush Goyal is trying to be a star by roping in stars for anti-Constitution CAA!https://t.co/QnLUHF3ZoE — N Sai Balaji (@nsaibalaji) January 5, 2020

Happy photos will not change the 250 thousand Indian farmers who committed suicide! Or the men sitting right now in New Deli who wait for constuction jobs, that will never come, unless Modi grants a stimulus pkg! — gea (@geajochi) January 5, 2020

Modi ji's speeches - FAILED

Amit Shah's rallies - FAILED

Jaggi 'explaining' CAA - FAILED

Pro-CAA protests - FAILED

Pro-CAA hashtags - FAILED

Sanghi diaspora - FAILED

Sex hotlines - FAILED



Now desperate Modi ji 'summons' Bollywood to endorse #CAA_NRC. LOL

https://t.co/8mx1pdlivc — Chirpy Says (@IndianPrism) January 5, 2020

Like seriously? Govt. never made an effort to reach out to those ppl who are constantly protesting against CAA-NRC in their own ways. But ofcourse, BOLLYWOOD. The actors will provide their best opinions even if they won't know a thing about #CAA_NRC . We still remember #Sadhguru — Swati Chauhan (@swati_chauhan19) January 5, 2020

While many celebs are expected to attend the meeting, it is not clear why certain names were left out.

May have to do with their critical stance on the CAA.